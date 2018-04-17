XLMedia: Guilty By Association While Moving Up The Quality Curve

We believe the company is moving up the the quality curve through diversification and investments in its publishing segment.

We believe the company is better insulted than the price-action would indicate.

XLMedia has seen significant share price depreciation, potentially due to worries about regulation on social media and other ad-related activities.

XLMedia is listed on the AIM under the ticker LON:XLM but also trades on the grey market as OTC:XLMDF.

XLMedia is a performance marketing company. XLMedia generates income through directing customers to certain business over the internet. For the vast majority of income, XLMedia does not operate based on contracts but relies entirely on performance-based compensation. XLMedia has two main avenues through which it recruits customers, publishing and media.

XLMedia is undergoing material change as it builds said channels through acquisitions. At the same time, XLMedia is expanding into new, less regulated, verticals. XLMedia generates the majority of its income from publishing assets but has seen material share depreciation throughout the Cambridge Analytica/Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) scandal.

We believe that market participants overestimate regulation risk and that the current price leaves a material margin of safety in case of regulation. While not investing for the dividend, a ~4% yield ensures that total return isn't entirely reliant on multiple expansion. Continued diversification, price re-rating, and accretive acquisitions will drive both fundamental quality and share price appreciation.

Recent Events and Facebook Worries

XLMedia released its 2017 results on the 13th of March. The market was roughly flat for 6 days.

On the 17th of March, the first articles on Cambridge Analytica were released, but the major articles and media attention intensified from the 20th (1 - 2).

From the 20th of March to the 3rd of April, XLMedia stock plummeted 15%. CEO Ory Weihs started buying at ~150p and the stock has appreciated slightly (1 - 2). After a bingo acquisition on the 12th of April, the stock is still down ~12.2% from the 20th. For perspective, the FTSE 100 is up 2.5% in the period (the native market of XLMedia), and most American indices are down ~2%. It is clear that the stock has reacted to negative news in the sector.

The matter of the fact, however, is that XLMedia is fairly insulated from the results of Facebook legislation. The company does not generate as large a percentage of income from social media activity as might be expected, has a distinct advantage when new regulation is imposed, and the business is already pessimistically valued.

Why XLMedia Shouldn't Worry About Cambridge Analytica and Facebook

At a perfunctory glance at company sales, it seems that XLMedia is reliant on social media ads to generate performance revenues. XLMedia generates roughly 50/50 revenues between its publishing and media buying segments. Before discussing the headline of this segment, let us briefly examine the two segments:

The publishing segment operates over 2,000 websites that contain information which helps consumers decide which companies to utilize for activities such as gambling or credit cards. An example would be greedyrates.com, a Canadian credit card comparison website.

Users are asked questions such as whether the use is for business or personal, how they plan to use the credit card, which features they prioritize, and spending patterns to personalize a credit card recommendation. At the end, a report of potential offers is generated:

If users decide to utilize the links or special offers, XLMedia generates income. In return, users are saved hours of research or sub-par card services.

The Media Buying segment operates along more traditional lines. XLMedia uses its expertise in online marketing campaigns to promote customer (and own) sites. The operations include in-house development and testing of adverts along with post-launch analysis and optimization. In the end, after all, XLMedia is only paid when users click the ads.

The media buying segment is the one at risk of stricter legislation. However, there are two important points to note.

The first point is that revenues, not profitability, will be affected by potential legislative tightening. XLMedia is simply a way to outsource the costs of maintaining an online marketing division with the added advantage of 100% variable compensation. If cookies or other ad-related trackers are legally hampered, the cost per user will increase for businesses, but the cost will be transferred to the customers. The increase in costs cannot be circumvented by insourcing.

The operations and, therefore, the competitive dynamics remain constant, as do the margins. The increased costs will result in lower revenues as online advertising becomes less profitable. The decrease in revenues will have a slight negative effect on margins through operating leverage, but, in general, sales will suffer not profitability. The point is important to understand to outline that a shock would primarily affect sales. A drop of 15% in online marketing spend would be a bear-case scenario for legislation, but a 10% reduction in sales is not material. The scope of legislative damage is clearly quite small.

The other point is that while XLMedia generates 50% of its revenues from media buying, it only generates ~25-30% of gross profit from said segment.

The publishing segment has in excess of 80% gross margins, while Media has approximately 30%. While each segment generates ~64 million in sales, publishing generated 50 million in GP, whereas media generated 20 million.

A 20% decrease in online advertising sales would only result in a 4 million decrease in GP, a 5% consolidated decrease in gross profit.

The topic is obviously quite a bit more complex. How much of the publishing sales are generated through social media ads, what is the current ROIC for customers on ads, and other questions all conclude a potential "marginal" difference in the outcome relating to hypothetical legislation. The goal was simply to clearly illustrate that there exists no existential risk to XLMedia from the Facebook case.

Should XLMedia Worry About Other Regulation?

65% of revenue is derived from gambling which entails regulatory risk. There are two important recent developments in XLMedia corporate strategy with material valuation implications.

The first method in which XLMedia handles regulatory risk is through scale. XLMedia has all the technological tools and a well-staffed compliance department needed to handle regulatory change. To put that in perspective, many possible acquisition targets are much smaller than the 120 million in sales. In that way, XLMedia has more capacity to handle rapid regulatory development. The smaller competitors that are unable to handle compliance make for easy and cheap acquisitions. In Sweden, where gambling is expected to be re-regulated in 2019, a lot of new opportunities open up for XLMedia for value-creating acquisitions.

The second method is through its new corporate strategy which emphasizes diversification.

Diversification & Personal Finance

XLMedia is diversifying across the board.

In 2014, 83% of sales originated from Gambling. Recent acquisitions have materially reduced the reliance on gambling. The largest customer constituted 15% of revenues in 2014. In 2017, the largest customer amounted to 8% of sales. Geographically, 63% of revenues originated from Scandinavia in 2014. Today, no territory accounts for more than 30%. The European Union as a legislative area composes approximately 55% of sales.

The diversification has come as a result of purposefully targeted acquisitions in, primarily, mobile applications and personal finance.

Source - 2017 Webcast

The diversification, specifically verticals, materially improves the risk-profile associated with the business. XLMedia has extensive experience in online marketing, a pipeline of accretive deals, and a TAM with growth estimates above 5% per year. The primary reason that XLMedia sells for an 8-9% FCF yield is the regulatory risk, but, as shown above, that risk is not only fairly immaterial but also diminishing.

A negative was the recent acquisition of whichbingo.co.uk (link here) which diverted from the current corporate strategy of diversification from gambling. On the other hand, a diversion from strategy implies a favorable price.

The Road Forward and A Valuation

As the business continues to grow, there will be additional acquisitions and potentially capital raises. The company recently raised 35 million and invested 20 million in acquisitions. The high percentage of growth originating from inorganic growth obviously obfuscates projections, but I believe it can reasonably be assumed that $1 invested in acquisitions will have a higher NPV than could easily be obtained through investing in other online marketing entities. In short, redeployed FCF will have a present value at or above dollar value.

With that assumption, the expected total return equals the free cash flow yield + FCF growth + multiple expansion/contraction.

For calculating free cash flow yield, we simply calculate FCF and market cap. Net income equaled 31.8 million. D&A is equal to 5.9 million. Actual maintenance CapEx is ~300,000. There are few-to-no other one-time expenses, and taxes paid are actually 50% of the ones present in the net income figure. For conservative estimates, we use the full 7.2 million of taxes from the income statement. All numbers in USD. FCF is therefore 37.4 million.

Post-capital raise, there are 216 million shares outstanding. At 158 pence per share, the market cap is 341 million GBP or 485 million USD. The free cash flow yield is therefore 7.4%, including option compensation. The financial effect of the 16 million shares has yet to be seen. Excluding the 16 million shares, the pre-capital FCF yield was +8%. The 20 million currently invested will have to yield 3 million (a 15% ROIC) for the current FCF yield to be 8%.

Organic growth is not very capital intensive and, therefore, doesn't subtract from above FCF yield. Gambling at ~60% of sales is expected to grow at a 9% CAGR until 2020. General online advertising is expected to see double-digit growth through 2020. The business saw organic sales growth of approximately 14 million in 2017, which is equivalent to 13.5% organic sales growth. Considering potential regulation, I have pegged organic sales growth at 6%.

Pre-multiple expansion, the expected long-term return is 14%. The obvious caveat is that 6% organic growth return is highly unlikely to continue indefinitely. The counter-argument is that organic growth has been conservatively estimated, and no weight has been given to the accretiveness of potential acquisitions.

As for multiple expansion, I assume a return to an EV valuation over 3 years. I believe EV/EBIT gives the most accurate picture of forward profitability, given that approximately ~20% of the market cap is held in cash. We have already established that the market cap is 485 million USD. Assuming NPV neutral acquisitions, the 36 million raised can be deducted from the market cap for a 449 million market cap. Furthermore, the company has net cash of 38.2 million. The EV is 410.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2017 was 47.12 million. Including share-based payments, EBITDA was 46.7 million. Depreciation and amortization approximates to 0.3 million. EBIT is therefore 46.4 million, which results in an 8.8x EV/EBIT multiple.

Given the low forward tax rates due to numerous current and forward acquisitions, the de-risking of the stock, and high organic growth rate, I believe capitalizing the stock at an 8% required EBIT yield is appropriate post-diversification. The implied EV/EBIT multiple is 12.5x. Given that the 8% capitalization relies on de-risking with acquisitions, I believe the multiple is appropriate in 3 years. The supposed return from multiple expansion is ~42% over 3 years or a CAGR of ~12.3%.

The yield not reliant on multiple expansion is therefore 14%. The expected 3-year CAGR of the stock approximates 25%. In the interim, the company pays 15 million in dividends per year (a 3% yield).

Risk

There is still regulatory risk present, given the gambling market activities, but one is compensated through a potential 25-30% CAGR over 3 years if business continues "as usual". Given recent CEO purchases, the insiders seem to agree that XLMedia currently represents a bargain purchase. Had it not been for the insider purchases, XLMedia is so cheap at 8.8x EBIT that it would be reasonable to suspect I had overlooked a material fact.

The current share price discount could be explained by skepticism towards Israeli companies listed on the AIM. Having read the independent auditors report from Ernst & Young Global and done rudimentary due diligence on Ory Weihs, the worries do not seem convincing.

The primary argument would be the fact that 36-year old Ory Weihs has 9.5 million USD invested in XLMedia and has been consistently buying over the last month. Mr. Weihs bootstrapped the company, and I believe the 9 million represents a material percentage of his net worth.

The company has a viable business model, seems to generate cash, and has its revenues independently validated.

As always, there are a plethora of unknown unknowns, but a careful consideration of the facts leads me to believe that the risks on XLMedia are overstated in probability and effect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.