Buy Oil Without The Drag

It would be better to use a switch strategy between futures time spreads and USO than holding on to USO indefinitely.

Longtime spreads have captured spot price changes more effectively during periods of contango than continuously rolling the front month contract like USO does.

Commodity ETPs perform very differently from spot price over the long run due to contango, creating a price drag and backwardation - which creates a positive drift.

USO Should Not be a Permanent Oil Position

Long oil can be a great trade during periods of high geopolitical tension and inflation. The problem with gaining exposure to oil through an ETP is its dynamic futures structure. In contango, futures trade for a higher price than the spot price. As expiration nears, the futures contract converges to spot price, and the contract is rolled over to purchase even more expensive contracts. This results in the portfolio experiencing negative drag. In backwardation, futures prices trade for less than spot prices. This causes oil futures to benefit and experience positive drift. These effects are seen in all oil ETPs, which consistently roll over to the next futures month near each expiry.

USO Outperforms in Backwardation

We can see the effects of backwardation by comparing USO to the spot price of WTI crude oil during periods of backwardation. The chart below also includes a continuous position in the front month and the 12-month out futures spread (I will refer to this as M1-M12 going forward):

Source: Created by author using data from EIA, Yahoo Finance, and Wiki Continuous Futures.

USO Underperforms in Contango

During periods of contango, USO drastically underperforms spot price and is not able to benefit in periods when spot prices increase. It is during these time periods that it would be beneficial to substitute a position in USO with a wide time spread like M1-M12, which has performed much closer with spot prices. The chart below shows how the three positions compare from USO’s inception in 2006 to March 2018:

Source: Created by author using data from EIA, Yahoo Finance, and Wiki Continuous Futures.

If we exclude the USO position, we can see how well M1-M12 has kept up with spot since the late 1980s in the chart below:

Source: Created by author using data from EIA, Yahoo Finance, and Wiki Continuous Futures.

Use a Combination of USO and an Oil Time Spread

If one were to hold onto USO during periods of backwardation and switch to the M1-M12 spread during periods of contango, oil investors should be able to eliminate the price drag in commodity ETPs and have performance comparable to spot over the long run. The strategy’s performance is shown in the chart below:

Source: Created by author using data from EIA, Yahoo Finance, and Wiki Continuous Futures.

If we remove USO, we can look at how performance has been since the 1980s:

Source: Created by author using data from EIA, Yahoo Finance, and Wiki Continuous Futures.

The USO/Futures Combo Tracks Spot Better

The USO/Futures Combo strategy may have outperformed spot price since the late 1980s, but that may be largely due to the major supply gluts in the past decade. Remember the intention is to track spot price as closely as possible, not necessarily outperform it. It is more than likely that this strategy would underperform if spot price rises substantially with a contango term structure.

Implementing a strategy like this might be challenging depending on how much capital you have. The calculations above assume one can purchase fractional futures contracts, but the mini crude futures time spreads would help a bit in that regard. The chart below shows what an M1-M12 position would look like if one allocated $40,000 per CL (1000 barrels) calendar spread.

Source: Created by author using data from EIA, Yahoo Finance, and Wiki Continuous Futures.

I hope this article makes you think of alternative long-only positioning prior to oil reverting back to contango. Until that happens, enjoy the backwardation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.