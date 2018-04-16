Pfizer's DMD Drug Could Spell Long Term Trouble For Sarepta

It is also more broadly applicable to all forms of DMD, whereas eteplirsen is only applicable to DMD caused by exon 51.

Pfizer’s new DMD drug is entering the clinic and its mechanism of action is much simpler than Sarepta’s Exondys 51.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has dosed its first patient in a Phase 1 trial for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug PF-06939926. The asset was acquired during Pfizer’s takeover of Bamboo Therapeutics two years ago, and it is now entering the clinic.

The drug, if successful, could cause big long term problems for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), which keeps reaching new all-time highs on the hopes that its own DMD drug Exondys 51 (eteplirsen) will start selling well and make the company profitable.

Guidance is for about $300M in sales in 2018, which should put Sarepta in the black and at least start to justify its valuation. The other good news for Sarepta is that since Pfizer’s drug is still in Phase 1, it is not a direct short-term threat. However, it could expose structural weaknesses in Sarepta’s business.

There are three reasons for this. First, the mechanism of action (MOA) for Pfizer’s drug candidate is much simpler than that of eteplirsen, while trying to accomplish something similar. Both medications are designed to have muscle cells produce a truncated version of the dystrophin protein. Eteplirsen does this, theoretically at least, by covering up a section of bad genetic code, exon 51, in the dystrophin gene, so that it is skipped over when the code is being used to synthesize the protein. This is supposed to restore a proper genetic reading frame, enabling patients to produce a shortened but more functional version of dystrophin with their own genes.

PF-06939926 is also designed to enable patients to synthesize a shortened version of dystrophin, but it does it through a viral vector that is specific to human muscle cells. The drug is basically the viral protein coat, or capsid, of an adeno-associated virus with the genes to replicate the virus replaced by genes to produce a shortened dystrophin. The theory then is that the new “dystrophin virus” will infect muscle cells and then produce copies of dystrophin in the muscle cells.

The second reason is not only is Pfizer’s MOA similar, but it is also more broadly applicable to different forms of DMD, and therefore more efficient, if it indeed works. Meaning, Sarepta’s other drug candidates golodirsen and casimersen are also threatened by Pfizer’s candidate because these other two Sarepta drugs are also designed to skip exons 53 and 45 respectively. The section of malfunctioning genetic code differs depending on the specific type of DMD, so using Sarepta’s MOA means you have to have a separate medication for each type, which means separate trials and a separate approval process for each one. This is obviously very expensive.

Compared to Sarepta’s DMD platform , the PF-06939926 MOA would theoretically work on all types of DMD, so it threatens Sarapta’s entire exon-skipping platform. Since the mini-dystrophin in Pfizer’s candidate is produced independently of the malfunctioning gene, there is no need for a separate approval process for each type of DMD.

The third reason is that Pfizer’s marketing machine is much larger than Sarepta’s, with a much bigger budget.

The Phase I trial is enrolling 12 patients, the same number of patients that won eteplirsen FDA approval, so the trial could be seen as directly comparable to Sarepta’s Phase II pivotal trial, even though it is only Phase I. The evidence we have so far for PF-06939926 is preclinical: a dog named Jelly who has no dystrophin but has been producing mini-dystrophin for 8 years now and is still ambulatory. We’ll soon see if it works in humans.

Finally, there is one more danger to Sarepta that has nothing to do with Pfizer. Sarepta has an ongoing Phase III confirmatory study due for primary completion in January 2019. Since the Phase II trial on only 12 patients was generally inconclusive as far as efficacy goes (the FDA granted approval anyway on the condition of a confirmatory study), poor results in this confirmatory study could seriously hurt future eteplirsen sales, or even have the FDA reconsider its approval.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.