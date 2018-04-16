LIBOR Lessons 2: Equity

"There must be some kind of way outta here, Said the joker to the thief. There's too much confusion. I can't get no relief." - Bob Dylan

This article is the second in a series describing lessons learned from the failure of LIBOR.

LIBOR is one of the two iconic indexes for high-volume generic markets; the second, the S&P 500 stock index. LIBOR represents short-term commercial debt; the S&P, the market for common shares. Here we pass LIBOR's lessons to the stock market. ETFs that mirror the S&P 500 include Vanguard's (VOO), State Street's (NYSEARCA:SPY), and BlackRock's (IVV).

LIBOR crashed and burned; a total fiasco. For more on the LIBOR blowup, see The Future of LIBOR, Andrew Bailey's speech. (Andrew Bailey is the chief of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)). The S&P, on the other hand, continues to prosper, trading successfully in the ETF market and on the CME. Yet, although there is no crisis like the LIBOR imbroglio in the stock market, the stock market is a thicket of ugliness and inefficiencies as well. Themis Trading provides an authoritative source of commentary on the problems of the equity market, including this one, discussing an SEC fine of the New York Stock Exchange. The exchange permitted members to place orders that revealed otherwise hidden orders.

These articles have a common theme. In our global marketplaces, the buy-side is too passive. The buy-side doesn't demand equal treatment in organized marketplaces. As a result, it is being victimized by the other two factions of global markets - the sell-side and the market venues. The buy-side will restore balance to the financial marketplace if it forces its way to the negotiating table. These articles seek to draw a buy-side roadmap to the achievement of more balanced markets.

Although the differences between the market for common stock and that for commercial short-term debt discussed earlier are indeed stark, the two markets share several weaknesses. The difference is the degree of failure. LIBOR is market hell; the stock market only purgatory. This is the first installment of a longer discussion of LIBOR's lessons for equity. The ultimate goal is to build a series of unit marketplaces that leverage the lessons of LIBOR to reach a new level of market efficiency.

LIBOR is a vacant lot; Equity is a junkyard

There is another way to look at the difference between the stock market and the short-term debt market. The stock market looks something like Berlin at the collapse of the Soviet Union. A ton of money has been spent on capital equipment based on the false assumption that multiple armed camps are the permanent state of things. Yet in a rational world, only one stock exchange is needed. We have 12 unnecessary stock exchanges, and many more alternative platforms, along with the electronic labyrinth connecting them all, in the cash stock market alone. Themis Trading also discusses NYSE's latest addition to its list of exchanges. NYSE bought the Chicago Stock Exchange. In Themis' opinion, it gives NYSE a fourth source of fees for exchange fees for the same stocks. It's a wonder northern New Jersey doesn't glow in the dark! If we may discard separate venues for S&P futures and for stock options in the bargain, there's going to be a glut of fiber optic cable of epic proportions. What insanity!

This plethora of exchanges, the entire high-frequency trading (HFT) industry, more than 80 European dark pools, and the electronic labyrinth, were all the direct result of SEC regulations that exist to give investors the best possible price! But investors foot the bill for this madness.

The stock market has become a whole lot of to-do about something incredibly basic - matching buyers and sellers.

The three faces of a financial market

The earlier article, a discussion of LIBOR, used an approach that this article will extend. The working hypothesis is that markets serve three masters: the buy-side, the marketplace itself, and the sell-side. The stock market buy-side consists largely of the same players as those of the debt buy-side; the sell-side, the same. The equities marketplace, however, is an entirely different beast. The marketplaces for common stocks - stock exchanges - need to get over themselves.

Different marketplaces. Similar issues

The two marketplaces - the London OTC market, and the stock market - could not appear more different. Superficially, the megabanks succeeded in practically eliminating any organized marketplace whatsoever for term deposits. Organized equity trading is, on the other hand, centuries old. Although lately, equity marketplaces have been racked by controversy and subject to sudden changes in market microstructure.

But a closer examination shows that near-identical classic sell- and buy-side conflicts rage in both equity and debt markets. And the regulators of the two markets exhibit similar presences. The regulators of both marketplaces seem to be continuously replacing their most recent broken thing with a newer, fairer, more transparent, broken thing.

Financial futures, the wild card

A cross-cutting factor, one that has had a major effect on every high-volume generic market, and that continues to make itself felt in the trading business in interesting and novel ways, is the rise of financial futures markets. Neither the debt nor the equities spot markets have succeeded in importing the important technological advances that make financial futures a factor in every generic marketplace. Bizarre, really. After all, the futures markets own the cash markets they have failed to influence.

As a result, futures, exchange-traded options, and the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives instruments, such as interest rate swaps, have become a sort of parallel, shadow, version of their cash market cousins. One lingering question is whether futures, cash, and OTC versions of the same financial instruments, all three trading separately in parallel, make a great deal of sense. This three-way split is certainly a volume-killer. Perhaps the markets are ready for an entrepreneur, sponsored by the buy-side, to combine the best technologies from each of the three, sucking all trading volume into a single fiery core. If the result were a single marketplace that captures the other three at a single stroke, that would be a major advance.

Roadblocks

Of course, this is not going to be done by the current exchange management firms, who have discovered the virtue of providing the same service, trading facilities, to the buy-side and sell-side simultaneously at least five times for every trade. What a scam these firms have got working for them! In the name of SEC-mandated customer fairness, these exchanges are using these SEC and CTC regulations to force consumers of transactions services to pay for each trade by paying all the venues that make trading available for the same pricing date every time they place an order on one of them!

This redundancy of equities markets produces phenomena that would be hilarious if they were not so horrific. There is space for two of these odd situations in this first equities and exchanges market article. The upside-down and backward LIBOR futures market. And the incredibly self-defeating SEC attempt at fairness that is the National Market System (NMS).

LIBOR futures. The ghost of LIBOR

A very interesting, largely unreported, unexplained phenomenon is the still-booming LIBOR futures market at the CME. Hey! LIBOR futures traders! What are you doing there? LIBOR futures are called derivatives for a reason. Their prices are supposedly derived from the price of real-life London dollar deposits. But it can't be! The London dollar deposits themselves no longer trade. Yet, LIBOR still walks the world in the ghostly form of LIBOR futures. We no longer know whether LIBOR futures traders are using LIBOR cash rates to estimate the value of the futures, as the textbooks tell us; or is it LIBOR cash traders, using the futures prices to estimate the value of deposits? The whole scene has become a hall of mirrors. LIBOR markets are upside-down and backward! Amusing.

But with significance that shouldn't be missed. LIBOR futures are the rocket booster that really put LIBOR's daily London cash market fixing itself into its exalted position in the stratosphere of debt valuation. Eurodollar futures provided LIBOR with the first real market prices and a touch of reality to the fiction that there is a market price for LIBOR to be found in daily London fixings before Eurodollar futures were introduced. Organized genuine market prices resulting from real trades are what make financial instruments matter, even with opaque LIBOR.

The stock markets and their regulators are messing up

In contrast to the swashbuckling creation of LIBOR, stock markets developed relatively gradually and unobtrusively over the centuries into relatively quaint and clubby collections of membership organizations. With a hiccup during the Depression, when the SEC was created to put things right with the exchanges - exchanges somewhat unfairly blamed for the Depression's stock market collapse - the stock exchanges have otherwise enjoyed a prestigious position in finance.

That is until the futures exchanges marched through the mistakenly self-assured equities exchanges like Sherman through Georgia. Except for NASDAQ Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), the stock exchanges are now all acquisitions of futures-originated exchange management firms: namely Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) and CBOE Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE). CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) has, quite interestingly, just made its first long-awaited sally into cash market trading by acquiring NEX, which clears Treasuries and foreign exchange. Expect big things to come, if CME exploits this cash market beachhead.

These organized marketplace management firms have enjoyed great success, since. But dark clouds hover on the horizon. Once, during the now-suddenly-ended era of HFT, the always-paranoid buy-side saw the newly entrepreneurial stock exchanges as covert agents of sell-side broker/dealers. There was more than a little evidence to support this belief. The exchanges introduced colocation (the placement of broker/dealer computers near the exchange trading engines themselves) which, along with various complicated new order types, seemed designed to put the buy-side at a disadvantage to the sell-side, resulting in poor quality order fills. The good times rolled for the arbitrage-happy HFTs.

But ominously, despite the paranoid fears of the buy-side, the exchanges have proven to be relatively even-handed, since the advent of for-profit exchange management firms. The exchanges doubtlessly favored broker/dealers and HFTs in the beginning, for the obvious reason that exchanges, at least at the outset, profited primarily from the volume of trade, and HFT is all about high trading volume. But as exchange fees for data and other trader usage fees build, the sell-side has become alienated as well.

Herding market participants to slaughter

The SEC National Market System (NMS) was never a very good idea. The high-minded purpose of the NMS, to assure that even the lowliest retail trader gets the best available fill, was always doomed. We need lawyers if we want fairness, not regulators (Well, maybe not so many lawyers). Lawyers are society's arbiters of fairness. Fairness is rarely achieved in this veil of tears, but regulations never produce it.

The NMS has turned the exchanges into parasites. They feed off their customers. Once reliant on volume for profits, as in the old days; now the exchanges charge access fees for their data feeds. Since the SEC mandates the best fill available on any exchange; to serve a customer, the broker/dealers must buy the feeds of the exchanges, no matter the cost. Even more avariciously, exchange fees for access to the market at the close of trade are building. Equities traders are becoming sheep to the slaughter.

The Donner Party of marketplaces

Now, the exchanges have begun to feed on each other. For example, the CBOE has undercut NYSE's rising fees for market-at close orders by creating a CBOE order that allows traders there to settle at the NYSE close on the cheap. I discuss that here. The exchange management firms multiply their profits by multiplying the number of exchanges they control. They multiply their share of total exchange fees by killing or consuming other exchanges. What is the end-game? One exchange management firm that owns 100 exchanges?

It seems very likely that there will be further consolidation among the exchange management firms. CME is best positioned to take control of the entire equities index market. But will CME be distracted by its bond and forex initiatives in Europe?

