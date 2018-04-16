Apple Hospitality REIT: Buy This 6.8%-Yielding, Monthly-Paying Hotel REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) is an interesting income vehicle for investors that seek a combination of recurring dividend income and capital upside. Apple Hospitality Trust has a strong real estate portfolio, and shares are lowly valued on a price-to-book basis. An investment in Apple Hospitality REIT yields 6.8 percent.

Apple Hospitality REIT - Business Overview

Apple Hospitality REIT is a U.S. select-service focused lodging REIT whose portfolio comprises of 241 hotels and 30,585 rooms in 34 U.S. states. The REIT's properties are spread out all over the United States, and the majority of the lodging REIT's EBITDA comes from suburban markets.

Here's a location map.

Apple Hospitality REIT's property portfolio is not only well-diversified in terms of geography but also has a young average age of only four years. Management regularly reinvests into its properties which have been highly rated by travelers.

Apple Hospitality REIT has close working relationships with top hotel brands Hilton (NYSE:HLT) and Marriott (NYSE:MAR). Apple Hospitality REIT's properties are operated under different Marriott and Hilton hotel franchises.

Apple Hospitality REIT is one of the most profitable lodging REITs in the select-service sector. It has the second highest hotel EBITDA margin after Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT).

Growth Forecast

Apple Hospitality REIT is a pro-cyclical income play that does well as long as the U.S. economy does well. A recession, however, would likely lead business and leisure travelers to cut back on accommodation costs.

Here are some forecasts as to how supply, demand, and revenues are expected to grow in the U.S. hotel industry in 2018/9. RevPAR - which stands for revenue per available room and which is a key stat for hotels - is expected to grow between 2.5 and 2.7 percent this year, and between 2.0 and 2.4 percent next year.

Balance Sheet

Apple Hospitality REIT has a conservative balance sheet with a debt/capitalization ratio of ~23 percent (based on $1.2 billion of net debt at the end of the December quarter), and the company has no debt maturities in 2018.

A Dividend Play, First And Foremost

Apple Hospitality REIT is a high-yield income vehicle and currently pays shareholders a stable $0.10/share dividend on a monthly basis for an annual payout of $1.20/share. Based on today's share price of $17.65, an investment effectively yields 6.8 percent.

The recent drop in price is a good opportunity, in my opinion, to buy Apple Hospitality REIT for an income-centered portfolio.

How Much?

Investors still pay a premium to the lodging REIT's accounting book value, but not as big a premium as a couple of months ago.

Here's how Apple Hospitality REIT compares against other major hotel/lodging REITs in terms of price-to-book ratio.

Your Takeaway

Apple Hospitality REIT is a promising, yet pro-cyclical lodging REIT with a strong portfolio and above-average EBITDA margins. The REIT's shares change hands for 1.14x book value, which is about in line with other major hotel/lodging REITs. The REIT's portfolio is large and geographically diverse, and the company has business partnerships with strong hotel brands Marriott and Hilton. Apple Hospitality REIT pays a $0.10/share monthly dividend. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

