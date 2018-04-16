With Lackluster Growth, Merck's Shareholders Need To Act Now

Investment Thesis

Merck's (MRK) shares have fallen by more than 10% from its highs of the past twelve months. Nevertheless, I still argue that its valuation leaves investors with no margin of safety and that it will be difficult to profit from its shares, as they still have too much optimism priced in.

Recent Developments

Last August I posted an article on Merck, titled 'Shareholders will fail to be rewarded here'. Below is short exert that highlights my thoughts at the time,

[...] although Merck is in the process of expanding revenues streams from KEYTRUDA, there is just too much optimism priced into Merck's share price. It will difficult for shareholders to be adequately compensated for the event that Keytruda fails to be as successful as it was hoped for. Management would need flawless execution going forward to successfully deliver to shareholders reasonable returns

Roughly 8 months later, and that article seems to have been spot on. Now, here is the thing, Merck's FY 2017 were actually better than I had been expecting. Merck managed to eke out 1% top-line growth, and its bottom lined adjusted non-GAAP EPS was up a solid 5% to $3.98 per share. Furthermore, it was reassuring to note that KEYTRUDA is starting to be the game changer that Merck so desperately needed it to be and delivered for FY 2017 171% YoY revenue growth (currency adjusted).

Moreover, given that Merck's FY 2017 top line was able to once again be above the $40 billion marker, it managed to reverse its 2 years of revenue weakness. Additionally, given that its FY 2018 guidance pointed to midpoint top line growth of approximately 5%, shareholders should have been quite satisfied, particularly given that some feelings of negativity had started to be expressed in its shares.

Ongoing Strategy

Merck currently has roughly $15 billion of net debt, which is not overbearing in any way, particularly given that Merck continues to be so free cash flow generative.

Incidentally, Merck has not been shy in discussing with the investment community that it will continue to seize up external opportunities to acquire science. As discussed above, Merck's financial position is quite strong, allowing it to, if it so wishes to capitalize on the current depressed valuations of some of its peers to make a meaningful acquisition, leverage its balance sheet, and in the process, meaningfully augment its current science portfolio. During the Q4 2017 earnings call, when Goldman Sachs pressed management on its thinking surrounding a significant acquisition management responded by saying that,

I think if you look at the history of this so-called large transformational deals, they haven't necessarily provided the ability to those companies when they finish their synergies to drive their pipelines going forward.

Which speaks highly of CEO Ken Frazier and his team, when, in spite of seeing Merck's shares struggle for a few years, they have not opted to embrace a knee-jerk reaction and chosen to instead focus on their 5 and 10-year plan of developing their own internal opportunities, first and foremost.

Shareholder Returns

Moreover, Merck has used the opportunity that its shares have not significantly appreciated in the past several years to continue to buy back its shares. In 2017 Merck repurchased $4 billion worth of shares, up from $3.4 billion in 2016. Furthermore, Merck has said that it will continue to repurchases its own shares, with the aim of reaching roughly 2.7 billion outstanding shares by the end of 2018 - repurchasing close to 2% of its outstanding shares.

Valuation

Up to this section of the article, I will not have alienated any readers, but now, I will do so, by highlighting that blasphemous topic, its share price.

As the table above highlights, Merck's shares are expensive relative to its full growth potential. For example, its cash flows are presently trading for not only double those of its peer group, but also more expensively than its own 5-year average.

Secondly, as I have already touched on throughout the article, its top line has a 5-year CAGR of negative 3%, even if Merck was able to reach for its 2018 top of the range top-line guidance, it would still be significantly below its fiscal 2011-2013 range. In other words, it is priced as if it were a growing pharmaceutical company when it is not quite growing as aggressively as it should be to fully support its current valuation.

Finally, its dividend, although Merck has continued to increase its dividend over time, 3.4% dividend yield is not particularly enticing, and I would personally work a little harder, to find an investment with slightly superior risk-reward potential.

Takeaway

Merck continues to develop its KEYTRUDA program with positive strides. However, I argue that its shares are slightly expensive relative to its full potential and that I do not feel that its current dividend is enticing enough to reward investors for taking the risks involved of investing in a publicly traded company, given that when Merck misses a quarter, its shares tumble by more than 5% fully erasing the gains received from its dividend.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

