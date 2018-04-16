vTv Therapeutics Fails Late-Stage Alzheimer's Study; Is There A Chance For A Comeback?

Recently, vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) announced data from its phase 3 trial treating patients with mild Alzheimer's. It stated that it had failed to meet on both co-primary endpoints of the study. That led to the stock closing lower by 78% on Tuesday. While the drop in share price was a big one, I feel that there is still a lot of value left with this company. I don't believe that a failure in the phase 3 study of Alzheimer's should have warranted such a huge drop in the stock. For that reason I still believe that vTV Therapeutics remains a good buy.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 study was known as STEADFAST, and it recruited 800 patients with mild Alzheimer's disease. The study was split into two different and identical studies. One study had 400 patients recruited from the United States and Canada. The second study had 400 patients recruited from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Both of these studies were to each have a Part A and Part B. It was shown that in Part A of the study for all the patients from both identical studies the drug was not able to achieve statistical significance in either of the two co-primary endpoints. The first co-primary endpoint was the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-cognitive subscale (ADAS-cog). To give you an idea of how this scale works, which is not an easy one to obtain a positive outcome for, here is an example for it. The second co-primary endpoint was looking at something known as Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes (CDR-sb). This CDR-sb scale, shown at this link, gives an example of how this works in dementia rating. In terms of the ADAS-cog subscale, vTv's azeliragon drug group obtained a 4.4 point decline from baseline. The problem is that the placebo performed better on this scale where patients only scored a 3.3 point decline. The only thing I will say, if you want to call it good news, is that azeliragon was able to match placebo on the CDR-sb scale with a 1.6 point decline. What do I think about this data? I believe that this data is not that good, but vTv did mention that it is analyzing additional data from both Part A and Part B of the studies. Should there be a good sub analysis then it might be possible to continue on to the next phase of testing. However, at this point in time this program doesn't look to be in a good spot.

Alzheimer's Studies

The study above was a long shot at best, and should not have caused the stock to tank the way it did. The reason why I state that is because there wasn't much hope for it to succeed to begin with. Which is why I feel that investors shouldn't have caused the stock to drop by 78%. Why do I say that this study was not expected to achieve its goal? Let me put it this way, since 2002 at least 99% of all drugs that hit the clinic for Alzheimer's studies have failed to achieve any positive results to date. Here is another example where a clinical research article describes the failure of Alzheimer's drug development. Between 2002 and 2012, where the inability rate for drug development in Alzheimer's was 99%. In other words, meaning that during that decade no drug was able to achieve a successful study in treating this indication. As you can see vTv Therapeutics was at a disadvantage to begin with. I considered this study as being an "icing on the cake" type of a study. What I mean by that is that if it was successful that would have been amazing for Alzheimer's patients, however, if it failed it would have been in the same camp as all the other hundreds of other candidates that failed in this space. Here are some examples of both big pharmaceutical companies and biotechs which failed Alzheimer's studies over the last few years. As you can see above, there are a long list of failures in the Alzheimer's space. That's why I believe that the drop of 78% for vTv's stock was not at all justified. Especially, when you consider that the next most advanced candidates in the pipeline go after an even larger market. What may have caused the market to place such importance for this study is due to two reasons. The first reason being that there have no FDA approved drugs to treat Alzheimer's in over two decades. The second reason is because the Alzheimer's market is expected to reach $14.8 billion by 2026. This is what may have been the reason why the stock sold off so much when it shouldn't have.

Potential Comeback

The failure in the Alzheimer's space in my eyes was expected. The good news is that vTv has other candidates (two different candidates) in the pipeline targeting type 2 diabetes. These two candidates are TTP399 a GlucoKinase activator, and TTP273 an Oral GLP-1R agonist. Both of these candidates have already achieved some successful results. At first glance, these two candidates don't have a huge uphill battle like Alzheimer's studies have. That's not saying that there is no risk involved with these two type 2 diabetes studies, but they don't have a 99% failure rate like Alzheimer's. Even then, when comparing the market aspect it's not so different. Matter of fact, the type 2 diabetes market is expected to be even bigger in the future. The type 2 diabetes market is expected to more than double to $64 billion by 2026. Yes, the disadvantage being that there are a lot of competitors in the diabetes space. Still, it can't be dismissed that there is a huge market opportunity for vTv in the type 2 diabetes market. On the other hand, the Alzheimer's market is expected to reach $14.8 billion by 2026. Therefore, the logical conclusion is that the Alzheimer's trial failing should not have caused the stock to drop by 78%. I consider it an overreaction, and the larger market lies with the type 2 diabetes market. That's a good thing since vTV therapeutics has two candidates that have already achieved successful results for type 2 diabetes in phase 2 studies. These two clinical candidates in the pipeline that are looking to treat these type 2 diabetes patients. What else is remarkable is that vTv has even gone as far to to advance these candidates for the potential treatment of the type 1 diabetes markets as well.

Financials

As of December 31, 2017 vTv Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of $11.8 million according to the 10-K SEC filing. It stated that its cash on hand would be enough to fund operations for less than 12 months. That means with the low cash on hand, I expect vTv Therapeutics to raise cash sometime during the 1st half of 2018. Most biotech companies do not wait until the end to raise additional cash. That's why I believe a cash raise will likely be done in 2018.

Conclusion

The phase 3 Alzheimer's study failing was disappointing for vTv Therapeutics, but that shouldn't have warranted such a huge drop. I still feel as though the company can stage a comeback with its diabetes programs. According to the pipeline, it has two type 2 diabetes candidates that it is advancing (along with type 1 diabetes starting as well). The risk here is that either one or both of these candidates could ultimately end up failing in phase 3 studies. In that case, the stock could tank further. However, I feel more confident that diabetes program should perform better than the phase 3 Alzheimer's study. Even then, vTv also has other clinical candidates in the pipeline ranging from inflammation to cancer. Those are more in the early stages of clinical testing, but it can't be dismissed that this biotech has more shots on goal. I think in the long run it should be alright, despite this phase 3 failures in Alzheimer's. That's why I believe that vTv remains a strong buy.

