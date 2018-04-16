What Can We Expect From Lam Research's Q3 Earnings Call

Lam Research's strong customer base of DRAM and 3D NAND companies and their technology purchases of equipment indicates Lam will meet its revenue guidance.

A revenue of $2.85 billion means YoY growth of 32.3%, which is about 10 points higher than the growth trend of the overall N. American semiconductor equipment market.

Coming off a year when semiconductor sales increased 21.6% over 2016, which continues to grow unabated through February 2018, Lam Research (LRCX) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2018 results on April 17, 2018.

Lam’s CEO Martin Anstice made several statements in the company’s Q2 earnings call in January 2018 that I want to discuss individually as a preview of what we can expect for Q3.

Revenue Guidance

The first is revenue guidance:

The December quarter was a strong conclusion to an extraordinary year with record performance for Lam reported in shipments, revenues, and non-GAAP EPS. As noted in our earnings release, that positive momentum is expected to continue into calendar 2018 with our March quarter guidance indicating mid-point shipments at $3.175 billion and revenues at $2.85 billion, both levels of strategic relevance and levels of business not previously seen in our history.

The important datapoint here is revenues guided to be $2.85 billion. Midpoint shipments are a bit like bookings. Although a tool is shipped, the company doesn’t know when it will get paid. Lam gets paid when the customer accepts the item and it works to specifications. Any glitches mean Lam engineers camp out at the fab until it works to specifications. Sometimes equipment is shipped in one quarter but payment not recognized until another quarter. A worst-case scenario is that equipment is shipped but financial conditions at the customer delay installation.

Getting back to the $2.85 billion revenue guidance, for LRCX to reach that value, revenues need to rise 10.4% QoQ and 32.3% YoY. This is doable because the semiconductor industry has not been beset with macroeconomic problems that could short circuit growth, and CEO Anstice had a pretty good idea three months prior to this earnings call how much revenue would be generated.

Chart 1 below compares revenues for LRCX versus the entire population of North American semiconductor equipment vendors sending their revenue data to SEMI, the industry consortium, which then compiles them as a billings report. Unfortunately, SEMI will not be releasing its March three-month average until April 24, a week after LRCX announces.

Chart 1 – Semiconductor Equipment Billings versus LRCX revenues December 2016-March 2018

The blue line are total North American equipment revenues by month. The red dots are Lam’s revenues by quarter, showing Q3 guidance as indicated by the red arrow.

Chart 2 below plots North American equipment billings over the past four years to see if there are seasonal affects that could influence Lam’s guidance shown above.

Chart 2 – Semiconductor Equipment Billings 2015-2018

The top two lines in Chart 2 were replicated as the BLUE line in Chart 1. To analyze in more detail, I’ve plotted YoY billings growth for the three months prior to March announcements to calculate a trend, in order to see if there is an anomaly in the guidance figure.

Table 1 – YoY Growth of N. American Billings versus LRCX Guidance Month Revenues Month Revenues YoY Growth December 2017 $2,398.4 December 2016 $1,869.8 28.3% January 2018 $2,370.1 January 2017 $1,859.4 27.5% February 2018 $2,411.4 February 2017 $1,974.0 22.2% March 2018 LRCX Guidance $2,850 March 2017 $2,079.7 37.0% March 2018 LRCX Guidance $2,850 March 2017 LRCX revenues $2,154 32.3% Source: The Information Network (www.theinformationnet.com)

I am using the charts and tables to try to visualize Lam’s guidance. The purist reading this article may say wait a minute you’re comparing one-month data with three-month data. That's essentially true. We are not privy to Lam’s monthly revenue, and its monthly revenue may have indeed mirrored the N. American monthly billings for all suppliers compiled in the blue line in Chart 1. However, the SEMI billings numbers are a three-month average.

To verify my thesis, we need to look at the last two rows in Table 1.

LRCX guidance of $2.85 billion represents a 37.0% YoY growth over N. American billings for March 2017.

Secondly, as I stated above, Lam’s Q3 2017 guidance of $2.85 billion represents 32.3% YoY growth of its revenues in Q3 2017.

The fact that the two are similar adds credence to my argument.

DRAM Driver

CEO Anstice also suggested in the Q2 earnings call that DRAM technology trends are a driver in generating double digit growth in the overall semiconductor equipment market:

Preliminarily, we plan for double-digit growth in overall memory WFE in 2018 with a greater balance between DRAM and NAND spending that was true in calendar 2017. Sustained to slightly increased investments in NAND overall is the year-over-year headline for 2018. More of the incremental growth is from DRAM where supply and demand balance tightened last year. Importantly, in DRAM, technology trends are resulting in meaningfully higher levels of investments required to drive similar levels of bit supply growth compared to historical levels.

I reported in previous Seeking Alpha articles on the memory market planned fab construction and production for memory companies. My latest was published on April 9, titled “Why Memory Chips Won't Be Impacted By A Trade War In One Chart.”

These fab announcements are for memory bit growth based on capacity increases. But CEO Anstice mentions growth from technology improvements, not capacity increases.

From a DRAM technology standpoint, Chart 3 below shows the roadmaps for the DRAM companies. The key timeframe to look for is 2H17 and 1H18, which are the periods when LRCX equipment would be installed and revenues recognized in Q3 2018.

Here we see Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) starting 18nm (1X) and 15nm (1Y) DRAMs, SK Hynix starting 18nm (1X), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) starting 18nm, and Nanya starting 20nm DRAMs in this timeframe. This is significant. LRCX will benefit strongly from equipment purchased for these devices, and Q3 revenues will reflect these technology starts using equipment installed in Lam's Q3.

Chart 3 – DRAM Technology Roadmap – Source: BofA Merrill Lynch

NAND Driver

CEO Anstice noted that another revenue driver is NAND transition to 96 layers:

We continue to see Lam's addressable markets, net of customer yields and productivity in NANDs growing faster than NANDs WFE as customers' transition from 64 layers to 96 layer investments starting late in 2018 and into 2019.

From a NAND perspective, Chart 4 shows Samsung starting 96-layer 3D NAND in 2H18, and Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF)/Western Digital (WDC) also starting in 2H18. Again, LRCX will benefit strongly from equipment purchased for these devices, and Q3 revenues will reflect these technology starts using equipment installed in Lam's Q3.

Chart 4 – NAND Technology Roadmap – Source: BofA Merrill Lynch

Investor Takeaway

If we consider Lam's revenue guidance for Q3 2018, a YoY growth of 32.3% sounds like a tall order. But when data for the company is plotted in Chart 1, it is apparent that Lam has been performing above the industry average for the past five quarters, and there is no reason to think that Q3 will be any different.

In fact, I discussed how LRCX was distancing itself from the competition, particularly Applied Materials (AMAT), in a February 5, 2018 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Sizeable Changes In Semiconductor Equipment Market Share In 2017."

Lam's customer base of memory customers, which I detailed in a March 26, 2017, Seeking Alpha article titled "Lam Research Will Benefit From A Strong Memory Market In 2018 As In 2017," is what will enable the company to reach its guided revenue figure of $2.85 billion for Q3. Technical advances in DRAMs and 3D NAND will be the driver behind Lam's financials.

