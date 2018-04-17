Gentex: Not Enough Upside Left

I was initially very bullish on Gentex Corporation (GNTX), labeling it a "Buy and Hold Forever" stock due to its pristine balance sheet, strong management, and niche moat. However, I became concerned with the company's shrinking margins and competitive headwinds resulting from regulations mandating vehicle camera technology, both of which imply a potentially weakened, if not broken moat for GNTX. Though its balance sheet is extremely strong, the company's size is small relative to competitors such as Magna International (MGA), giving it a limited capability to compete with them (and others) in a technological battle for supremacy in the new automotive camera space. Ultimately, I decided to switch over my investment to MGA and have been handsomely rewarded by the market for my investment. Meanwhile, after initially plunging last summer, GNTX has done very well for itself as well:

GNTX data by YCharts

Though my concerns about GNTX weren't enough to prevent it from experiencing a strong run-up of ~33% since I sold the stock, I believe they still stand and, with valuations at elevated levels, they limit potential upside, making MGA a more attractive alternative in the automotive supplier sector.

Margins have steadily declined over the past year, squeezed by rising supply costs as well as declining sales prices, exhibiting the company's lack of pricing power with its suppliers and declining clout with its customers as competitive pressures from camera technology grow. Margins may get squeezed further as trade barriers may limit foreign competition, driving up the cost of domestically sourced materials.

GNTX Operating Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

With 92% of the auto-dimming mirror market share, GNTX has neared its ceiling in its niche, causing it to experience slowing top-line growth during the peak years of the North American automotive cycle:

Year Y/Y Revenue Growth 2014 17.38% 2015 12.22% 2016 8.77% 2017 6.91%

When combined with competitive threats from automotive cameras and pricing pressures eating away at its margins, its ability to grow EPS will be challenged. Furthermore, the recent retirement of the founder and CEO presents some uncertainty to what direction the new CEO will take the company and if he will continue the same prudent debt-averse, niche-focused strategy of his predecessor.

The bullish case is that tax reform will provide a temporary boost to EPS growth, and the company's balance sheet positions it well for weathering downturns, combating competitive threats, and even pursuing inorganic growth opportunities complimentary to its niche. Furthermore, the company's recent history of consistently buying back shares and growing its dividend will help supplement shareholder returns, making it a sound long-term investment.

GNTX Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

While each of these positive points are certainly valid - and GNTX may well successfully navigate its challenges to continue generating long-term shareholder wealth - its valuation is beginning to look a bit stretched relative to its future growth prospects, especially when compared to alternatives in the space. For example, while GNTX trades at over 15x earnings, MGA sells for just over 10x earnings and enjoys much greater diversification and more robust growth prospects while enjoying nearly as robust a balance and boasts an even more aggressive buyback and dividend growth program.

Investor Takeaway

While it certainly boasts strong metrics across the board, GNTX has been experiencing slowing growth and shrinking margins even as its valuation has surged. While it may not be grossly overvalued, there are alternatives in the same sector that offer much more compelling upside. GNTX is certainly not a buy, and my recommendation is to trim and/or sell your position and diversify into MGA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.