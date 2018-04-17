A Dividend To Die For: Service Corporation International

The company owns almost 1500 funeral homes in North America and is one of the largest single providers of post-life services today.

Investment Thesis

Other than death and taxes, there are unfortunately very few "sure things" in life. As morbid as death may be, I'd like to present a way to invest in the much-needed services of post-life solutions.

Service Corporation International (SCI) provides goods and services for one of life's sure things. And until they offer to do your taxes, we'll stick with just the one topic.

I believe SCI is great dividend-paying stock to hold long-term due to the defensive and recession resistant industry it operates in. With the steadily increasing population and the fragmented industry SCI operates in, it has the size and expertise to remain fiercely competitive and reward shareholders for years to come.

The Company

Service Corporation International operates as the leader in death-care products in the United States and Canada as North America’s largest single provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services.

As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 1,488 funeral service locations; and 473 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 45 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

The company offers everything from A to Z when it comes to funeral services; the list is quite large and includes services such as online streaming for guests not present as well as products such as flowers, stationery, and urns.

Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands (see these at the footer of SCI's homepage).

Death-care Industry Insight

Approximately 86% of funeral homes in the United States are privately owned by families or individuals according to the National Funeral Directors Association or "NFDA". 12% of the remaining 14% is owned by SCI, while Carriage Services (CSV) and StoneMor Partners (STON) own approximately 1% each.

The national median cost of a funeral (according to NFDA) with viewing and burial for calendar year 2016 was $7,360. If a vault is included, something that is typically required by a cemetery, the median cost is $8,508. The cost does not take into account cemetery, monument or marker costs or miscellaneous cash-advance charges, such as for flowers or an obituary - items that can cost several thousand dollars according to this article from Parting, a funeral home comparison website.

Median costs continue to rise, up roughly $250 over the past several years (seen below):

The national median cost of a funeral with viewing and cremation in 2017 was $6,260.

NFDA calculated the median cost of a cost of an adult funeral with cremation by totaling the costs of the following items: basic services fee, removal/transfer of remains to funeral home, embalming and other preparation of the body, use of facilities and staff for viewing and a funeral ceremony, use of a service car/van, basic memorial printed package, cremation fee, cremation casket and urn. Again, the cost does not take into account vault, cemetery monument/marker costs or other miscellaneous cash advance charges which could add up to several thousand additional dollars.

Interestingly, the most recent data shows 50.2% of Americans chose cremation in 2016, up from 48.5% in 2015, while 43.5% opted for burial, down from 45.4% in 2015. NFDA expects the trend shifting from burial toward cremation to continue over the next 20 years, with the projected rate of cremation reaching 78.8 percent of deaths by 2035. Over the next eight years, cremation rates will likely exceed 50 percent in 44 states, up from just 16 states in 2010. Simultaneously, the rate of burial is expected to decline from 45.2 percent in 2015 to 30.3 percent over the next eight years.

Whether the trend shifts towards burial or cremation, (in this case cremation) SCI shareholders are covered as the company's subsidiary, Neptune Society is the largest provider of affordable cremation services in the nation with 45 locations nationwide and continued expansion in the future.

Company Financials

The numbers and data discussed in this section can be found in SCI's Investor Day Presentation available for download here.

Since 2010 the value increase to shareholders has been significant as Service Corporation International has reduced shares outstanding by 23% and increased its dividend in that same time period by a compound annual growth rate "CAGR" of 20%. In addition, the capital ear-marked for share repurchases this year in 2018 is approximately $200 million based on the outlook for the year.

Earnings per share has seen strong growth as well with $0.92 in 2013 to $1.46 in 2017 (not including the $0.09 excess tax benefit), which equates to an approximate 12% CAGR. Moving forward, the company believes it can generate an average of 8% - 12% annual growth in adjusted EPS over the long-term. This is achieved through 4%-6% base business growth, 2%-3% tuck-in acquisitions and new builds, in addition to 2%-3% share repurchases.

Acquisitions historically have yielded high returns for the company as they expand its footprint across North America. Just last year in 2017, the company deployed $81 million in order to purchase 20 stand alone funeral homes, 4 cemeteries, and 2 combinations of the previously mentioned, for a total IRR of 14.7%.

As stated previously the company plans to increase EPS with new builds as well. On average, the company has 4-7 new builds annually with an average cost of $2-$4 million per build with an IRR of 11%-14%. The total payback period for these is 7-10 years while only taking 1-2 years to become cash flow positive.

Seen above, the company's capital deployment strategy is essentially designed to yield the highest relative value for shareholders; and with strong cash flow, SCI is able to do this quite efficiently:

Industry Competition

Of the publicly traded companies "in the game" so to speak, SCI is a clear leader among its counterparts. With a market capitalization of just $453.2 million, CSV pails in comparison to the $7.04 billion of SCI. Not only does SCI pay a larger dividend, but looking at total returns, the company has also out-performed CSV in each of the 1, 3, 5, 10, and 15 year time periods:

Above: MorningStar chart, Carriage Services

Above: MorningStar chart, Service Corporation International

The third publicly traded company, Stonemor Partners LP, has essentially fallen off a cliff over the last 18 months as the company restructured the commission it dolled out to its sales staff, in addition to halting its distributions, and losing its CFO.

If that wasn't bad enough, the company is also under heavy pending litigation after what some have called, engaging a "financial shell game" with shareholders after the company announced there were weaknesses with its internal controls and that it would have to adjust financial statements to reflect incorrect amounts stated for various revenues and liabilities.

To boot, just last year Lawrence Miller, the company's founder and long time CEO, flew the coup prompting the company to replace him with Paul Grady, only for Paul Grady to resign this year to be replaced with Leo Pound for the interim.

Needless to say, until the dust settles on Stonemor and the management team discontinues its game of musical chairs, I wouldn't be quick to jump on board. Even holders of Tesla (TSLA) bonds don't have the appetite for such risk. Besides, at least holding Tesla securities is somewhat exciting (and perhaps even sexy), whereas at this point, owning Stonemor in its current condition has the sex appeal of a school bus fire.

Conclusion

With the human population in the United States increasing by roughly 2.5 million people per year, SCI has no shortage of customers who will eventually need services that the company provides at its almost 1500 locations in 45 states and elsewhere. In fact, according to information from the U.S. Census Bureau, SCI's potential "At need" customer base will experience steady incremental growth for years to come:

With a history of shareholder focused activity such as share repurchases and dividend increases, it's clear this S&P outperformer is the leader in the space and best choice for investors seeking exposure to the death-care industry.

