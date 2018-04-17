JPMorgan Chase: Should Investors Worry About The Earnings Selloff?

This post was written by Bob Ciura for Sure Dividend.

As is usually the case, big banks are leading off the quarterly earnings parade. This time around, the market did not seem pleased with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). On Friday, April 13th, the stock fell 3%+ despite beating analyst estimates on revenue and earnings per share.

JPM stock had a great year in 2017, but it is only up slightly in 2018 so far. This raises the question of whether investors were simply taking some profit off the table and had overreacted to the strong earnings report, or if perhaps the stock is overvalued.

The company has done a great job raising its dividend in recent years, including two dividend hikes last year. JPM is one of 1000+ dividend stocks we track in the financial sector. You can see all 1,263 financial dividend payers here.

While JPM is not the cheapest bank stock, and may not be attractive for investors interested in high dividend yields, it is arguably the highest-quality bank stock. This makes it a worthwhile long-term holding for dividend growth investors.

Earnings Overview

JPMorgan, and the rest of the U.S. banking industry, has been steadily recovering since the Great Recession. For the best-in-class banks like this one, growth has been accelerating in recent years. For example, in 2016, JPMorgan's revenue and earnings per share increased 2% and 3%, respectively. Growth was due mostly to a 5% increase in net investment income. For 2017, it reported 11% earnings growth for the year.

The positive momentum has continued to start 2018. In the first quarter, JPMorgan generated revenue of $28.52 billion, up 10% year over year, along with earnings per share of $2.37.

Revenue and earnings per share beat analyst expectations by $860 million and $0.08, respectively. Growth was broad-based; average loans and deposits increased 8% and 6%, respectively, from the same quarter a year ago.

Consumer and community banking was a particularly strong performer, with 15% revenue growth, thanks to 12% growth in credit sales and 15% growth in merchant processing volume. The bank’s large card business is performing exceptionally well right now.

In addition, JPMorgan remained #1 in investment banking fees, along with record equity markets revenue and 14% growth in Treasury Services revenue. Commercial banking loan revenue increased 6% for the quarter, while wealth management AUM rose 10% to $2 trillion.

Growth Prospects

JPMorgan expects 2018 to be another very good year. Management expects 6-7% growth of core loan growth and non-interest revenue. Net interest income is expected to reach $54-55 billion.

The most important growth catalyst for the bank is economic growth. As the largest U.S. bank by assets, JPMorgan is reliant on a healthy economy and consumer. Rising loans and deposits allow banks like JPMorgan to generate higher revenue. There is good news on this front, as the March meeting of the FOMC revealed that the economy is expected to continue growing. The Fed expects GDP growth of 2.7% in 2018 and 2.4% in 2019. Both growth figures represent meaningful acceleration above the post-recession average. In December, the Fed’s GDP forecasts called for 2.5% economic growth in 2018 and 2.1% in 2019.

To back this up, in the company's earnings report, JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said:

The global economy continues to do well, and we remain optimistic about the positive impact of tax reform in the U.S. as business sentiment remains upbeat, and consumers benefit from job and wage growth.

Another growth catalyst for JPMorgan is rising interest rates. With the U.S. economy on more solid ground, the Federal Reserve appears to be increasingly concerned with inflationary threats. There could be as many as four rate hikes in 2018, and additional hikes in 2019, to keep the economy from overheating. This is generally positive for banks, as it means they can earn higher levels of investment income from loans.

ValueLine analysts expect JPMorgan to grow earnings per share and book value per share by 31% and 7.8% in 2018, respectively.

Valuation and Expected Returns

According to ValueLine, JPMorgan is likely to generate earnings per share of $8.25 in 2018. Based on this, the stock is currently trading for a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. At first glance, JPM seems to be a very cheap stock, since it is valued at roughly half the level of the broader S&P 500 Index. However, bank stocks typically hold lower price-to-earnings ratios. In the past 10 years, JPM stock has traded for an average price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2.

In addition, the stock is currently trading for a price-to-book ratio of 1.53, based on ValueLine estimates for 2018. From this perspective, it becomes clearer that JPMorgan is not undervalued at this time. However, high-quality businesses with leadership positions in their respective industries rarely trade at dirt-cheap valuations. To paraphrase Warren Buffett, it is far better to buy a wonderful company trading at a fair price than it is to buy a fair company trading at a wonderful price. JPMorgan has arguably the strongest brand in the entire banking industry, and as a result, it is only natural for the stock to command a premium valuation.

While investors are not likely to see further expansion of the valuation, the stock can still earn satisfactory returns through earnings growth and dividends. Assuming the global economy stays out of a deep recession and continues to grow at a modest pace, JPMorgan should continue to generate earnings growth in the high single digits, particularly if interest rates continue to climb. Share repurchases will also be a tailwind for future earnings growth. A reasonable breakdown of future returns is as follows:

6-8% earnings growth

2% dividend yield

In this scenario, total annual returns would reach 8-10%, including dividends, plus or minus any changes in the price-to-earnings ratio. Assuming a flat valuation multiple, this would be an attractive rate of return for the stock moving forward.

Dividend Analysis

As stated previously, JPM is not a high-yield dividend stock. The company has a current dividend payout of $0.56 per share on a quarterly basis, or $2.24 per share annualized. Based on the current share price, JPMorgan has a dividend yield of 2%. This is roughly on par with the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index. That said, JPM is a dividend growth stock. The upcoming April dividend payment of $0.56 per share is 12% higher than the same quarterly dividend payout last year.

For systemically important banks like JPMorgan, the ability to return cash to shareholders relies heavily upon passing certain regulatory thresholds. To a large degree, the annual stress tests administered by the Federal Reserve determines how much, if any, additional cash is returned to shareholders each year. This is when investing in high-quality financial institutions becomes imperative. Last year, JPMorgan easily passed the Fed’s stress test for 2017, and as a result, raised its dividend twice during the year. Not only that, but the bank also declared up to $19.4 billion of stock buybacks through the end of June 2018.

Given JPMorgan’s continued growth and excellent financial results since last year, it seems likely the company will once again pass the annual stress tests with flying colors. As a result, it would not be at all surprising to see another dividend increase in mid-2018. JPMorgan has a highly secure dividend payout. Using 2018 ValueLine earnings per share estimates, the company’s dividend payout ratio is likely to be below 30% this year. This leaves plenty of room for 10%+ dividend growth each year, barring another Great Recession or protracted economic downturn.

Final Thoughts

JPMorgan has grown at an impressive rate coming out of the Great Recession, and it has built itself into a banking juggernaut. Its first-quarter earnings report showed little to change this, but investors did not seem pleased, judging by the market reaction. Sometimes stocks sell off after earnings because the fundamental condition of the company is deteriorating; in this case, it simply appears to be a case of short-term profit-taking. Going forward, investors are not likely to see a repeat of the huge share price gains of the past nine years, but the stock can still generate strong returns. JPM remains a best-in-class bank stock for long-term dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.