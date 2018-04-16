China Mobile: Massive Buyback Is Unreported

Well, it didn't really "announce." But it is actually seeking authorization for said massive buyback.

China Mobile (CHL) is a really strange stock. In a world awash in hype and high valuations, it's extremely high-quality business gets no hype and carries one of the world’s lowest valuations for a large capitalization stock.

Now China Mobile just added to the weirdness. It quietly announced a share buyback program which could dwarf highly reported buybacks at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yet, no mention of it is found anywhere – which is actually the reason for me to write this article.

Humble as China Mobile is, when I say “announced” I’m overstating things. China Mobile didn’t actually put out a PR on it. Instead, it’s just one of the resolutions for the upcoming annual general assembly meeting. I quote:

To sum it up:

China Mobile is seeking authorization to buy back up to 10% of its outstanding shares in whatever form – ADR or ordinary shares (so roughly 2.05 billion shares or 409 million ADRs) over the coming year.

In terms of value, this is roughly a $19.1 billion buyback authorization. China Mobile has more than $60 billion in net cash on its balance sheet, so it’s hardly a gigantic effort.

You could be led to think that I was thus exaggerating. That Apple and Microsoft have done or announced much larger buybacks in terms of both percentage of outstanding shares (13%-18%) or actual amounts ($40-$50 billion). However, there are two factors here making China Mobile’s buyback dwarf both of those companies’:

First, China Mobile’s public float represents just 27.28% of the existing China Mobile shares. The Chinese State owns the rest. As a result, the buyback can represent as much as 36.6% of the entire public float . This alone makes it much larger than any Apple or Microsoft buyback.

. This alone makes it much larger than any Apple or Microsoft buyback. Second, China Mobile hasn’t, until now, used its stock as a compensation tool. Said another way, China Mobile doesn’t dilute its stock – at all. Apple and Microsoft do, so part of their buybacks always go toward buying back dilution. This could change in the future, as China Mobile also is seeking the ability to issue shares to pay for compensation. However, the Chinese culture isn’t really open to massive stock option (or restricted stock) awards by state-controlled companies. As a result, any visible dilution from compensation is unlikely.

So there you have it. This was an incredibly large potential buyback China Mobile just sought approval for. Yet, where are the news on this extreme development? Crickets.

China Mobile’s Annual General Assembly is scheduled for May 17. If not now, perhaps then we’ll see some kind of news report. Not that it matters much, as if China Mobile does go ahead and starts buying back stock, the program is so large it’s bound to have an effect. Finally, the buyback also would be EPS accretive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.