Amazon Is The King Of Cloud, But Oracle Is About To Steal The Crown

Due to its early entry into the market, Amazon has enjoyed many of the perks related to being the leader in cloud.

Oracle is looking at ways in which it can take on Amazon in the cloud space.

Cloud storage is set to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% until 2022 according to research by Markets and Markets. Market leaders, including Amazon (AMZN), are using value-adds such as AI to make their offers more enticing. Oracle (ORCL) has finally caught up with this trend, recently announcing the launch of the world's first autonomous database and a suite of autonomous cloud software solutions.

In my personal opinion, I think that this might allow Oracle to surpass Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in cloud, but Amazon is out of reach for now. Worry not, though, because Oracle has a plan.

Enter Zenedge...

The acquisition of Zenedge, a cloud-based network and infrastructure security provider, was announced in mid-February. While news of this is public, it hasn't received much coverage. That's because Oracle has been trying to keep attention away from it by deliberately using every chance it gets to push its autonomous database instead. It has led everyone to believe that it's its only strategy for market domination, when it's just a piece of the puzzle. Zenedge is Oracle's secret weapon, it's the larger part of its strategy, and what it will be using to take on Amazon.

More on the strategy

Oracle will use the acquisition of Zenedge to help position itself as the most secure cloud platform or, the "Fort Knox of Cloud", if you will. It's a strategy that will work out brilliantly as the security of our data is something that is becoming increasingly important to us. The security of platforms will also undoubtedly be an integral part in the decision on who will be awarded the Pentagon's cloud services contract. Something that Oracle desperately wants, see here and here.

The idea was presumably to wait for a significant breach of data to take place, creating a window of opportunity for them to pounce. They were betting on something such as the Facebook data scandal to come to light and make consumers aware about how their data is being used and shared in a less-than-favorable way.

But Gavin, the data scandal already took place, why aren't they revealing their plans then? I agree that the timing couldn't be better as talk of protecting consumer data is at its peak. Keep in mind though, Oracle's purchase of Zenedge predates the Facebook data scandal by a month (That's right, ONE month). On account of that, it didn't give them much time to prepare or integrate their systems. It also may be due to the fact mentioned above, which is that Oracle desperately wants to win the Pentagon contract. That's a decision that will only be made later this year. So, it could be argued that they are waiting until it gets closer to the decision to reveal their strategy in an attempt to make competitors seem unprepared and unqualified to handle such an important contract.

As with all things, time is of the essence, and the window for using the Facebook opportunity is closing as the shock value that the data scandal brought is fading. So, if this is what Oracle was waiting for, they should act soon.

What The Data Scandal Has Done For Oracle Already

Consumers have been educated and are now hyper-aware about how their data is used (thanks to all the news coverage as of late). Like most issues, people are divided. On the one side, people are enraged and want the government to make sure that something like this isn't allowed to happen again. On the other, people couldn't care less about what Facebook uses their data for. One thing that both sides agree on is that "change" is necessary.

This "change" is more commonly known as regulation and expanding privacy laws. It ensures increased liability for companies which handle sensitive data. In terms of expenditure, it could be disastrous. Should it come into play, companies would have to fork out significant amounts of money in order to comply with the new regulatory standards. Not only that, but it is more than likely that any future data breaches will attract cash penalties which could also turn out to be costly for firms.

Oracle, Amazon, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) would be no exception to these regulations as their cloud offerings are utilized to store sensitive information by consumers and businesses alike. In order for these firms to protect against losses, they will have to be far ahead of the enemy. The enemy being regulation and hackers. Oracle, with Zenedge, is equipped to take these issues on.

While hackers and/or data breaches don't seem like much of a problem now, research from Corero found that DDoS attacks are increasing about 35% per quarter. They are also becoming more sophisticated and complex. This is the type of scenario that Oracle is hoping for, because, with Zenedge, it is in a much better position to fend off attacks, and it would more than likely be meeting regulatory standards on security from the get-go. The same can't be said for Amazon and Microsoft. Regulation needs to be taken much more seriously, because it is coming. Evident by the Zuck himself appearing before congress and countless committees on topics such as data privacy.

In Conclusion

I'll be the first to admit that it won't be easy for Oracle to get long-time Amazon and Microsoft clients onto their own platform. Simply, because it would entail the transfer of massive amounts of data, which in itself is a security risk. Aside from the effort, it would also be costly for commercial customers as their systems/websites would have to be offline for the entire data transfer process, therefore limiting revenue.

This leaves us with a seemingly large problem and there are only two options to overcome it:

Assist the interested parties with transferring their data in order to ensure its safety and minimize downtime, which would be costly for Oracle, or; Wait until regulation comes into play. This would essentially force companies to move over to Oracle. Their clients and the regulatory body will be urging them to provide adequate security in order to continue handling their customers' data. Leaving them with no choice, at least until Amazon does what they need to in order to comply with regulatory standards on security. By the time that happens, it'll be too late, because clients will be hooked by Oracle's latest and greatest, the autonomous database and the massive cost savings it brings.

Option number 2 is Oracle's golden ticket, and if it wins the Pentagon contract, it would speak volumes. Winning a contract like that would certainly convince me of its prowess, not to mention the millions of other consumers.

Actively showing that its customers' sensitive data is a top priority is how Oracle plans on taking down Amazon and winning the Pentagon contract. If it can time it just right, it would be nothing less than a devastating blow. Amazon and Microsoft customers would be witnessing firsthand how unprepared they are, seeing them scramble to meet regulatory standards whilst Oracle customers enjoy peace of mind by knowing that their provider has been proactive. What's more, if the Pentagon decision is dependent on anything, it would be data security. Oracle is making this an easy decision, because if you're looking for security in cloud, you go to?

You guessed it! The "Fort Knox of Cloud" (Not an official slogan, but if Oracle decides to start using it I better start seeing royalties).

My focus will be on Oracle over the coming weeks to try and pick up on any cues from management concerning my thesis. Along with that, I'll also be monitoring my news feeds for any updates on the Pentagon cloud services contract.

Edit: While writing this article news broke of Oracle collaborating with FireEye to bring their email security solutions to the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This furthers their stance on security.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.