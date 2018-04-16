Gold Weekly: Rally Is Coming!

Slightly positive macro backdrop for gold since the start of April. Focus on key upside/downside risks to my base-case scenario.

ETF buying interest for gold is at its strongest since September 2017, FastMarkets' estimates show.

Gold is off to a quiet start to the week in spite of higher geopolitical risks.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers cut marginally their net long positions over the reporting period (April 3-10), during which spot gold prices edged 0.5% higher from $1,333 per oz to $1,340.

The net long fund position - at 355.96 tonnes as of April 10 – dropped 3.06 tonnes or 1% from the previous week (w/w). This was exclusively driven by long liquidation (-4.38 tonnes w/w), partly counterbalanced by short-covering (-1.32 tonnes w/w).

Gold’s net long fund position is still up 50.47 tonnes or 17% in the year to date, after surging by 182.55 tonnes or 149% in the whole of 2017.

Gold’s spec positioning is fairly neutral. The net spec length represents 46% of its historical record and is only 10% higher than its historical average of ~325 tonnes.

The resilience of gold prices in spite of the substantial wave of speculative selling since mid-March (~71 tonnes, corresponding to a 17% drop in net long spec positions) is encouraging in so far as it suggests the presence of buying pressure elsewhere in the market (e.g. physical demand).

Once bullish speculative sentiment toward gold resumes, I expect a strong price reaction in gold prices.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors were net buyers of 14 tonnes of gold last week, during which spot gold prices edged 0.3% higher from $1,334 per oz to $1,340.

This marked the second consecutive increase in gold ETF holdings.

The largest daily inflow into gold ETFs was noticed on Thursday 12 April (+7.82 tonnes), the largest since March 19 (+14.50 tonnes).

Unsurprisingly, most of the gold ETF inflows came from the SPDR GLD ETF (+5.9 tonnes) and the iShares Gold Trust ETF (+5.3 tonnes).

ETF investors are net buyers of ~34 tonnes so far in April, which corresponds to the largest pace of monthly buying so far since September 2017 (+61 tonnes).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of ~63 tonnes, corresponding to an increase of 3% in total gold ETF holdings.

As of April 13, 2018, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,186 tonnes, up 114 tonnes or 5.2% y/y.

As a reminder, gold ETF investors were net buyers of 173.38 tonnes in 2017 (+9% from 2016) and 472.44 tonnes in 2016 (+32% from 2015).

Macro backdrop for gold

The macro environment for gold has proven to be slightly positive since the start of April. While US real rates (proxied by the 10Y US tips yield) have barely moved, the dollar (proxied by the DXY) has weakened once again after a temporary rally into the end of March.

Source: Bloomberg.

In my base-case scenario, I continue to see a weaker dollar and lower US real rates in the coming months, on the back of 3 main drivers. First, the Fed is likely to continue to implement a dovish hiking cycle, reflecting the FOMC’s patience to see inflation moving back first toward its target of 2%. Second, inflation pressure will continue to build up, stemming from (1) continued oil strength and (2) an increasingly tight labor market. Third, the deficit in the US is set to balloon given the expansionary fiscal stimulus.

Let me explore the main upside and downside risks to my base-case scenario.

Upside risk

A key upside risk to my “lower dollar, lower US real rates” outlook is a trade war between the US and China. In such a case, China would either devalue its currency, thereby pushing the dollar higher, or halt its US bonds purchases, thereby pushing US nominal (and real, ceteris paribus) rates higher. Since such measures would destabilize directly the Chinese economy (and indirectly the rest of the world) as well as damage investor credibility, China is unlikely to go down this road unless the US government takes an excessively aggressive stance on trade and does not let China any alternative option.

Downside risk

A key downside risk to my “lower dollar, lower US real rates” outlook is a substantial escalation of geopolitical tensions over Syria, which in turn would force the market to price an extreme geopolitical scenario. Last Friday (~9pm ET, a little after the market close), the US, UK and France launched an attack on Syrian regime targets in response to the alleged chemical attack in Doumia on April 7. The strikes were denounced by Russian president Putin as an “act of aggression” and by Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei as a “war crime”.

As Barclays shows in a recent note, geopolitical risk is now at its since the height of Cold War (1979-1985).

Source: Barclays

Despite this, the financial markets have not reacted too much since the start of the trading week, with equities little up, the dollar little down, and gold little changed. This is because investors tend to rarely price such geopolitical extremes. But should the situation continue to deteriorate, investors could be forced to price more accurately this geopolitical risk. This would exert even more downward pressure on the dollar and US real rates.

To sum up, my most likely scenario remains a weaker dollar and lower US real rates in the coming months but I admit that the balance of risks to my outlook has become more uncertain of late due to the recent political/geopolitical events and their inherent uncertain nature.

Trading positioning

I have become constructive on gold prices since the summer of 2017, expecting a long-term rally and an eventual retest of historical nominal highs.

After initially building a long position in GLD in June and August 2017, I decided to switch my ETF position and opt for IAU in January this year as a result of a much lower expense ratio.

My Tweet below sumps up the parameters of my trade.

What’s the IAU technical picture telling us?

Source: Trading View.

IAU registered a gain of 0.7% last week, up for a second week in a row.

More interestingly, it penetrated the $13 mark and retested its 2018 high of $13.11. But as I warned in previous reports, the $13 mark constitutes a heavy resistance and as such, IAU is likely to retest this level several times before sustainably breaking out to the upside.

In any case, the recent price action of IAU is encouraging, thereby reinforcing my bullish view.

Momentum-based indicators are positive, prompting me to expect further strength in the immediate term.

I am of the view that IAU should reach a fresh 2018 high in the course of Q2. A firm and sustained break above the 2016 high of $13.25 would trigger a powerful rally.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

Final note

