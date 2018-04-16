Amorepacific: Sector Index Bullish

We see positive momentum ahead, such as brand renewals in the luxury brand lineup, recovering sales of the Chinese unit, and strong digital channel sales.

The sector index, however, has been moving upwards on signs of recovering Korea-China relations and we expect the company to stage an earnings turnaround in 2Q18.

DFS sales, Amorepacific’s key earnings driver, have yet to recover as of 1Q18 due to an unfavorable base and a decline in Chinese inbound tourists.

The effects from the decline in Chinese inland tourists in 2017 will likely have a negative impact on 1Q figures but we expect this to change going forward because of brand renewals and initiatives by the company

Amorepacific (OTC:AMPCF) is expected to report KRW1.54tn in sales (-1.8% YoY), KRW251bn in operating profit (-20.8% YoY, operating margin 16.3%), and KRW158.7bn in net profit (NYSE:CI) (-27.9% YoY) for 1Q18. For 2018, we forecast KRW5.8tn in sales (+13.1% YoY), KRW709.8bn in operating profit (+19% YoY, operating margin 12.2%), and KRW497.8bn in net profit (CI) (+26.3% YoY).

The domestic cosmetics business's 1Q18 sales are likely to come to KRW875.4bn (-7% YoY). The key reason behind this temporary earnings slowdown is the negative growth of the DFS channel, which represents 24.9% of 2018F consolidated sales. Given the tough base until March, we expect earnings to start to recover moderately in 2Q18. The number of Chinese inbound visitors is estimated at 6.8mn (+63.1% YoY) in 2018. It fell 41.5% YoY in February, but we believe the number will increase YoY or at least the pace of decline will slow significantly in 2Q18 thanks to a mild comparison base.

For Asia, and at the Chinese arm in particular, the bestselling brands (Sulwhasoo, IOPE, Hera, Laneige) are leading the growth of their relevant categories; the digital channel is enjoying upbeat sales and the resumption of marketing activities will likely lead to higher sales going forward; 2) there is a sharper focus on Southeast Asian markets such as Singapore and Malaysia as the company moves to curtail its dependence on the Chinese market. North America and Europe have the advantage of a low base; North American sales are mostly led by Ulta Beauty chain stores and Amorepacific targets 40% YoY sales growth in 2018 on the back of the launch of the Innisfree brand. In the meantime, European sales remain sluggish.

For the share price and valuation we see earnings momentum reviving in 2Q18 and we expect DFS sales to grow 30.5% YoY and overseas sales 15.3% YoY in 2018. The stock is trading at 39.6x 2018F P/E, the medium/upper end of the historical bands. We maintain Marketperform with a target price of KRW340,000, applying 41x P/E, the average multiple of the recent five years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thank you!