Floating-Rate Closed-End Funds Aren't Living Up To Expectations - Will They Ever?

I will explain this apparent paradox and what needs to happen for floating-rate CEFs to finally live up to their dividend expectations.

As a result of Fed rate hikes, Libor has experienced a strong and steady increase, yet dividends of most floating-rate CEFs have flat lined or even significantly declined.

Floating-rate closed-end funds (CEFs) are supposed to be one of the few income investments that benefit from higher rates.

Background

I have been looking for investment vehicles that offer decent income without significant interest rate risk. In other words, I have been looking for relatively "safe places to hide" from rising rates while still collecting a decent amount of income. Floating rate funds (also called bank loan or senior loan funds), with their coupons tied to Libor, seem to fit the bill nicely. One caution: Senior loans are typically made to lower-quality companies and therefore are at risk for defaults. Currently the economy seems to be on solid footing, so I have been willing to take that risk.

Although there are a few open-end floating-rate funds, I stick to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and closed-end funds (CEFs), where I won't be penalized for active trading. Thus, my decision has been a choice between floating-rate ETFs or floating-rate CEFs.

Back in December of 2017, I decided that floating-rate CEFs were an attractive investment. Floating-rate CEFs offered much higher yields than their ETF brethren and many were trading around 10% discounts. Also, floating-rate CEFs had sold off in 2017, and I knew that December tends to be a good time to buy beat-up CEFs, as their prices tend to be artificially deflated due to tax-loss selling.

However, floating-rate CEFs had demonstrated a disturbing trend, and I believe it is one reason that floating-rate CEFs had been selling off - many had been cutting their dividends. As shown below, I provide the fund Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) as an extreme example:

From April to December, PPR's dividend had declined by 20%, from $0.027 to $0.022. This is at the same time as 1-month Libor and 3-month Libor, the reference points for most floating-rate loans, had increased by 30%-40% between April and December, as shown below:

Some may rightly quibble with my taking a percentage of a percentage in characterizing the rise in Libor, but clearly Libor has increased significantly while PPR's dividend has decreased significantly.

PPR's is not an anomaly. Eight other floating-rate CEFs have cut their dividends in the past year, as shown below:

Apr-17 Apr-18 Decrease EFF $0.077 $0.074 -3.9% JFR $0.0675 $0.062 -8.1% JQC $0.0525 $0.041 -21.9% JRO $0.0705 $0.062 -12.1% TSLF $0.105 $0.096 -8.6% TLI $0.0725 $0.053 -26.9% VTA $0.071 $0.0625 -12.0% VVR $0.0235 $0.0195 -17.0%

Not all floating-rate CEFs have cut their dividends - several have held their dividends steady and a couple have slightly raised their dividends. I believe this is mostly due to UNII reserves (see my JQC article for more on UNII and earnings) and investments in higher-risk investment like collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). For example, AFT raised its dividend from $0.09 in 2017 to $0.096 in 2018, but AFT also has 9% of its portfolio invested in highly-leveraged CLOs (Source: AFT 2017 annual report), which are riskier than the standard senior loan investment.

Why Have Floating-Rate CEFs Faltered?

I see five reasons for why the dividends of floating-rate CEFs have disappointed. These reasons are mostly tied to the use of leverage. Floating-rate CEFs borrow money to make loans. Borrowing enhances the yield of the CEFs so that they pay higher yields than comparable ETFs, which don't borrow money. However, CEF borrowings also serve as a drag on earnings in rising-rate environments.

When CEFs borrow money, the rate is tied to Libor. In theory, this is fine - CEFs lend money at Libor + credit spread, so when Libor increases they should still earn a fixed spread on their borrowed money and earn higher interest on their loans not made with borrowed money. In practice, it is not so simple for the following reasons:

There is a lag period between when Libor increases and when CEF loans actually reset higher. Many loans have Libor floors of 1%, which means the fund gets paid the higher of Libor or 1% on its loans. Unfortunately, loans with Libor floors didn't pay any more interest when Libor increased from near 0% to 1%. CEF borrowing, on the other hand, didn't have Libor floors and became more expensive with higher Libor. The result is that Libor floors have been a drag on CEF earnings as Libor moved from near 0% to 1%. Loans have been aggressively refinanced at tighter spreads. As Libor has increased investor demand has increased for floating-rate loans such that companies have been able to refinance their loans at much tighter credit spreads. So while a CEF may have been able to loan to a company at Libor + 4% in the past, now they may have to settle for Libor + 3%. This tightening of credit spreads can completely offset increases in Libor. Loan refinancing is even more problematic for CEFs whose borrowing costs are tied to Libor: The interest on CEF assets doesn't increase, while the interest on CEF borrowings does increase. When a loan defaults that income is lost, resulting in lower CEF earnings and dividends. The impact of defaults will tend to be larger for leveraged CEFs than for ETFs, since CEF borrowings result in more loans spread over a narrower basis of assets. In order to increase their yields, many CEFs have modest allocations to high yield bonds that do not benefit from higher rates.

What I Didn't Fully Understand in December

Back in December 2017, I figured Libor floors and reset lag explained most of the underperformance of CEF dividends. With Libor of 1% well behind us and plenty of time for loans to reset, I figured that we would be full steam ahead. I figured that I was buying CEFs at big discounts from hapless sellers who would now be missing out on future dividend increases and tighter discounts.

Busy patting myself on the back for a good trade, I missed that refinancings and defaults continue to serve as major drags on CEF earnings and dividends. This became apparent to me as I tracked the earnings of floating-rate CEFs. Many floating-rate CEFs continue to have earnings declines in 2018.

Take Eaton Vance floating-rate CEFs. Most demonstrated an earnings decline from December 2017 to January 2018 and all of them showed a monthly decline in February 2018, as shown below (EFL is excluded as it IPO'ed last year):

Source: Eaton Vance monthly UNII reports

Nuveen floating-rate CEFs have been showing similar, if not greater, earnings declines in 2018. Clearly, we have 1% Libor floors way behind us, so I believe that refinancing continues to be the main culprit behind lower CEF earnings and dividends. I have anecdotally confirmed this with fund sponsors, who corroborate that refinancings continue to occur as new investment flows into floating-rate loans.

As for loan defaults, according to First Trust the loan default rate was 2.05% at the end of Q4 2017. (Side note: Moody's expects recover rates on defaulted first-lien loans to average just over 60%.) I don't think a modest 2.05% default rate fully explains the longer-term lagging trend in earnings. However, defaults can explain short-term declines in individual CEFs.

For instance, Cumulus Media declared bankruptcy at the end of last year and was a large holding of JQC. The Cumulus bankruptcy likely contributed to JQC's recent earnings declines and dividend cut. Another notable media company, iHeartMedia, with $20 billion in debt has recently gone into restructuring as well.

Have Senior Loan ETFs Been Doing Any Better?

For the most part senior loan ETFs have been better at tracking the increases in Libor. Over the past year, BKLN has increased its dividend by a sizable 16.92%, while SRLN has increased its dividend by 6.45%. SNLN, the smallest and least liquid of the senior loan ETFs, has had a 5.04% decline, as shown below:

BKLN and SNLN seem to be paying exactly what they earn each month, while SRLN appears to smoothing its dividend payments. Note that SNLN holds a large 2.16% position in iHeartMedia, so iHeart's bankruptcy is one likely reason why SNLN's dividend has recently underperformed its brethren.

Why I Prefer Floating-Rate ETFs (For Now)

With the two largest floating-rate ETFs increasing their dividends, the yield advantage that CEFs have over ETFs has been declining. Given that floating-rate CEFs use borrowed money and have significant premium/discount risk (i.e., the value of a CEF is dependent not only on its assets, but on investor sentiment), I don't think the incremental yield of CEFs is worth their additional risk.

A comprehensive comparison is beyond the scope of this article, but I'll give you a brief example to illustrate my point. EFF has a current dividend yield of 5.4% (source: CEFconnect) versus SRLN, with a 4.18% current dividend yield and 4.59% SEC yield. This is a 1% or so yield advantage for the CEF, but now let's consider the risks.

EFF borrows about 53% of its AUM to make loans, with net invested assets of $209.279 million versus AUM of $136.363 million. EFF also trades at a 6% discount to NAV. Earlier this year the discount was 10%. To me, EFF's leverage and discount risk (the 6% could widen to 10% or more) are not worth its slightly higher yield.

Luckily for me, I was able to sell my floating-rate CEFs at tighter discounts in 2018, so my misreading of CEF earnings trends didn't cost me. I sold floating-rate CEFs at modest profits and have reinvested some of the money into floating-rate ETFs BKLN and SRLN.

What Needs to Happen for Floating-Rate CEFs to Increase Dividends

I would be open to reinvesting in floating-rate CEFs if they started trading at much deeper discounts (say 15%), or if they started showing strong and persistent increases in earnings and dividends. I have been head faked already once, so I am in no rush to jump back in on a one-month rebound, particularly with discounts now at relatively tight levels. I want to see a longer-term trend.

So what is needed for earnings and dividends on floating-rate CEFs to start trending up? Demand for floating-rate loans needs to abate enough so that higher Libor rates are not offset by refinancings. What would help the most is a credit market cool down that would curtail investor demand for floating rate loans.

Alternatively, continued Libor increases may eventually overcome the impact of refinancing all by themselves. Senior loan analysts have indicated that this eventually occurs in any given rate increase cycle, but have been unable to predict exactly when it will happen in this cycle.

In the meantime, I will be tracking the earnings of Nuveen, Eaton Vance, and Blackrock floating-rate CEFs as well broader market signals (such as credit spreads and floating rate fund inflows) to get a clue for when CEF earnings might bottom and start to trend up.

I'll also mention PPR as a potential early indicator, as it pays out its earnings without smoothing and without the 1-2 month delay we get with CEF earnings reports. On that score PPR has given us a positive sign in April, having increased its dividend by 13% from March. However, I'm not planning on deducing broader industry trends from PPR alone. PPR has significant month-to-month dividend volatility with a large noise component. Also, a dividend rebound for PPR should not be unexpected nor overemphasized in light of PPR's huge dividend decline over the past year.

