MSC Industrial Still Looks A Little Underwhelming

Hiring more reps should augment one of MSC's strongest strategic attributes, but the risk remains that price transparency and online competition have whittled away its competitive advantage.

Patience hasn't proved all that rewarding with MSC Industrial (MSM), as the shares have not only lagged peers like Grainger (GWW) and Fastenal (FAST) and suppliers like Kennametal (KMT) but are basically flat for the past year. The debate continues as to whether MSC Industrial's issues are predominantly driven by cyclical factors, or whether increased online competition and the expansion of Amazon (AMZN) into industrial distribution has permanently altered price transparency and the competitive balance.

I admit that I find it troubling that MSC reported only mid-single-digit organic growth despite Gardner's Metalworking Index hitting its highest level in seven years. A return to positive pricing was nice to see, as was the operating leverage, but this remains a "show me" story where valuation is not all that compelling.

Some Progress In The March Quarter (But Not Enough?)

MSC reported virtually in-line revenue for the fiscal second quarter (less than half a percent short of the average sell-side estimate), with organic revenue up about 5%. While both national accounts and CCSG led the way with growth (up 7% each), both saw sequential slowdowns from the low double-digits in the prior quarter. Core customer growth came in at 5% (consistent with the prior quarter), while government business was up 4%. On a rather positive note, MSC reported the first growth in price/mix (up 0.4%) in about two years.

Margins were mixed. Although gross margin was almost a half-point better than the Street expected, it's hard to celebrate 80bp of yoy erosion (though rival Fastenal was basically in the same boat for the quarter). Operating income grew 13% on a 50bp expansion in margin.

All told, it's tough for me to get really excited about the top-line growth in the quarter. I believe it's going to take high single-digit (8% to 9%) organic growth to really quiet the worries about the company's strategic/competitive position, and I'd note that the macro picture is pretty accommodating. The Metalworking Index rose more than 5% yoy in March and stands at a multiyear high. Along those lines, other indicators point to healthy growth in segments like metal forming/fabricating, metal cutting, heavy machinery, and overall manufacturing, and machine tool companies like Hurco (HURC) seem to be doing alright.

Has The Market Shifted Too Much?

It may be the case that MSC's growth is simply lagging for various reasons, but I'm concerned that this is more of a long-term negative shift. There have been plenty of press regarding Amazon's entry into the industrial distribution space, and it's worth noting that MSC's prices are often substantially higher than Amazon's.

Price doesn't tell the whole story. MSC's focus on metalworking is a strategic positive, as customers often rely upon the technical knowledge and support of the company's sales reps to choose the right product(s) for the job. That is a service that Amazon cannot offer, and I would argue that MSC's focused sales force is more effective than those at rivals like Grainger and Fastenal.

Even so, I worry that MSC's slower growth is reflecting an underlying erosion of its business - customers may still turn to MSC when they need guidance and/or sales support that Amazon cannot offer, but perhaps they are losing more "run of the mill" business to competitors like Amazon. Likewise, I think the entire distribution sector is dealing with the consequences of greater price transparency than ever before - customers can shop around more conveniently than ever before and are much more aware of rebates and incentives from suppliers (rebates that distributors could, in the past, keep at least partly to themselves).

I'd also note that the U.S. manufacturing sector isn't what it used to be in sheer number terms. That may now be changing for the better, but a smaller customer base relative to prior years would also at least partly explain why MSC's recovery has been more modest than its past cycles.

All told, I'll be keeping an eye on the companies that operate in MSC's "neighborhood" through this earnings cycle. It looks as though MSC is seeing some improvements in pricing power, but I'll be curious to see what companies like 3M (MMM), Kennametal, and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) report for their tool and abrasives businesses.

The Opportunity

MSC's guidance for the next quarter was more or less consistent with expectations leading into the quarter, but not the beat-and-raise that bulls want to see. Management did note that they're looking to hire more reps, and I'll be curious to see if these new hires can drive meaningful acceleration in revenue growth.

For my part, I see no reason to change my basic assumptions - I'm still looking for revenue growth of around 4% to 5% over the long term, with higher growth rates over the next couple of years. I do believe margins will improve from here, and I likewise believe that MSC will be able to leverage past investments made in the business (including its distribution network) such that it can achieve double-digit FCF margins and double-digit FCF growth. The "but" is that with a double-digit discount rate, that only drives an annual expected return of around 10% - not bad, but not great. Of course, if revenue growth accelerates from here, higher returns are possible.

The Bottom Line

I've been a shareholder in MSC for some time, and I am generally reluctant to part lightly with long-term holdings that have performed well. Still, I am troubled by what seems to be a pattern of disappointing "not quite there" results and what looks to me like a willingness on the part of insiders to continue reducing their ownership stakes. While MSC is still a competitive player in an attractive segment of the distribution space, the growth and margin performance still needs to improve from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM, MMM, HURC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.