EIA's Latest Drilling Productivity Report - Reinvigorating Production Growth Outside Of The Permian

But the other basins will likely make up for the differences.

Permian will increasingly see issues with both gas and oil takeaway capacity in the middle of 2018. This could dampen well completion growth and translate into lower oil production growth.

Well completion activities are starting to rebound in basins outside of the Permian.

EIA's latest DPR saw us adjust production growth for 2018 higher by ~55k b/d, in large part thanks to higher production growth out of Eagle Ford.

Summary

EIA released its highly anticipated drilling productivity report (DPR) today. Here is the updated summary balance for our forecast of U.S. shale growth:

Total growth is up ~160k b/d from the last EIA DPR. For 2018, we now expect ~55k b/d higher YoY U.S. shale growth thanks to higher well completion levels out of Eagle Ford.

This DPR was again more of a catch-up to our preliminary forecast of 11.25 million b/d exit for U.S. oil production by the end of 2018. There were some other sizable revisions to Permian monthly oil production for the first two months of 2018. We think increasing risks of takeaway capacity constraints in the Permian could see U.S. oil production surprise to the downside for the middle of 2018 before catching up.

For 2018, now, we have the highest growth basins YoY as follows:

Permian: ~770k b/d

Niobrara: ~101k b/d

Anadarko: ~88k b/d

Bakken: ~87k b/d

Eagle Ford: ~74k b/d

As you probably noticed from this update, the majority of the upward revision comes as a result of higher well completion levels we are now seeing out of Eagle Ford. According to EIA, well completions increased to 160 wells per month in March, up 15 per month from January 2018. As a result, we have revised higher well completion activity throughout 2018 to 2020.

Other minor revisions included slightly higher oil production per well in the Bakken and slightly higher well completion activity in Niobrara offset by lower oil production per well. Overall, this report shows U.S. oil production on pace to average ~100k b/d growth per month, and the exit production for 2018 remains on pace for ~11.25 million b/d.

Permian

We didn't change our Permian estimates much in this update. We still have the Permian averaging ~3.25 million b/d for 2018. Lack of takeaway capacity will get more headlines by the middle of 2018 as producers start to struggle with both gas and oil takeaway capacity issues.

Oil production per well in the previous months was downgraded in EIA's latest drilling productivity report. EIA revised lower well completions in the previous months while also revising lower oil production out of the Permian.

We kept our forecast of ~280 b/d average unchanged for the Permian in 2018. But, as you can see, following the spike up in productivity in October 2017, results have started to become range-bound again. The bulk of the production increases from the Permian can then be explained by the higher well completion activities month after month.

Since the start of 2017, well completions have increased from 254 per month to 444 per month in March 2018. This ~75% increase in well completions coupled with slightly higher oil production per well explains why the Permian has led the charge forward for shale oil production growth. As Permian well completions lag wells drilled, DUCs are also increasing, as you can see in the chart below:

We expect Permian production to trend higher throughout 2018, but near-term issues with takeaway capacity constraints could see well completion growth month over month stall by the middle of 2018.

Eagle Ford

The Eagle Ford is starting to see some signs of recovery, with well completions increasing and oil production per well recovering back to 2015 levels.

In our last DPR analysis, we noted that we have not yet seen a recovery in well completion activity out of the Eagle Ford, but the latest DPR should show a sizable jump in well completions per month to the highest level since November 2015.

While well completions remain a fraction of what they used to be at the start of 2015, increasing well completion activity would naturally boost overall production higher, assuming the same productivity. We now see Eagle Ford production increasing ~74k b/d YoY.

Niobrara

We are still showing Niobrara as the second highest growth shale basin in the U.S., following the latest EIA DPR. But the growth rate was revised down due to lower estimates for oil production per well.

Higher-than-expected increases in well completion activities have explained why we are expecting this shale basin to have the second highest growth. However, recent well completion activities have outpaced wells drilled, leading to a decrease in DUCs.

In order for such stellar growth to continue, we would need to see an increase in the rig count.

Anadarko

Anadarko is the third highest growth basin, but the recent well completion growth has stalled. The overall results have been supported by recovering oil production per well.

In order to see much more growth out of Anadarko, we would need to see a sizable increase in the rig count as well, given that well completions are now lining up closely to the wells drilled per month.

Bakken

The Bakken is still projected to be the fourth highest growth basin, but the recent results have been disappointing. February production came in lower than January production by 5k b/d to 1.175 million b/d, according to the state.

On an implied production per well basis, it appears the Bakken continues to recover with production per well hitting the highest number since early 2016. But if we adjust the figures lower to reflect state data, it shows production per well trending around ~330 b/d. We think Bakken production won't see the same stellar growth as it saw in the second half of 2017, and this will be increasingly obvious throughout the rest of 2018.

In addition, we are also seeing the Bakken continue to draw down DUCs as well completions have outpaced wells drilled.

Conclusion

U.S. shale oil production growth is a given this year, and the growth rate will be solidly over 1 million b/d. The latest EIA DPR results support our initial assumption of U.S. oil production seeing 11.25 million b/d. The growth we're now seeing outside of the Permian will help alleviate the takeaway capacity constraints the Permian will see by the middle of 2018.

With the global oil markets expected to show even higher deficits by year-end, despite the massively higher U.S. shale production growth, the investment community will soon realize that the world will need all the U.S. shale growth it can get. This will come at a time when producers are increasingly focused on returns as opposed to growth or the start of a paradigm shift. This EIA DPR does not change our global oil supply and demand model.

