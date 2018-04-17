Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Blueprint Medicines' BLU-667, Gilead Sciences' NASH Data, Celldex's Plunge

A nalysis focus: Blueprint Medicines

Today we will discuss Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), which is down more than 12% after reporting data from a phase 1 study with BLU-667 in RET-altered solid tumors. The phase 1 study was a proof-of-concept study.

Blueprint’s BLU-667 is a highly selective inhibitor targeting oncogenic RET fusions and mutations, which are key drivers across multiple cancers, including subsets of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and medullary thyroid cancer (MTC).

The data from the dose escalation part of the phase 1 ARROW study showed broad and robust clinical activity for once-daily (QD) dosing of BLU-667 across multiple tumor types and RET genotypes. At cut-off data (April 6th, 2018), radiographic tumor reductions were observed in 84% of patients with RET-altered solid tumors with measurable target lesions. In patients who were evaluable for response, preliminary overall response rates (ORR) were 50% (NSCLC) and 40% (MTC).

On the safety front, the investigational candidate was found to be well-tolerated. Blueprint noted that based on the data available to date, it has initiated and is actively enrolling patients in the global expansion portion of the ARROW study. However, the market has reacted negatively to the data readout. At last check, Blueprint Medicines shares were down more than 12%.

Despite the sharp pullback though, Blueprint Medicines has had a decent run in 2018 so far. Year-to-date, shares are still up around 14%, compared to a 1% decline in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI). In the last one year, BPMC shares have gained more than 88%. The gains were driven by the progress BPMC made with its pipeline.

Blueprint Medicines currently has a very healthy balance sheet. At the end of 2017, the company had more than $673 million in cash on its balance sheet. With some important catalysts coming up in the second half of the year, we believe that the pullback today makes BPMC worth a look.

S tocks in News: Analysis of GILD, BMY, MRK, CLDX

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announced results from a proof-of-concept study evaluating a combination therapy for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The combination therapy includes selonsertib ((formerly GS-4997)) plus GS-0976 or GS-9674.

Analysis: The 70-subject study evaluated the combination therapy and each as a monotherapy over a 12-week period. All subjects in the study had confirmed NASH with F2 or F3 fibrosis. The greatest changes in liver fat content were observed in the regimens containing GS-0976 (combined with selonsertib or as monotherapy). Patients receiving the combination also experienced the greatest reduction in a protein called lumican, marker of fibrogenesis (formation of scar tissue). Gilead has launched a phase 2b study evaluating selonsertib and/or GS-0976 and/or GS-9674 in NASH patients with advanced fibrosis.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced results from a phase 3 study, CheckMate-078, evaluating its Opdivo ((nivolumab)) compared to the chemo agent docetaxel in a predominantly Chinese population with previously treated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Analysis: Results announced by Bristol-Myers showed a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS). Patients in the Opdivo arm showed a reduction of 32% ((hazard ratio = 0.68)) in the relative risk of disease progression or death ((p=0.0006)). The OS benefit was observed regardless of PD -L1 expression or tumor histology.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced results from a phase 3 study, EORTC1325/KEYNOTE-054, evaluating its KEYTRUDA ((pembrolizumab)) as adjuvant therapy in patients with resected high-risk stage III melanoma showed a positive effect.

Analysis: Merck reported that adjuvant treatment with KEYTRUDA extended recurrence-free survival (RFS) by 43% compared to placebo ((hazard ratio = 0.57)). The one-year RFS rate was 75.4% in the KEYTRUDA cohort versus 61.0% for placebo. In patients who had PD-L1 positive tumors, treatment with KEYTRUDA extended RFS by 46% ((hazard ratio = 0.54)). The RFS improvement was also observed regardless of BRAF mutation status.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced that its lead candidate glembatumumab vedotin (GV), an antibody-drug conjugate, failed to show a treatment benefit over and above Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Xeloda ((capecitabine)) in patients with triple-negative breast cancer that overexpress a protein called gpNMB.

Analysis: The phase 2b METRIC study failed to meet the primary endpoint of statistically valid improvement in progression-free survival (PFS). In the treatment arm, the median PFS was 2.9 months compared to 2.8 months for Xeloda. There was also no significant treatment benefit for GV as determined by overall response rate, duration of response or overall survival.

In other news

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) announced that it is selling its oncology business to France-based Servier in a deal valued at $2.4 billion.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) announced that it has commenced a phase 1b/2 study evaluating G1T38 in combination with Tagrisso (osimertinib) in people with EGFR-mutant (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study will enroll 145 subjects.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) announced that it has initiated a $100 million public offering of common stock and a concurrent offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes due 2025. Price, volume and terms of the offering have not yet been announced.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) announced that the FDA has accepted for review its marketing application seeking approval for ALKS 5461 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (NYSEARCA:MDD). The agency will take a decision on January 31st, 2019.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) announced that it has successfully completed its human factors (NYSE:HF) study performed to validate the effectiveness of the revised DSUVIA directions for use (DFU).

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) announced that it has signed a deal to provide Meilleur Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerveau Technologies, worldwide rights to conduct research using NAV4694, as well as an exclusive license for the commercialization of NAV4694 in Australia, Canada, China, and Singapore.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) announced that it will not move forward to the randomization portion of its phase 1/2 Indigo301 study evaluating lead candidate indoximod, combined with Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) or Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced melanoma. The decision was influenced by the recent failure of Incyte’s (NASDAQ:INCY) epacadostat in melanoma.

