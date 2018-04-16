Athersys/Healios Warrant Structure Bullish For Athersys Shares

It's been about a month since Athersys (ATHX) announced the signing of a letter of intent (LOI) related to expanding its relationship with Healios K.K., a leading regenerative medicine company in Japan. The agreement will raise a minimum of $56,000,000 for the company over the next couple of years. I previously published an article related this announcement here, so I won't revisit the terms of the LOI in this article but instead focus on the attractive warrant terms associated with the finalization of the LOI.

We are now approaching the April 30th expiration date of the LOI, and an announcement regarding the finalization of terms of the agreement is imminent. The expansion of the collaboration between the two companies could provide fuel for a further spike in ATHX shares as more details emerge and a second round of publicity hits the news wires. Short-term traders may want to consider this opportunity.

For long-term investors, the details of the warrant structure that was disclosed in an SEC filing on March 13th that allows Healios to increase its ownership of Athersys to 19.90% over the next couple of years are worth further examination. The warrant structure should eliminate the risk of an unexpected dilution event at unattractive prices for the foreseeable future. This risk has spooked investors over the last year or so, and in February 2017, those fears became a reality with the pricing of a secondary offering at well below the market that temporarily pummeled shares. Although additional shares will be issued through this warrant, such shares will be sold at much higher prices than the current ATHX price of less than $2.00 per share. Just as important, these shares will be in the hands of a strategic partner whose own business plan is very much dependent on MultiStem, a scalable allogeneic bone marrow derived stem cell therapy that represents the proprietary platform of Athersys. Raising capital in this manner is what most investors would consider positive dilution.

The Warrant Terms

If a picture is worth a thousand words, does the same apply to a chart? In this case, it does. After going through the warrant agreement, which is rather complex, it seemed like a chart would be the best method to visualize just how the warrant is structured and to illustrate just how much thought went into this structure to the benefit of Athersys and all its stakeholders (of which Healios is now the largest):

Source: Wall Street Titan Research

Each of the individual white sections within the colored areas of the chart represents an exercise window at a specific price for a specific number of shares. In the case of the gray tranche, the exercise price increases regularly over time for all 10,000,000 shares during a 2-year window. The actual exercise windows don't all necessarily correspond to a quarterly calendar, but the chart reveals the quarters where a particular tranche is exercisable, even if it may not be exercisable for all the months in the quarter. The exercise windows are shown in three separate tranches that aggregate to 20,000,000 shares over 2 years. As detailed in the chart, the minimum exercise proceeds, for all the tranches combined, total $49,290,000, but that amount may increase substantially depending on the timing of the exercises. The exercise window for the longest dated tranche was almost certainly designed to include the results of the primary endpoint of the Healios MultiStem stroke trial that is currently in enrolling in Japan. Below are descriptions of each tranche along with the actual verbiage from the SEC filing based on the chart color scheme:

BLUE Tranche:

The blue tranche simply divides an aggregate of 6,000,000 shares into 1,500,000 share pieces over the next 6 quarters at rising strike prices. This tranche seems to be designed to give Athersys increasing quarterly cash flows over the next six quarters.

Up to 6,000,000 Warrant Shares in the aggregate as follows: (i) during the period from June 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018, up to 1,500,000 Warrant Shares at an exercise price of $2.50 per Warrant Share; (ii) during the period from September 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019, up to 1,500,000 Warrant Shares at an exercise price of $2.75 per Warrant Share; (iii) during the period from January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019, up to 1,500,000 Warrant Shares at an exercise price of $3.00 per Warrant Share; and (iv) during the period from April 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019, up to 1,500,000 Warrant Shares at an exercise price of $3.25 per Warrant Share.

GREEN Tranche:

The green tranche is for 4,000,000 shares starting with the execution of the agreement and ending on 9/1/2020. The strike price is based on the greater of $1.76 or a 10% premium over the current market price of the shares. I suspect that Healios will exercise this tranche with the finalization of the agreement this month.

Up to 4,000,000 Warrant Shares during the period beginning on the later of (i) the date that the Collaboration Expansion Agreement has been entered into and (ii) the date that the $10.0 million held in escrow as contemplated by the LOI (defined below under Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K) is released to the Company, through September 1, 2020, at an exercise price per Warrant Share equal to the greater of $1.76 and the Reference Price (which is generally 110% of the average closing price per share of the Company's common stock for the ten trading days ending on the trading day immediately preceding (and not including) the date the Warrant is exercised).

GRAY Tranche:

The grey tranche is the largest and most interesting tranche of the three. All 10,000,000 shares are at a strike price that escalates by $.25 every few months. The timing of this exercise represents an interesting wager for Healios. The longer Healios waits, the more expensive its stake in Athersys becomes. The cost to exercise this option starts out at $25,000,000 or $2.50 per share and ends on September 1, 2020, at an exercise price of $42,500,000 or $4.25 per share. That price represents a 275% premium over current prices and appears to be designed to capture the stroke results in Japan. However, if 110% of a 10-day average trailing market price at the time of the exercise is greater, then that higher strike price prevails. On a side note, this could set up an interesting legal question regarding insider trading if Healios exercises the warrant after finding out the Japan stroke results but before releasing data. However, it is unclear if this situation would even be subject to insider trading regulations since a warrant exercise is not a trade on the open market. Either way, my guess is that Healios will wait until these results are in before committing this large amount although an earlier exercise (or partial exercise?) could result from the release of strong data related to the Phase II Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Clinical Trial from Athersys. These results are expected sometime this year.

Up to 10,000,000 Warrant Shares in the aggregate as follows: (i) during the period from June 1, 2018 through August 31, 2018, at an exercise price per Warrant Share equal to the greater of $2.50 and the Reference Price; (ii) during the period from September 1, 2018 through November 30, 2018, at an exercise price per Warrant Share equal to the greater of $2.75 and the Reference Price; (iii) during the period from December 1, 2018 through February 28, 2019, at an exercise price per Warrant Share equal to the greater of $3.00 and the Reference Price; (iv) during the period from March 1, 2019 through May 31, 2019, at an exercise price per Warrant Share equal to the greater of $3.25 and the Reference Price; (v) during the period from June 1, 2019 through August 31, 2019, at an exercise price per Warrant Share equal to the greater of $3.50 and the Reference Price; (vi) during the period from September 1, 2019 through November 30, 2019, at an exercise price per Warrant Share equal to the greater of $3.75 and the Reference Price; (vii) during the period from December 1, 2019 through February 29, 2020, at an exercise price per Warrant Share equal to the greater of $4.00 and the Reference Price; and (viii) during the period from March 1, 2020 through September 1, 2020, at an Exercise Price per Warrant Share equal to the greater of $4.25 and the Reference Price.

The Bullishness of This Warrant Structure

At the end of the day, the most critical concern of long-term shareholders is getting positive clinical results and bringing therapies to the market. Actual clinical results will always be the ultimate driver of shareholder value of biotech stocks, absent an acquisition. However, in the interim, this structure may become a terrific tool to increase investor perception to the benefit of current shareholders. First, it should eliminate the need for additional capital raises, not only through the results of the stroke trial in Japan but possibly through the MASTERS Phase III global stroke trial set to get underway in the second quarter of 2018. Secondly, assuming of course that these warrants are exercised before they expire and there is every indication that they will be, it provides a periodic stream of insider buying. Once Healios becomes a 10% shareholder, it will be required to file an SEC Form 4 with each exercise. Insider buying from a strategic partner, running a critically important stroke trial in Japan using the MultiStem platform of Athersys, can only be considered a bullish signal to the market. Third, the warrant strike prices rise every quarter starting with a price of $2.50 this quarter. What will be the effect on the share price in the next couple of weeks or months if Healios exercises the 1,500,000 (Blue Tranche) or 4,000,000 (Green Tranche) at $2.50 per share at a time when shares are still trading at less than $2.00 per share? Finally, if Athersys still has any desire to entertain partners for stroke outside of Japan, or for any other indication in geographies not assigned to Healios, it is in a much stronger negotiating position to do so, especially considering it also has a $100,000,000 3 year equity line of credit in place as a backstop. Based on all these factors, it seems like the table is set for a strong performance in ATHX shares as investors await the longer term results from the critical clinical stroke trial currently enrolling in Japan and the more immediate results expected in ARDS this year.

For Those New to Athersys

This article was written as a follow-up to my article last month and does not even begin to provide detailed information about the MultiStem technology that underlies the investment thesis of Athersys. Those unfamiliar with Athersys and MultiStem who would like to learn more can read some of my previous articles on the company:

11/22/13 - Ramifications of New Japanese Stem Cell Legislation Are Unappreciated By Investors

09/13/16 - All Systems Go On Athersys Pivotal Stem Cell Stroke Trial In Japan - Exploring The Scientific Evidence

12/14/16 - President Obama Signs 21st Century Cures Act - Implications For The Stem Cell Sector

05/16/17 - Athersys Poised For Lucrative Stem Cell Stroke Partnership This Year

03/14/18 - Athersys Gets $56 Million From Healios In Stem Cell Deal

Want to stay on top of the stem cell sector? Join my premium service to get my Monthly Update on the Sector along with personal access to WST Research for your specific questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATHX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are the personal views of Wall Street Titan Research and should not be relied upon for your investment decisions. All investors should always do their own due diligence.