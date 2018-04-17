IBM Earnings Preview: The Longer-Run Issue Continues To Be Revenue Growth Generation

The 8-9% free-cash-flow yield is helping value investors stay the course.

Like much of Old Tech, IBM's Strategic Imperatives growth is being offset by the legacy biz/Services decline. If the legacy biz would just stabilize.

IBM (IBM), one of the few tech giants that has survived since the 1950s, reports its first-quarter 2018 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

Street consensus is looking for $2.42 on $18.8 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year (y/y) growth of 2% and 4%, respectively.

Not exactly shooting the lights out from a growth perspective.

However, this will be the second consecutive quarter of y/y organic revenue growth for IBM, with Q4 '17 breaking a 22-23 quarter drought of declining or flat revenue.

The weak dollar will help IBM, as will what is expected to be a decent quarter for the Systems business, which had a better-than-expected Q4 '17, on the launch of the new zServer.

Systems is approximately 10% of IBM's total revenue.

Table 1

However, here is the longer-term problem:

Q1 '18e Q4 '17 Q3 '17 Q2 '17 2020 est EPs $14.65 $14.65 2019 est EPS $14.18 $14.18 $14.32 $14.23 2018 est EPS $13.83 $13.83 $13.92 $13.83 2020 est EPS gro rt 3% 3% 2019 est EPS gro rt 3% 3% 3% 3% 2018 est EPS gro rt 0% 0% 1% 1% 2020 P/E 11x 11x 2019 P/E 11x 11x 11x 10x 2018 P/E 11x 12x 11x 11x 2020 est rev's ($'s bl's) $80.9 $80.9 2019 est rev $80.4 $78.8 $77.8 $77.8 2018 est rev $80.3 $78.6 $77.7 $77.7 2020 est rev gro rt 1% 3% 2019 est rev gro rt 0% 0% 0% 0% 2018 est rev gro rt 1% -1% 0% 0%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus estimates as of Monday, 4/16/18

2-3% EPS growth and 0-1% revenue growth isn't going to generate much excitement for owning the shares, particularly with a 10x-11x multiple attached to the stock.

Table 2

Here is the basic story behind the stock:

y/y rev gro Strategic Imper Legacy biz Q4 '17 +14% gro / 46 - 47%% of rev HSD decline Q3 '17 +10% gro / 45% of rev -8% rev decline Q2 '17 5% gro low dbl digit drop Q1 '17 13% gro / 42% of rev Dbl digit drop in rev

Source: conf call notes, HSD = high single digits

And there is the catch: while Strategic Imperatives, which is Cloud, Social, Mobile, Analytics and Security is growing, just not fast enough to move the needle on an $80 billion revenue company, even though "SI" is now almost half of total revenue.

Basically, IBM is in the same position as Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and it is far tougher to make that generational "technology transition" to the next generation when you are a hardware company than a software company.

Morningstar ranks IBM's Software (middleware) business as the third largest in the world, but it has struggled since it is part of the legacy business and that business is declining.

Free cash flow:

2017 2016 2015 Cash from ops $16.7 bl $17.1 bl $17.25 (CAPEX) ($3.2) ($3.6) ($3.6) Free cash flow $13.5 $13.5 $13.65 Free-cash-flow yield 9% 8% 11%

Source: annual reports - capex does not include acquisitions

The one thing IBM has going for it is free-cash-flow generation, and the free-cash-flow yield.

The 3.8% dividend yield helps too.

Technical analysis

IBM hasn't made a new high since early 2013, and has lagged badly since.

A trade on Wednesday that takes the stock up towards $170 looks like a bullish break of this longer-term consolidation off the early 2016 low, near $120 when Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) analyst Katy Huberty made a great call on the stock.

If I were a reader who is technically inclined, and one way I might play it for clients is to buy some more IBM with a breakout into the mid-$160s, and then wait and see if the stock breaks above $182-183 or where Mr. Buffett was a seller, and if the stock breaks above that level, then IBM will probably eventually get back to the old all-time-highs of $215-216 from April 2013; however, the only way that happens in my opinion is that revenue growth must return to IBM.

Ultimately, fundamentals must support or confirm technicals.

The expectation of a complete lack of forward revenue growth for IBM has to be holding it back.

Conclusion:

Did Mr. Buffett sell IBM too soon? Judging by the forward estimates for revenue growth, with the expectation of flat to 1-3% revenue growth through 2020, probably not; and Mr. Buffett probably wanted to own more Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), even though he bought that stock after a 17-year bull run.

People forget that IBM has been around since the 1940s-1950s and it has survived every attack on its business over the years. People also tend to forget, IBM is usually very late to major technology transitions, but usually gets it right.

In the 1980s, the company was crushed with the advent of the PC and server revolution as it disintermediated the mainframe biz, but Lou Gerstner repositioned the company beginning in 1995 and IBM took advantage of the tech demand explosion in the late 1990s to reinvigorate the business.

Now Ginni Rometty is facing another daunting task as the Services and data business gets pushed out by the Cloud and once again IBM struggles to catch up.

No question IBM is in a tough spot right now, but Strategic Imperatives is growing mid-single-digits and it would help IBM if the decline in the legacy business would just stop - the old Services business doesn't even have to grow - if it could run flat for a year and stop being a drag on IBM's financials and margins, that would undoubtedly help.

A few clients are long a small position in IBM but I have to see some signs that the business is truly reinvigorated to bring the stock up to a 5% position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.