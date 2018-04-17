Mammoth Energy: Unsustainable Contract, Sum-Of-The-Parts Indicate 50% Downside

Since tiny oilfield services firm Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) won its no-bid contract to help rebuild the energy infrastructure of hurricane-battered Puerto Rico, the company’s market cap has more than doubled. This stunning outperformance has come at a time when the energy sector, its core competency, has been the worst performer within the S&P 500. Old peers, including most major pressure pumping firms (Patterson UTI (PTEN), Halliburton (HAL), RPC (RES)) and frac sand providers (US Silica (SLCA), Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP)) have seen returns stagnate or fall. The message is clear: investors are banking on the strength of the company’s head-first dive into the electrical transmission and distribution (“T&D”) market. The issue with this thesis is the contract, after the recent extension, expires late in 2018. As repair work transitions, margin compression and increased competition are expected as the island returns to normalcy. Far from a new chapter in the company’s life, Mammoth Energy Services will return to seeing the majority of its EBITDA generated in oilfield services where it is predisposed to low margins and limited free cash flow. In my opinion, fair value is $16.00/share, representing more than 50% downside from current share prices.

Core Legacy Business

Within the legacy business, the primary drivers of profitability are the pressure pumping and proppant and logistics businesses. Within pressure pumping, Mammoth Energy Services had 292,000 hydraulic horsepower (“Hhp”) of assets on hand, primarily serving unconventional onshore shale plays like the Permian in Western Texas and Marcellus/Utica in the Northeast. Pressure pumping is rarely an area of the market I like to invest in. The equipment has a short useful life: four years on average. This makes it one of the most capital-intensive industries in energy. There are few barriers to entry other than cost of capital, with most major pressure pumping players like Halliburton earning extremely low margins. In most cases, integrated energy services firms offer pressure pumping services primarily in order to offer complete service packages to upstream drillers at the wellhead. The Mammoth Energy Services fleet is relatively old (2.5 years per company disclosure at the end of 2017) due to chronic underinvestment during the 2015 and 2016 fiscal years, and per 2018 capital expenditure guidance, the company plans to return to underinvestment.

*Mammoth Energy Services, March 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 2

With all-in costs per horsepower at around $400/hhp (Basic Energy (NYSE:BAS) paid $385/hhp in a great deal last year for reference), replacement costs should run $30mm annually to maintain the fleet, a figure which excludes ancillary equipment to support these assets. Unlike is the case with midstream firms like pipelines, GAAP depreciation rates are broadly indicative of true depreciation rates: approximately $40mm annually. The reality is that despite a relatively healthy year for pressure pumping in 2017, given the turnaround in drilling, the company earned approximately 6.5% operating margin despite heavy capacity utilization. Economic returns are minimal.

In my opinion, while the size of the pressure pumping market should grow over the next several years for a variety of reasons such as trends toward longer laterals and focus on efficiency per well, the reality is that due to cost of capital (4.5% on the company’s revolving credit facility, heavily restrictive financial covenants), free cash flow generated from this business will be minimal. Additionally, there is little benefit from size and scale; earned margin is not materially different than firms like Patterson-UTI that have hundreds of millions of dollars more in equipment in operation. Because of this, the pressure pumping business should never trade for much more than the book value of assets; investors will find that is the exact range that these firms trade (with the occasional break below book). Further pressuring this business, the expiration of the Gulfport Energy contract in Q3 2018 is a negative. This was a four-year deal put in place when the pressure pumping market was at its peak in 2014, the expiration of which likely leads to lower earned margins. While Mammoth Energy Services has not spoken to what margins this contract was struck at, for perspective market leader Patterson-UTI was earning EBITDA margin north of 30% in Q3 2014. Since then, EBITDA margins have declined nearly 1,000 bps. Unlike what bulls have surmised, Mammoth Energy Services is likely to be harmed – not helped – by spot market pricing as this equipment rolls off. In 2014, producers were simply much less cost-conscious than they are now. As mentioned, these firms should rarely trade above tangible book value (see current peer comps in the 1-1.2x range like Patterson-UTI and Basic Energy Services). This is a $220mm business on a good day.

*Kermit facility, owned by Hi-Crush. This is the only in-basic frac sand provider in the Permian Basin.

The sand proppant business suffers from many of the same ills, but I do appreciate this business a bit more. Mammoth Energy Services operates Taylor Frac, a premiere low-cost mine with all-in costs around $11/ton; highly competitive. This has been an area of investment for Mammoth Energy Services; the company recently completed an expansion to 1.75 million metric tonnes per annum (“mmtpa”) capacity. This core asset is complemented by the Piranha Proppant sand mine (1.9mmtpa), which is located along the Union Pacific railway. As a refresher and to give an idea of potential asset value, Piranha Proppant is the same facility management bought out of bankruptcy last year for $35mm. Rounding out the asset base, Mammoth Energy Services also operates Muskie, a 0.7mmtpa sand processing facility in Pierce County, Wisconsin. As mentioned, I do give credit for recent management moves within this space. The company has put together three solid Wisconsin assets in close capacity, all of which capable of producing and handling high quality Northern White in grades that remain in heavy demand. Once all is said and done, assuming mid $50s per ton spot pricing, this is a $250mm/year run-rate revenue business. Assuming 25% EBITDA margin as “normal” (consensus for U.S. Silica and Hi-Crush Partners fall in that range for 2018 and 2019), it will throw off meaningful cash flow.

Frac sand firms are currently a heavily scrutinized area of the market: the two aforementioned peers trade at 4x 2018 EBITDA estimates. There is no reason for Mammoth Energy Services to trade at a premium to those peers - if anything, a discount is warranted due to cost of capital and better projects (Kermit for Hi-Crush as an example). As a word of caution, frac sand is a business that sees volatile trading and could see its value increase substantially if valuation multiples get a lift. As of today, if trading standalone today, the market would not value the sand proppant business at more than $300mm in my view. While multiple expansion will be hard won, investors could hedge this side of the short via a small long position in one of the stronger frac sand players if this is viewed as an area of risk within this trade.

Mammoth Energy Services does operate other businesses (through its Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services and Other segments), but those assets generated just $4mm in adjusted EBITDA in 2017 and $5mm in 2016. Longs would likely point to including some valuation based on book value but those assets have been dwindling away through depreciation. In sum total, I view the legacy businesses as worth $600mm. This is justified if you look at what the firm was trading at through the first half of 2017 before the Infrastructure Services segment even existed: enterprise value of $700-750mm at a time when sand proppant valuations were substantially higher (most companies have seen their market caps cut in half since January 2017).

*Source: Author calculations above.

Given Mammoth Energy Services trades with an enterprise value of around $1,600mm today, it is clear that the bulk of the valuation – more than half - is coming from the nascent Infrastructure segment. That is an issue, in my view.

The Suspicious Case Of The Infrastructure Segment

Through its Cobra Acquisitions (“Cobra”) subsidiary, Mammoth Energy diversified into transmission and distribution (“T&D”) infrastructure via the acquisitions of Higher Power Electrical and 5 Star Electric in April and June of 2017, respectively. Most investors that owned the company at the time were surprised by these transactions, as management did not even see these deals as worthy of a press release. Instead, the focus was on the purchase of Taylor Frac and those associated assets. The Q2 2017 10-Q filing revealed that Higher Power Electrical came with a $3.25mm price tag, with the potential for $0.75mm in additional annual contingent consideration for the next three years. Subsequently in Q3, the 10-Q revealed the purchase price of 5 Star Electric was $2.4mm in cash. In sum total, Mammoth Energy Services will spend less than $10mm on purchasing these businesses. Keep that in mind.

Laying some framework on management expertise, CEO Arty Straehla spent nearly three decades managing the consumer tire operations at Goodyear Tire and Rubber before leaving to head Mammoth Energy Services in 2016. All of the major players in the management team have next to no experience in the electrical T&D business. Yet amazingly, Mammoth Energy Services manages to win an initial no-bid $187mm contract to restore electricity in Puerto Rico from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (“PREPA”). The original PREPA contract was recently expanded, now totaling $945mm. Last year, and in concert with the contract win, there was intense scrutiny in the media over the award of a $300mm contract to Whitefish, a company with just two full-time employees. PREPA executive director Richard Ramos, who has since resigned, stated in Congressional testimony that part of the reason why the company was awarded the bid was the “[lack of] a [meaningful] guaranteed payment or logistical support for workers”. In other words, Mammoth Energy Services was willing to shoulder the risk that no one else was willing to at the time given the PREPA bankruptcy filing in 2017. Many better-suited firms simply were afraid of whether or not they would receive payment, and thus avoided bidding altogether, instead sticking with US agencies directly rather than PREPA (which is guaranteed by FEMA). Mammoth Energy Services was not the only firm operating on the island. Infrastructure giant Fluor Corporation (FLR), working with the US Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) has since packed its bags and left after fulfilling its $750mm contract. That isn’t a surprise, as according to FEMA, the work to restore power is 86% complete.

While management has stated it is tightly controlling its operations to make sure it collects, accounts receivable ballooned to $244mm in Q4 (the first quarter of the contract), up from $65mm in Q3. Operational cash flow improved just $17mm from Q3 to Q4, with Mammoth Energy Services actually burning cash on the net for 2017 ($58mm in operating cash flow, $134mm in capex). Will PREPA (through FEMA) honor its obligations? Time will tell. In the meantime, Mammoth Energy has been ringing the cash register on profitability on revenue recognition, straight out of the U.S. taxpayer’s pockets. The company reported $82mm in adjusted EBITDA related to these projects, or stunning 36% EBITDA margins for work that primarily was simply getting contract workers to the island and housing them so that those workers could do grunt work repair repairing power lines and poles. While broad reports point to Mammoth Energy Services doing this job properly, the reality is that major contractors can only dream of those kinds of margins on a sustained basis: the usual in this space is mid-single digit:

*Source: Bloomberg analyst consensus on 2018 EBITDA margin.

Mammoth Energy Services is already backing down somewhat, having already agreed to bill at a lower rate in Q1 in Puerto Rico under the new contract extension. This was spoken to on the Q4 conference call, which should result in lower sequential EBITDA margins to the tune of 25%:

Starting on January 1, 2018 we lowered our daily billable rates by 6% to 8% which will lower our blended EBITDA margin in Puerto Rico going forward

However, it has also recently made statements that it expects onshore T&D contracts to generate 15-17% EBITDA margin. This appears woefully out of touch with how the rest of the market is performing. Collectively, the above management teams have hundreds of years of experiences in T&D work. None of them are earning those kinds of margins. One of these comps, Primoris Services, recently announced to buy Willbros Group out of bankruptcy – a business that generates 6% EBITDA margins. The price? 4x EBITDA. Willbros got into trouble by underbidding contracts and letting accounts receivable build, eventually leading to bankruptcy. There are harsh lessons to be learned in this business.

The bigger issue is that the contract will run out in Q2/Q3 of 2018. Can Mammoth Energy Services win contracts to modernize Puerto Rico infrastructure versus repair? That’s less likely, and those would be contracts that certainly bring more competition. While bulls point to the $500mm backlog in the continental United States as another sign of strength, the fact of the matter is that backlog – if work actually begins - will generate nowhere near the kind of margins generated in Puerto Rico. In my opinion, recent Puerto Rico margins are a one-time event, with the stars having aligned for the company: right place, right time. Looking out to 2019, can a small cap oilfield services company that spent $10mm acquiring T&D assets really compete with these massive firms in a normal bidding environment? It simply doesn’t have the working capital or liquidity to do so. Retail investor bulls are perhaps extrapolating current results forward too aggressively (quote from an author here on Seeking Alpha):

… what are the company's revenue and EBITDA prospects for 2018 and, more importantly, what is the stock worth today? My response is that when opportunity knocks, sometimes, it is more important just to answer the door and figure out all of that other stuff later.

That view is a tough one to swallow. While there is significant value to the current contract (cash generation after taxes of $50mm range in Q1, another $50-75mm on the recent $500mm extension), the expectations here are too high. Given the heavy private equity involvement (Wexford Capital owns greater than 50% of the float), selling pressure could mount after this rally that has bucked trends in the energy sector. Driving more opportunity on the short side, the short float remains low, and there is no cost to borrow.

Ancillary to this, Mammoth Energy Services has begun engaging in related party transactions with T&E Flow Services, an entity in which the CEO's son has a major stake . While still small, this is $8mm in run-rate spending - not immaterial. In my opinion, the company should have avoided this red flag altogether, as there are many sources for these instrumentation products other than T&E:

*Source: 2017 Form 10-K, Page F-33

Sell-side analysts, while cautious, have moved 2019 expectations up to include a meaningful continuation of infrastructure-based EBITDA so that they are not left behind on this rally. They simply have had to in order to justify the price target hikes that have consistently lagged the rally. Assuming $63mm in EBITDA contribution from proppant (fully operational new facilities, in line with expectations on pricing from peers) and $72mm from pressure pumping (10% annual growth from 2017 levels), current consensus implies $130mm in EBITDA contribution from infrastructure in 2019. Assuming 20% blended EBITDA margin in Infrastructure (too high in my view), that figure would require $650mm in booked infrastructure revenue in 2019. At levels closer to peer margins (10%), that figure balloons to $1,300mm.

Going from nothing to hundreds of millions (or north of one billion) in revenue inside of two years is a lofty goal. As ancillary outside catalyst, there is significant risk of a media and political firestorm over the billing rates being charged. The Whitefish contract coverage showed the media’s willingness to press on these types of issues. If EBITDA margins do not fall meaningfully, the press is very likely to run with a story of how Mammoth Energy Services is bilking US taxpayers for its own benefit. In addition, related party transactions ($2mm in Q4) between Mammoth Energy Services and the CEO’s son, while small, could drive questions from investors on fair dealing.

Mammoth Energy Services is one of the more compelling short opportunities that has crossed my desk, and I fully expect this to break down later this year. Unlike some short opportunities, there is no hard to borrow fee at my broker (Schwab). Picking another custodian - Interactive Brokers - there is ~$10mm worth of shares available to borrow, with annual borrow rates <4% being the norm. It should not be difficult and/or costly to source shares.

Management appears out of touch with the realities of the T&D business, and given the lack of experience in the space, it seems reckless for investors to be so aggressive in bidding up valuations. With expectations so high for 2019, despite the lack of an in-place contract in Puerto Rico, massive downside exists to current expectations if renewals do not go exactly as planned. Cash flow conversion (and eventual accounts receivable collection) remains a concern. There is a lot that can go wrong with this story that the market is not fully appreciating in my view.

