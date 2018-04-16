CSI Compressco 2022 Bonds Offer 8.45% Yield To Maturity

Company guidance, combined with earnings outlooks, can help investors determine whether or not the company can generate the cash flow to support debt reduction.

CSI Compressco (CCLP) has suffered its share of challenges through the energy recession. As the company seeks to regain financial ground, the company’s bonds are priced attractively. Compressco’s 2022 maturing bonds are selling at 95 cents on the dollar. Combined with a coupon rate of 7.25%, the bonds are yielding 8.45% to maturity.

Source: FINRA

Compressco’s revenue has struggled for the last couple of years. In 2017, the company’s revenue slipped to $295 million, noticeably down from $457 million two years earlier. While the net loss for Compressco improved by $98 million from 2016, it was mainly due to the lack of a goodwill impairment charge, which did not involve cash.

Source: SEC 10-K

From a balance sheet standpoint, Compressco had an uneventful year with a marginal $8 million increase in net debt. It is important to note, however, that the company had nearly $50 million drop in equity. This was caused by a $40 million depreciation of assets. Asset depreciation is important for bondholders as it may indicate the type of assets they would be receiving or trying to sell in the event of a restructuring.

Source: SEC 10-K

Compressco’s operating cash flow has steadily declined over the last few years. In 2017, the company generated just under $40 million in operating cash flow down from $61 million and $102 million in the prior two years, respectively. The changes between 2016 and 2017 were mainly due to changes in inventories versus an issue of profitability. Despite the decline, the company still had $14 million in free cash flow after capital expenditures. This would have been adequate to reduce debt, but Compressco made $33 million in dividend payments, which led to the marginal debt increase.

Source: SEC 10-K

From a debt structure standpoint, Compressco had only two sources of debt as of the end of 2017. The first was a credit agreement for $224 million, followed by $288 in bonds. With the credit agreement coming due in 2019, the company has subsequently issued $350 million in first lien notes due in 2025. Based on the amounts provided in the press release and the credit balance in Long Player’s article, I believe Compressco will net $98 million in cash from this deal.

Source: SEC 10-K

To determine the company’s ongoing sustainability, we need to review the company’s guidance and earnings outlook. For 2018, the company has only provided guidance for capital expenditures. Fortunately, analysts have projected earnings over the next four years. While non-cash events impact earnings, we are going to assume that fluctuations in earnings are cash-based.

Source: NASDAQ

Based on the company’s guidance, analyst earnings estimates, current dividends, and the assumption of no changes in 2022, Compressco will be cash flow negative for the next four years; however, it will be able to finance its activities from existing cash. The company will need to refinance the entire 2022 bond balance plus any cash flow deficit from that year to retire the bonds and avoid a liquidity crunch.

Source: Combined guidance, earnings estimates, and SEC 10-K data into internal spreadsheet

One alternative for Compressco to preserve cash flow would be to eliminate the distribution. Assuming this would be done in the second half of 2018, the company could save over $28 million per year and dedicate that to debt reduction. If Compressco took this route, the company would need an estimated $176 in new financing to get through 2022 versus over $300 million.

Source: Combined guidance, earnings estimates, and SEC 10-K data into internal spreadsheet

If Compressco maintains a positive free cash flow, the company should have the means to fund bondholders’ principal in 2022.

CUSIP: 20467BAB5

Price: $95.73

Coupon: 7.250%

Yield to Maturity: 8.444%

Maturity Date: 8/15/2022

Credit Rating (Moody’s/S&P): Caa2/CCC+

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CCLP 2022 maturing bonds.