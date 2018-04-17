Natural Gas: Persistently Bullish Weather Props Prices

If weather remains biased to the bull side, we could see a higher trading range over summer.

Welcome to the Mother Nature Aid Edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Over the weekend, weather models turned ever more supportive, leading to lower and lower storage revisions. March and April have seen Mother Nature come through with ever more supportive weather outlooks, and natural gas prices have reflected that.

As you can see from the TDD (total degree days) chart above, the weather will continue to be supportive of fundamentals until April 24. But by the end of April, weather-related demand will play less of a role going into the middle of May.

The question we are increasingly getting asked is: If the weather outlook continues to be bullish for natural gas demand, will we see $3-plus gas prices?

Our view is that if this summer proves to be hotter than normal, then we could see brief spikes above $3/MMBtu, but traders will aggressively short prices back to the range.

But if weather does turn out to be more bullish than expected, then the range could be elevated from the $2.60 to $2.85 we are seeing today to $2.85 to $3.10 for summer.

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

You can see in the latest CFS long-range forecast that May to July is expected to show a hotter than normal scenario. And while the physical market shows total supplies higher than total demand, hotter than normal temperatures resulting in higher than normal power burn demand could compress the surplus storage.

We estimated that if summer 2018 is hotter than normal, November natural gas storage could come in around ~3.4 Tcf, which would be some 400 Bcf below the five-year average (see our analysis here).

Overall, natural gas prices continue to be supported by bullish weather, and Mother Nature's supportive outlook will increase the y-o-y storage deficit to 800+ Bcf by the end of April.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in UGAZ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.