The U.S. Approves Bayer And Monsanto's Merger

The proposed merger between Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Monsanto (NYSE:MON) received good news from the U.S. Department of Justice last week as the DOJ appears to be blessing the combination of the two companies into one agricultural giant. In the U.S. the regulators were concerned that a dominant company in the seed and agrichemicals business could cause farmers to pay more for products and create a monopoly. In Europe, similar concerns and the added factor that Monsanto is a leading producer of genetically modified or GMO seeds had caused increased scrutiny of the merger.

Bayer first approached Monsanto with the idea of a merger back in May 2016, but the regulatory hurdles to complete the combination of business have been onerous. Regulators in both the U.S. and Europe are requiring that both companies sell off parts of their respective businesses to avoid creating a monopoly, but it now appears that the merger will go ahead and the new business that emerges will have a dominant position in the market.

Agricultural commodities had been under pressure for that past half-decade as weather conditions created bumper crops and abundant supplies to feed the world. As prices dropped, those companies that supply farmers with the requirements to produce crops have seen price pressures when it comes to their products. However, there are signs that agricultural prices are making a comeback and the combination of the two giants in the industry could be coming and just the right time to capitalize on an improving market in 2018.

The bottom line when it comes to agriculture is that the demand side of the fundamental equation continues to grow. Since 2000, world population has increased from 6 billion to 7.467 billion and so has the demand for products to feed the expanding addressable market for food.

An agricultural giant

Last week, the U.S. Justice Department awarded permission for Bayer AG to buy Monsanto in a $62.5 billion deal. Bayer is a German drug and chemical manufacturer, and Monsanto is an agricultural giant based in St. Louis, Mo. Since 2000, global population has grown from 6 billion to 7.466 billion. In Q1 alone, the world added around 19 million people, and that adds up to an ever-increasing number of mouths to feed on our planet. Bayer and Monsanto's combined company has pledged to invest $16 billion on research and development around the world over the next six years.

The big issue for the U.S. Justice Department was the antitrust concerns created by allowing one dominant company to control many facets of the agribusiness. To satisfy the regulator's concerns, Bayer will see off some of its assets to German competitor BASF before the merger takes place. The assets to be sold include Bayer's soybean and cottonseed businesses and it's glufosinate weedkiller which is a direct competitor to Roundup, the big selling Monsanto product.

Farmers are concerned about the merger which they claim is motivated by profits at the expense of the producers who feed the world with their crops. The increased market share of the combined company in the seed and agrichemicals business will likely allow it to increase prices given their dominant position in the global business. The Bayer-Monsanto deal is not the first mega-merger in this sector, ChemChina recently joined forces with Syngenta, and Dow Chemical and DuPont merged. As agricultural prices have been weak over the past half-decade, price pressures have resulted in a consolidation in the industry, and it could be that the nest positioned companies are emerging stronger at a time when the business is about to get a whole lot better.

Accretive or dilutive?

The question of where the merger will become accretive or dilutive for Bayer, the company purchasing Monsanto, will likely be answered by the agricultural markets over coming months and years. Five straight years of bumper crops that resulted in oversupplies of grains and other agricultural commodities have weighed on prices and put pressure on farmers and producers. As profit market shrunk, suppliers in the agribusiness needed to cut prices to remain competitive and maintain market share when it came to seeds and agrichemicals.

However, each year is a new adventure in the world of agricultural commodities, and it is possible that the weather conditions across fertile growing regions will not make 2018 the sixth straight year of bumper crops and supply gluts. Therefore, agricultural prices and margins for producers will determine if the combined company can charge more for their products and whether the deal will produce accretive for dilutive results. Meanwhile, supply is a year-to-year issue, but demand continues to grow alongside population and wealth growth in the world.

Seeds feed a growing world

The seeds and agrichemicals that both Bayer and Monsanto supply to the world feed billions of people all over our planet and that number is growing by leaps and bounds. I was born in 1959, and that year there were fewer than three billion people on the earth. The rate of population growth has been nothing short of astounding, and the addressable market for agricultural markets continues to expand at an accelerated pace. The consolidation of the world's leading suppliers of agricultural products has occurred because of troubled times when it comes to profits for the industry. However, that could be changing soon as the price trends in the major grain markets show that while prices are still under control, there is a clear bias to the upside.

A powerhouse consolidates power at the bottom

The charts of the three major grain products that trade on the Chicago Board of Trade division of the CME all show that the prices are leaning to the upside.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of CBOT nearby soybean futures highlights, the price of the oilseed has made higher lows since 1999. While beans traded to their all-time high in 2012 at $17.9475 per bushel, the price has remained above the $8.40 per bushel level even during times where supplies have been abundant. In 2000, the price of soybean futures was less than half that level.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of CBOT corn futures shows that the grain has been making higher lows since the 1980's under the pressure of increasing global demand for corn as both a food and biofuel. Corn reached its peak during the drought of 2012 at $8.4376 per bushel and has not traded below $3 since the highs one-half decade ago. In 2000 the price of corn was below $2 per bushel.

Source: CQG

In their April WASDE report, the USDA told markets once again, that wheat inventories are at the highest level in history. However, the primary ingredient in bread has also made higher lows since 1999 when it comes to the price of the grain. In 2008, drought conditions caused the price of wheat futures to soar to their all-time high at $13.345 per bushel, and recently they were trading at $4.64 under the weight of record inventories. However, in 2000 the price of wheat futures was at under $2.50 per bushel.

The trend in grain prices is higher since the turn of the century, and demographic forces say that this trend will continue into the futures. Moreover, the potential for price spikes to the upside during years where weather conditions limit crop product remains high, and it is likely that the next time we see a shortfall, we could see new record prices on the upside.

Increasing prices for agricultural commodities because of the steady rise in demand bodes well for the newly merged company that takes the place of Bayer and Monsanto.

Shareholders may not have to wait long for a payoff

I believe that economies of scale will create cost savings for the combined company and shareholders will benefit from the merger quite quickly. However, the most potential in the agribusiness may not come from owning shares in the companies that supply the products necessary to grow crops; it may come from the price of the crops themselves in the coming months and years.

I am bullish on the prices of corn, soybeans, and wheat, as well as many other agricultural commodities as the demand side of the fundamental equation, is screaming that there is no end in sight for growth. Moreover, a half-decade of bumper crops is no guaranty that 2018 or futures years will be the same when it comes to crop output.

I continue to favor the PowerShares DB Agriculture ETF product (NYSEARCA:DBA) as it has the potential to roar higher alongside prices. The top commodities holding of the ETF are corn, soybeans, cocoa, sugar, and live cattle.

Source: Barchart

Since 2007, the ETF with over $748 million in net assets has traded in a range from $18.18 to $43.50, and at $18.87 on Monday, April 16 DBA is a steal with little downside risk and lots of upside potential as we head into the 2018 crop year in the northern hemispheres. For those looking for exposure to the wheat market, the Teucrium family of agricultural ETFs offer WEAT as well as individual CORN and SOYB products.

The Bayer-Monsanto merger could be going through at just the right time for the two companies as the combined entity will have a dominant position in a market where demand is not slowing down, in fact, it is accelerating. The U.S. approved the marriage of the two companies last week, and it is likely we will see their shares rise. Moreover, the prices of their products will move to the upside along with earnings for the combined company as agricultural commodities prices increase in the months and years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.