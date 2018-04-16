AGNC Investment: Is This 11.6%-Yielding Mortgage REIT A Buy Right Now?

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) looks appealing as a high-yield income play in the mortgage REIT sector. AGNC Investment Corp.'s shares are now priced at a larger discount to accounting book value, and investors buying today benefit from a dividend yield in excess of eleven percent. AGNC Investment Corp. is a high-risk mortgage REIT, however, and should only be considered by investors with an above-average risk tolerance. An investment in AGNC yields 11.6 percent.

Mortgage REITs sold off in the last quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018 as dividend investors increasingly started to fear a faster pace of rate hikes. Mortgage REITs tend to perform well in low-interest rate periods as their business models hinge largely on low-cost debt. As a result, major mortgage REITs including AGNC Investment Corp. now sell for a discount to accounting book value.

AGNC Investment Corp. - Snapshot

AGNC Investment Corp. is a residential mortgage real estate investment trust with huge investments in the mortgage securities market. With an equity value of $7.3 billion, AGNC Investment Corp. is one of the largest mortgage REITs in the land. The mortgage REIT's investment portfolio consisted largely of 30-year fixed-rate mortgage securities at the end of the December quarter.

Mortgage REITs are high-risk, highly levered income vehicles whose earnings can be all over the place. What this means for income investors is that AGNC Investment Corp. has a low degree of earnings predictability.

AGNC Investment Corp. depends on a big chunk of debt in order to make its business work. In a nutshell, mortgage REITs put a lot of debt onto their balance sheets and buy higher-yielding mortgage securities with it. They profit when the yield on their securities and their investment gains exceed their borrowing costs.

Here's AGNC Investment Corp.'s leverage trend.

Operating Cost Advantage

One thing that stands out regarding AGNC Investment Corp. is its low operating costs relative to competitor firms. AGNC Investment Corp. acquired its external manager in 2016 and is now internally-managed, leading to significant operating cost advantages for the company.

Discount To Accounting Book Value Improves Margin Of Safety For Income Investors

In my view, investors in mortgage REITs should always look for a discount to accounting book value of at least ten percent. That way shareholders have a larger margin of safety. A lot of mortgage REITs pay out almost all of their earnings and most mortgage REITs have slashed their dividend payouts in the past.

AGNC Investment Corp.'s shares currently sell for 0.88x accounting book value, which is about in-line with the valuations of other major mortgage REITs.

Major Risk Factors Affecting Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs are high-yield, high-risk investments, and shareholders too often forget the second part of the equation: Risk.

Here are a couple of risk factors that investors need to consider:

1. AGNC Investment Corp. has interest rate risk. Large (and fast) changes in interest rates are the biggest risk factor for AGNC Investment Corp.

2. AGNC Investment Corp. may be forced to slash its payout if it underearns its dividend;

3. Investors may go "risk-off" and sell high-yield income vehicles;

4. The U.S. heads into a recession.

These are just some risks that could negatively affect AGNC Investment Corp.'s value proposition. If you like AGNC Investment Corp.'s business, however, but don't like the risk that is attached to the mortgage REIT's common shares, the preferred shares may be an attractive alternative (read "This 6.9%-Yielding Preferred Stock Is A Promising Income Vehicle.")

Your Takeaway

AGNC Investment Corp. is an interesting high-yield income vehicle with a monthly distribution frequency. The mortgage REIT is also a high-risk income vehicle, so investors may want to size their long position accordingly (not more than 1-2 percent of total portfolio assets), and/or consider the company's preferred shares that offer a higher degree of principal protection.

Currently, shares are priced at a ~12 percent discount to accounting book value, improving investors' margin of safety. A concern, however, is the REIT's high leverage and volatile earnings pattern. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.