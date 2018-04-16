Oil: On The Edge

Investment Thesis

The technical and the fundamental factors simultaneously indicate the high probability of decrease in the oil price in two weeks' horizon.

On the last week, I presented what I believe to be a detailed fundamental justification for the likely rapid decline in the oil prices. Today I would like to focus on more local factors, which allow me to give recommendations to "sell" right now.

First of all, I would like to draw your attention to the de-escalation of the situation in Syria. United States, France, and the United Kingdom finished the bombing - no one was hurt, the Russian zone of influence was not affected. The risk of escalation of the situation decreased, and thus the geopolitical influence on the oil price also declined. Given that the oil market is now at the annual maximum, this is clearly an impulse for correction.

The next factor that the bulls clearly don't like is the stable growth of production in the United States. Just since the beginning of the year, the U.S. production has increased by almost 0,75 mb/d and the drilling activity does not stop. This factor reduces the OPEC and Russia's efforts aimed at stabilizing the oil market and increases the chances of the termination of OPEC+ agreement by the end of this year. I covered it in detail in the last article.

The funds' actions clearly point to the negative scenario of the further oil market development.

Usually the funds' net position changes in one direction with the price of oil. At least this year, at the weekly intervals the funds have always been growing their net long position in oil when the price has been growing, and have been reducing it when the price has been reducing. But the last week was an exception to this rule: for the period from 3 to 10 April, the WTI price increased by 3,15%, and the funds' net position (NYMEX+ICE) decreased by 0,74%. In other words, the funds were selling when the price was steadily growing, which is a sign of an approaching bear market:

Here are more graphs clearly indicating that the oil price is currently overvalued in terms of the current funds' position.

As I have already noted, there is a steady interdependence between the size of the funds' net positions and the price of oil. And if we consider the nature of this interdependence over the past four years, the current position of funds is clearly exaggerated relative to the current price of oil:

If we consider a similar interdependence only in 2017 and 2018, it is even more obvious that the current situation is not typical:

Next...

Not only the absolute size of the current funds' position indicates that the market is currently overheated, but also the relative one (the ratio between the net position and the open interest).

Over the past four years, the relative size of the funds' position never remained above 12% for a long period of time. In January 2018 this level was reached again and then funds started to reduce their positions. In my opinion, this process has high chances to continue until the relative size of the funds' position reduces to 7%:

Moving on.

According to my observations, the oil market has been in steady backwardation for more than six months. But now the angle of backwardation trend is the largest over this period of time. In my opinion, when the market transitions from the contango to the backwardation, it positively characterizes the market in the medium term. But sooner or later the backwardation will start to overheat the market. And I believe we are witnessing this situation right now:

From the point of view of the technical analysis, a strong resistance level is now identified in the oil market. Namely, the price of WTI reached 50% between its peak in 2014 and its minimum in February 2016. Given that the current rising wave in the oil market has already been continuing since June 2016, the market is too overheated to assault this key level without a good correction.

Putting It All Together

So, as I've already mentioned, I believe now there's a good opportunity to sell the WTI oil in order to reduce at least to $63 in the next two weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OIL FUTURES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.