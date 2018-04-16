Chicago Bridge & Iron: The Market Is Not Making Sense

Given the spread between the two firms, plus the probability of their marriage achieving support, CBI looks cheap not just on a relative basis but on an absolute one too.

For investors who own shares in Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) and/or McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), it’s important to know that there remains a sizable price disconnect given recent developments. On April 12th, both CBI and MDR announced some positive pieces of information that suggest a deal between the two entities will not only be completed, but that the end result will be more favorable than previously anticipated. This creates an interesting opportunity for shareholders in either company to benefit, especially those who own a stake in CBI.

CBI had some positive news

Shares of CBI soared to close up 9.5% on April 12th (though fell back down the next day) after the management team at the firm announced preliminary results for the first quarter of the business’ 2018 fiscal year. Just three days earlier, the company stated that its results would be revealed on April 23rd, so to see a change of heart on such short notice was unusual to say the least. According to management, EBITDA for the firm for the quarter should come in somewhere between $118 million and $128 million.

Not only that, but the business informed shareholders that its three big “problem” projects, Cameron, Freeport LNG, and their Calpine combined-cycle natural gas power project, are all more than 80% complete as of the time of this writing. Despite issues facing these projects in the past, the company stated that they realized no material project charges during the quarter. Given how close these three jobs are to completion, led by both Cameron and Calpine at 84% each, this means that further hits to the infrastructure play are unlikely.

Of course, not everything management said was great. Backlog for the quarter should be between $10.5 billion and $10.6 billion, down from the $11.4 billion seen a quarter earlier as new awards of between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion trailed revenue. Debt also increased, rising from $2.26 billion at the end of 2017 to between $2.5 billion and $2.55 billion now, thanks to net cash outflows, but it’s probable that the pain on that front could be nearing its end.

You see, according to management, CBI is experiencing high bid activity for projects, some of which are substantial. This makes a great deal of sense. Given record oil demand, with no end in sight when it comes to growth, there will be high demand for CBI’s services. This also applies on the LNG side of the market. According to Bloomberg, global LNG demand expanded by 9.6% in 2017 and, from 2017 through 2030, will grow by around 4.2% per annum. Due to the potential for project shortages, it’s believed that 2018 through 2021 will serve as a prime time for FIDs (final investment decisions) to be made by energy firms.

MDR pushing back

What may have convinced CBI to release a preliminary look at its financials was some pressure MDR has received as of late. One shareholder, Hotchkis & Wiley, which owns almost 2% of MDR’s stock, has stated its intentions to vote against the merger between the two service providers. In their statement on the issue, the firm claimed that problems affecting CBI suggest a long road to recovery is ahead for the infrastructure giant, but MDR, as well as Fairpointe Capital, which owns 5.9% of MDR, remain adamant that absorbing CBI makes sense.

In its press release on the issue, MDR stated that the deal has received all necessary regulatory approvals and that the transaction is on track to be completed in the second quarter of this year. While this is upbeat news, what was most exciting was MDR’s confirmation that the $250 million worth of planned synergies for the businesses have been “validated”. In addition, the teams at both companies have identified another $100 million worth of potential synergies that were previously not anticipated that they are working to verify. Like the $250 million initially claimed, much of this $100 million in additional savings should take the form of supply chain/logistics.

Shares of CBI look cheap… too cheap

As I wrote about in a prior article, it’s my belief that MDR is getting the better end of this transaction. That said, whether you believe in the value of the business as a standalone firm or not, one thing looks clear: shares of CBI are too cheap at the moment. Given MDR’s guidance for free cash flow of $215 million this year (at the mid-point), shares of the business can be picked up for about 8.5 times the metric. Given its share price of $6.16 at the moment, and the 2.47221 conversion ratio for each of those shares for every one of CBI’s, the market is suggesting that CBI should be valued at about $15.23 per share.

At this point in time, shares of CBI are trading at a sizable discount compared to this implied value. At $13.86 apiece, the 9.9% difference may not seem material, but when you consider that the management teams at both firms are still pushing for this transaction to be completed, and when you consider that they have both received all necessary approvals, with only a couple of months, at most, before everything becomes finalized, that gap suggests significant investor doubts about the viability of the deal.

This presents shareholders in both companies, but especially current holders of CBI, with attractive prospects. Any investor who likes MDR and who believes that the company will complete its merger would be wise to consider swapping out their MDR shares for a piece of action in CBI. Not only will they have the opportunity to benefit from the value created by the combination of both entities, they’ll see greater upside (upon a completion of the deal) with CBI’s stock (or lower downside if the market hits the business for the deal) based off of this 6.8% spread between firms.

Takeaway

At this point in time, CBI appears to have some issues still, namely in the form of growing debt and cash outflows, but with strong bid activity, robust backlog, and positive EBITDA for the first quarter, the picture for its shareholders is, in my view, positive. Improved synergies announced by MDR, as well as a statement now from the company that they have approval to make the marriage work, adds to this because of the spread between CBI’s stock price and MDR’s. For investors who like MDR, buying CBI is like buying MDR’s stock at a discount, so long as the merger takes place, while buying CBI solely for the sake of owning the business isn’t necessarily a bad idea.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.