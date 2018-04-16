Should You Sell Stocks Because Of The War In Syria?

A simple quantitative system based on trend-following can be remarkably effective at generating attractive returns while also reducing downside risk in challenging market environments.

A quantitative approach to risk management is a sounder strategy than following the headlines and speculating on market news.

The statistical data indicates that short-term pullbacks in times of war can even be buying opportunities for investors.

Global stock markets have experienced lots of volatility over the past several weeks, and the air strikes from the U.S and allied countries over Syria are an additional source of global instability lately. In this context, many investors are wondering if it's time to sell stocks before things turn for the worse.

In theory, it makes sense to say that war is bad for the markets, since military conflicts are clearly a source of uncertainty, and markets don't like uncertainty at all. Needless to say, a war can have tragic consequences for the people involved, both military and civilians, so these kinds of events naturally generate concern all over the world.

However, a look at the historical evidence shows that the relationship between geopolitical instability and the stock market is not as obvious as it seems to be. In fact, the data indicates that many military conflicts turn out to be buying opportunities for investors as opposed to a reason to sell stocks and remain on the sidelines.

When looking to protect your portfolio, relying on time-proven quantitative methods could be a smarter approach than trying to enter and exit the stock market based on the news flow and your subjective interpretation about what such news flow could mean for the market.

War And The Stock Market

A recent article by Mark Hulbert in MarketWatch used data from Ned Davis Research to evaluate how the Dow Jones Index has performed in times of military conflict over the past decades. According to this data, short-term pullbacks in stocks prices during times of war tend to be buying opportunities for investors.

The stock market’s post-crisis low often represents a good buying opportunity, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research of the most significant geopolitical crises of the past century. In fact, the firm found, the stock market’s rebound from its post-crisis low is often so powerful that within six months the market is higher than where it stood before that crisis erupted.



Image source: MarketWatch

Reaching similar conclusions, Mark Armbruster, CFA analyzed how different asset classes performed during times of war, and the cold-hard evidence indicates that U.S. stocks tend to even outperform their long-term averages in times of military conflict.

From the article entitled What Happens to the Market if America Goes to War?:

So how have historical capital markets performed during times of war? We looked at returns and volatility leading up to and during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Gulf War. We opted to exclude the Iraq War from this group, as the Iraq War included a major economic boom, and subsequent bust, that had very little do with the nation’s involvement in a war. As the table below shows, war does not necessarily imply lackluster returns for domestic stocks. Quite the contrary, stocks have outperformed their long-term averages during wars. On the other hand, bonds, usually a safe harbor during tumultuous times, have performed below their historic averages during periods of war.

Image source: Enterprising Investor

The stock market is complex mechanism, and it's practically impossible to time your entries and exits based on the news. It's not just that the headlines are hard to anticipate, the market's reaction to those headlines is even more unpredictable.

A Simple And Effective Quantitative System

Focusing too much in the news is a waste of time in the best case, and it can many times lead you to making regrettable investing decisions. On the other hand, relying on objectively quantified variables with a solid track record of performance is a far sounder approach to protecting your capital through the ups and downs in the markets.

One of the most popular sayings in the market is “the trend is your friend”. Even if that is a cliché, that doesn't make it any less true. There is plenty of statistical evidence proving that investors can optimize the risk vs. return equation in their portfolio and avoid big drawdowns by following the main trends trend in asset prices.

The following system is remarkably simple, yet effective. The market is considered to be in an uptrend when stocks are above their 200-day moving average in prices and vice versa. Using the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) ETF as the main trading vehicle, the system is long the ETF when markers are in an uptrend, and it goes to cash when the trend is down.

The chart shows the evolution of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF and its 200-day moving average since January of 2000. No system is perfect or infallible, but this trend-following system does a solid job at identifying the long-term trend and protecting the portfolio during deep bear markets.





Data source: ETFreplay. The system is monthly updated form members in The Data Driven Investor.

The backtest is monthly rebalanced, and performance numbers are quite attractive. The system produced a total cumulative return of 403.4% during the measurement period versus a much smaller 171.4% for a buy and hold strategy in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF in the same period.

Even more important, the system substantially outperforms a buy and hold strategy in terms of risk and downside volatility. The maximum drawdown - meaning the greatest percentage drop in equity from the peak - for the system was 17.3% versus 55.2% for the buy and hold strategy over the same period.

Data source: ETFreplay. The system is monthly updated form members in The Data Driven Investor.

It's important to note that this kind of system does not involve any kinds of market prediction or speculation. You just need to evaluate the trend in asset prices by comparing the current price versus the 200-day moving average in prices. If the trend is up the strategy is long, and if the trend is down the strategy moves to cash. Since the system is updated monthly, it doesn't require a lot of work, and trading expenses should not be a big problem.

Trend following systems work particularly well during times of well defined uptrends and downtrends in the markets. However, in times of sideways price action, trend following systems can provide too many false signals.

That being acknowledged, the system will naturally be long in a powerful bull market, and in an ugly bear market, a trend following system will also deliver the goods by substantially reducing the damage to your portfolio.

Every system and strategy has its pros and cons, and performance can vary substantially in different market environments. The main idea is that relying on quantitative systems such as this one is a far smarter and sounder approach than trying to time the markets by reacting to market news and subjective opinions about how such news will affect stock prices over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.