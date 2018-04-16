US Ecology: Richly Valued But Not Egregiously So

US Ecology (ECOL) was a short trade we made last year, taking advantage of what appeared to be a likely weak earnings slate in the middle of the year. We covered after the big Q3 miss and reduced guidance, but shares have since recovered meaningfully on strong event business (hurricanes last year in particular) and the prospect of a weaker regulatory environment for hazardous waste disposal. Based on 2018 and 2019 earnings forecasts, the company looks expensive but will be lapping very easy comparisons for the next nine months. With no catalysts on the horizon, there is limited temptation to be on either side of the trade.

Business Overview

US Ecology, despite the market cap, is a relatively small fish in a pond filled with only a handful of major players. The processing and handling of waste is traditionally viewed as recession-resistant, making it a go-to space for many investors that wish to avoid outsized risk. Power is concentrated in just a few hands: Waste Management (WM) and Republic Services (RSG) control the vast majority of the market for landfill disposal. The market has changed quite a bit with time as regulatory rulings, like the Environmental Resource, Compensation, and Liability Act ("CERCLA") and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act ("RCRA") tightly control the handling of waste disposal and storage. Several decades ago, the US Government ran wild with permitting, leading to a massive boom/bust cycle. Supply was too high, and the reality today is that three out of four landfills operated in the United States have closed since 1990, most of those well below their permitted storage capacity. Despite those closures, space per person in landfills has risen 25% as larger facilities reign supreme and waste production per capita has fallen. Consolidation and vertical integration have been a natural result of these market forces, with massive firms like Waste Management handling commercial contracts for waste pickup, directing disposal towards their own facilities. Mom and pop operations, once common, are few and far between.

Despite its size, US Ecology is still a major player within the environmental services business, offering some unique services to commercial and government entities in North America. The company and its predecessors have been dealing with non-hazardous and hazardous waste disposal for more than half a century, now owning six treatment facilities with on-site landfills, one of which is approved for the disposal of low-level radioactive waste ("LLRW"):

Beatty, Nevada. Located about two hours northwest of Las Vegas in the Amargosa Desert, the property began receiving hazardous waste in 1970. With 8.4mm cubic yards of permitted airspace, there is substantial operating life left. The government has been very supportive of this facility, with US Ecology receiving permits from regulatory bodies to authorize construction of a new landfill unit at the facility (completed last year) which significantly added to capacity. Historically, Nevada regulators have been supportive of landfill development.

Located about two hours northwest of Las Vegas in the Amargosa Desert, the property began receiving hazardous waste in 1970. With 8.4mm cubic yards of permitted airspace, there is substantial operating life left. The government has been very supportive of this facility, with US Ecology receiving permits from regulatory bodies to authorize construction of a new landfill unit at the facility (completed last year) which significantly added to capacity. Historically, Nevada regulators have been supportive of landfill development. Robstown, Texas. Located a stone's throw from Corpus Christi and the state's major refining and chemicals processing facilities, Robstown was a major question mark in the firm's operations last year: just 0.7mm cubic yards of capacity remained and the property was an anchor point in the company's Southern operations. Not yet reflected in corporate results at the time of the 2017 10-K, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality approved a permit for landfill expansion on adjacent property, adding 10mm cubic yards (or thirty years) of useful life. This was a big development.

Located a stone's throw from Corpus Christi and the state's major refining and chemicals processing facilities, Robstown was a major question mark in the firm's operations last year: just 0.7mm cubic yards of capacity remained and the property was an anchor point in the company's Southern operations. Not yet reflected in corporate results at the time of the 2017 10-K, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality approved a permit for landfill expansion on adjacent property, adding 10mm cubic yards (or thirty years) of useful life. This was a big development. Grand View, Idaho. Bought by US Ecology (then American Ecology) in 2001 from Wes-Con, this is a massive facility with 1,411 acres (38% of portfolio) that has significant avenues for expansion. Proximity to the Union Pacific railroad provides an easy means of transportation of certain waste byproducts. It isn't unusual to see waste transported by rail from the East Coast to this facility (as well as Robstown), a factor which is a differentiator for these two facilities versus other landfills.

Bought by US Ecology (then American Ecology) in 2001 from Wes-Con, this is a massive facility with 1,411 acres (38% of portfolio) that has significant avenues for expansion. Proximity to the Union Pacific railroad provides an easy means of transportation of certain waste byproducts. It isn't unusual to see waste transported by rail from the East Coast to this facility (as well as Robstown), a factor which is a differentiator for these two facilities versus other landfills. Belleville, Michigan. Belleville has the largest permitted cubic yards for disposal currently and is a primary feed site for waste from Detroit. Nearly 400,000 cubic yards is disposed of here annually, or roughly 300,000 tons of trash depending on makeup. Despite that, it is also likely to be the lowest margin operations.

Belleville has the largest permitted cubic yards for disposal currently and is a primary feed site for waste from Detroit. Nearly 400,000 cubic yards is disposed of here annually, or roughly 300,000 tons of trash depending on makeup. Despite that, it is also likely to be the lowest margin operations. Blainville, Quebec. The firm's only operation outside of the United States, the facility specializes in processing hard to treat materials like mercury compounds, acids, lab packs, batteries, and cyanides. Capital expenditures have been dedicated to the facility in recent years, with management building out additional disposal capacity. Canadian regulations are not too dissimilar from the American operations.

The firm's only operation outside of the United States, the facility specializes in processing hard to treat materials like mercury compounds, acids, lab packs, batteries, and cyanides. Capital expenditures have been dedicated to the facility in recent years, with management building out additional disposal capacity. Canadian regulations are not too dissimilar from the American operations. Richland, Washington. As mentioned, this is the only LLRW facility operated by US Ecology. There are only four in the United States: Richland, Washington (US Ecology), Clive, Utah (EnergySolutions), Barnwell, South Carolina (also EnergySolutions), and Andrews, Texas (Waste Control Specialists). While capacity appears low, the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission ("WUTC") regulates the rates charged. The current rate agreement is in place until January 2020. It's probably the least attractive LLRW facility due to likely regulator disdain for the business in the Pacific Northwest.

Revenue is broken down into two segments by type versus by location: Environmental Services ("ES") and Field and Industrial Services ("FIS"). ES provides a diversified set of hazardous and nonhazardous waste material management services including storage, treatment, disposal, and transportation. FIS provides the packaging and collection of those said materials alongside specialty supportive services like high-pressure cleaning, tank descaling, remediation, and spill cleanup. By the way of business structure, the everyday operations are not remarkably profitable - it simply covers costs. Event business (non-recurring projects of over 1,000 tons of waste) is what drives profitability. While often these projects can be weather- or disaster-related (e.g., Hurricane Harvey driving material to the Robstown facility), often that is not the case. Military base closures, mothballing of steel and/or chemicals processing plants, or oil and gas rig decommissioning are all examples of event business. Current speculation is that the side of this business directed towards industrial or basic material manufacture could see more spending on cleanup due to cash infusion from tax reform.

Unexpected event business drove strong Q4 earnings after we covered our short. Hurricane Harvey was a strong driver of this as well as some last minute work related to projects on the Gulf Coast. This strong finish saved year-end results, although some one-time items ($3mm insurance proceeds recovery, $9mm impairment charge in resource recovery business) were on the net a negative. Adjusted EBITDA, on the whole, and excluding one-time items, ended up 1% over 2016 levels for the full year. On the whole, the market likely cared less about that then the news on successfully permitting additional capacity construction in Beatty and Robstown and the strong guidance from management. Having already had to deal with the sting of a stock sell-off as the company pared back guidance in 2017, the forecast for double-digit EBITDA growth in 2018 ($125mm at the mid-point) is a big selling point. CEO Jeff Feeler was cautious:

As much as I'd love to say there's conservatism in the guidance. It's really where we believe is an accurate range what we're seeing right now. I mean there's always risk in this business. But, we do have to replace some of the event business that was strong last year.

While not sold that this business should trade for nearly 12x EBITDA given the lumpiness, the company is set to lap some easy comps early on in 2018. A prospective short side looks much more compelling in the back half of 2018 and 2019, especially as tax reform benefits end as a tailwind to earnings per share comps. That seems to be the consensus today as short interest is near three-year lows. As far as the balance sheet goes, leverage remains a non-issue. All of the company's debt sits on the company's revolving credit facility, recently refinanced last year. Running through 2022, the facility has capacity for up to $500mm in lending capacity. The company is far away from tripping any financial covenants; effective interest rate (including the impact of the interest rate swap) should be ~3.5% in 2018. Management fully reserves for post-closure costs of its landfills and maintains environmental insurance which mitigates the risk of unexpected costs. All factors considered, the capital structure is in wonderful shape.

Valuation

The problem with US Ecology is that it is plain expensive. At $125mm in EBITDA, free cash flow is set to be just $56mm in 2018 ($40mm capital spending, $10mm interest expense, $19mm in taxes). That's 4.6% free cash flow yield, 6.2% if you take management's guidance of $20mm in maintenance capital expenditures as gospel. Capital spending will be above recent norms due to heavy investment in landfill construction ($16mm) and growth capital, limiting the prospect of shareholder returns. Given management appears pretty content with their pipeline for 2018 and 2019 when it comes to event business, I think it's fair to speculate that 2018 is likely to be a better year than average as far as the cyclicality of the business. While short interest is at a three-year low (despite a three year high on the share price), expect the bears to come back once there are any signs of weakness. To be a willing buyer, I'd prefer to see pricing back at the $40.00/share range for more favorable risk/reward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.