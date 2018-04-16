How To Trade The 5 Equity ETFs When They Continue To Go Up And Down Randomly

Rebounds show no signs that new highs are likelyanytime soon.

Moving averages and pivots have kept the charts holding the low end of the trading ranges.

The stock market bulls say that another leg to the upside will begin soon. The stock market bears say look for a decline of 20% from the all-time highs.

Today we focus on the weekly charts but first look at the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages on the daily charts.

Diamonds held its 200-day simple moving average at $234.16 on April 2, and then failed at its 50-day simple moving average of $246.48 on April 13 which lines up with my annual pivot of $246.52.

Spiders traded back and forth around its 200-day simple moving average between March 23 and April 5 with this average now at $259.59. The ETF is below its 50-day simple moving average of $268.65 and above its semiannual pivot of $264.10.

The Nasdaq 100 QQQs has yet to test its 200-day simple moving average of $153.64 but has held my annual and semiannual pivots of $156.14 and $154.54, respectively, but is shy of its 50-day simple moving average of $163.98.

Transports have not yet test its 200-day simple moving average of $180.90 and failed at its 50-day simple moving average of $188.12 on April 13. This is below my semiannual pivot of $188.79.

The small cap ETF tested its 200-day simple moving average of $147.92 on April 2 and is above its 50-day simple moving average of $152.92. It’s well below this month’s risky level of $159.30.

The stock market was dragged by earnings reactions form three of the four ‘too big to fail’ money center banks on Friday. JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) beat earnings estimates, but below the surface were issues that resulted with investors chose to sell on the news.

Negative reactions to earnings from the finance sector does not bode well for earnings overall. With four out of five equity ETFs having negative weekly charts the investment strategy is to sell strength to reduce holdings.

The stock market as traded using five popular exchange-traded funds, have been going up then down, and then down and up covering the same ranges over and over again since January into early-February.

The fundamentals haven’t changed all that much based upon P/E ratios:

At the end of January , the major equity averages had P/E ratios of 28.45 for the Dow 30, 23.34 for the S&P 500, 27.82 for the Nasdaq 100, 15.21 for Dow transports and 145.15 for the Russell 2000.

, the major equity averages had P/E ratios of 28.45 for the Dow 30, 23.34 for the S&P 500, 27.82 for the Nasdaq 100, 15.21 for Dow transports and 145.15 for the Russell 2000. After the lows of February 9 , the major equity averages had P/E ratios of 24.69 for the Dow 30, 19.00 for the S&P 500, 24.32 for the Nasdaq, 13.21 for Dow Transports and 145.56 for the Russell 2000.

, the major equity averages had P/E ratios of 24.69 for the Dow 30, 19.00 for the S&P 500, 24.32 for the Nasdaq, 13.21 for Dow Transports and 145.56 for the Russell 2000. On April 13 the major equity averages had P/E ratios of 25.59 for the Dow 30, 24.92 for the S&P 500, 25.75 for the Nasdaq, 11.40 for Dow Transports and 109.89 for the Russell 2000.

The Scorecard For The Five Equity ETFs

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Diamonds ($243.58 on April 13) is negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $244.57. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 29.81 down from 32.46 on April 6.

Investors should buy weakness to my weekly and semiannual value levels of $237.76 $230.11, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot of $246.52 which was tested at Friday’s high. My quarterly and monthly risky levels of $252.89 and $261.66, respectively, which are below the all-time intraday high of $265.93 set on Jan. 26.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Spiders ($265.15 on April 13) is negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $266.66. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 37.38 last week down from 41.61 on April 6.

Investors should buy weakness to my weekly value level of $262.02 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot of $276.34. My semiannual pivot remains a magnet at $264.10. My quarterly and monthly risky levels are $276.99 and $279.36 which are below the all-time intraday high of $286.62 set on Jan. 26.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for QQQ’s ($161.37 on April 13) is negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $162.33. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 50.45 last week down from 57.23 on April 6.

Investors should buy weakness to my semiannual and annual pivots of $156.14 and $154.54, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my weekly, quarterly and monthly risky levels of $163.12, $165.51 and $170.45, respectively. This upside is well below the March 13 all-time intraday high of $175.21.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($186.45 on April 13) is negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $187.59. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 35.14 last week down from 38.05 on April 6.

Investors should buy weakness to my weekly value level of $183.60 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual, quarterly, monthly and annual risky levels of $188.79, $195.90, $203.25 and $204.61, respectively. The $204.61 level was tested at the Jan. 16 all-time intraday high of $206.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the small caps ETF ($153.95 on April 13) is neutral with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $153.16. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 56.96 last week down from 59.10 on April 6.

Investors should buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $144.99 which held at the Jan. 24 low and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $159.30.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.