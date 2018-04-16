Citigroup's Valuation Masks Some Incremental Progress And Improvement

Citi has a long way to go in terms of improving its ROTCE, but the Street seems reluctant to give credit for even incremental progress and the shares look undervalued.

Citi's overall first quarter performance was basically in line, but there are ongoing signs of improvement in the retail banking franchises, including better loan, core deposit, and fee growth.

Citigroup (C), has been a middle-of-the-road performer for the last year, with peers like U.S. Bancorp (USB), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Goldman Sachs (GS) underperforming and JPMorgan (JPM), PNC Financial (PNC), and Bank of America (BAC) outperforming, and so too over the last three months as the sector has sold off. Investors continue to remain skeptical about Citigroup’s ability to hit its long-term targets and reverse a long trend of lackluster, disappointing performance.

Citigroup has earned those doubts, but I continue to believe the market is overdoing it. Even low single-digit long-term growth would support a higher price, and that is despite some actual ongoing signs of improvement. While Citi is a long way away from being my favorite bank on a quality basis, I think the relative valuation is still quite interesting.

Okay Results Won’t Change The Tone

Citi’s first quarter results were okay and the areas of weakness appear to line up with weakness in the sector overall. Although there are some ongoing signs of progress and improvement, it will take better results than these to translate into better multiples and valuations.

Revenue rose 3%, with good mid-to-high single-digit growth in both the Global Consumer Banking businesses and the Institutional Clients Group. Overall net interest income growth (up 1%) was a little light and fits with what seems to be a trend this quarter, but Citi’s lower net interest margin (due to higher funding costs, particularly for the trading operations) stands out as more unusual. Fee income growth of 2% was basically on target, even as Citi saw weaker than expected fixed income trading revenue (again, an emergent theme this quarter).

What was more encouraging to me were the ongoing signs of traction in the retail banking business. There was some growth in retail lending and core deposits, as well as good results in fee income. The card business was flat in North America (excluding the Hilton deal), but up 13% in Latin America and 5% in Asia.

Expenses were basically on target and lending was slightly stronger than expected in what is shaping up as another lackluster quarter for the sector. Sequentially Citi was basically in line with PNC and JPMorgan on a constant-currency basis and outperformed Wells Fargo. Core growth of 7% yoy was a strong figure compared to JPMorgan and PNC, though, with good growth in the Asian and LatAm consumer businesses, as well as the branded U.S. card business.

Credit was a little more mixed, but generally positive in my view. Although Citi is building up reserves in the consumer bank, a sizable release from the ICG business helped overall provisioning come in lower than expected. Net charge-offs looked okay (basically flat yoy and qoq), though there’s a divergence in the card business – loss rates in the branded card business are trending a little better than expected (down 7bp yoy), while loss rates in the private label business are trending worse (with a 52bp yoy increase).

Banamex Looking A Little Better, But In An Uncertain Environment

Unlike JPMorgan, PNC, and Wells Fargo, Citi has sizable overseas retail banking operations, and Latin America is particularly important in the mix. Citi’s Mexican subsidiary Banamex generates over 15% of revenue, but the business needs some further improvement. Not only does Banamex have noticeably higher expenses than BBVA’s (BBVA) Bancomer, Santander’s (SAN) Santander Mexico, and Banorte, it has seen its loan share fall from over 20% a decade ago to under 15%. Now with concerns about the presidential election cycle in Mexico and the possibility that NAFTA will collapse, there’s a lot of angst in the market about this business.

I believe the worries are somewhat excessive. Banamex’s cost efficiency is an issue, particularly given its scale and its leverage to higher-earning segments, but management has started to address this more directly. What’s more, management is also stepping up its competitive efforts in lending, and the bank did regain some loan market share in 2017. As for the macro issues, I don’t believe the NAFTA risk is as large as feared and while the election of the current leader in the polls (Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador) would represent a potentially significant change in the direction of Mexico’s economy (at least from a philosophical point of view), his actual behavior as a politician seems more moderate and his party seems unlikely to win a majority – limiting the scope of actual changes.

Either way, Banamex remains an important factor. Of the roughly six points of ROTCE improvement that management is projecting from 2017 to 2020, about a third is to come from Banamex. I believe that will lead to a greater focus on operating efficiency, efficient capital deployment (Banamex operates with less leverage than its peers), and loan growth, but there will be consequences if Citi falls short here.

The Opportunity

I expect Citi to continue to look to strengthen its global consumer banking franchise in an effort to reduce its dependency upon its card business. Even so, the card business remains a crucial part of the business, making up over half of the consumer banking loan base and around a quarter of the overall loan base – larger than Citi’s private bank and corporate lending books (individually). Although I expect lending demand to pick up as the year progresses, I think we’re past the best days of the credit cycle, so I think Citi’s ability to foster growth in its non-card retail businesses is an important test for management.

My basic expectations for Citi really haven’t changed – I’m still looking for long-term earnings growth (not per-share growth) around 5%. I’d also note that Citi trades at one of the lowest P/TBV multiples of its peer group, meaning that it generates comparatively better TBV leverage from buybacks than its peers (it’s not buying back shares at a high premium). In fact, relative to what Citi shares “should” trade at on the basis of ROTE, Citi is actually buying its shares at a discount to fair value – something that’s not the case for many of its peers.

I continue to believe that Citi’s future earnings support a fair value closer to $80 today. Citi’s past underperformance does merit some skepticism and I use a higher discount rate as a result. I’d also note that even if Citi’s long-term growth disappoints, a 3% long-term growth rate would still support a share price above today’s price.

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe that there is too much skepticism regarding Citi’s ability to generate worthwhile growth and improved returns in the future. Citi is by no means a top-tier bank, but management has started to make real progress that I believe is not fully reflected in the share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.