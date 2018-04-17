Whiting Petroleum Continues To Address Its Debt Maturities

The main risk is the level of inventory it has remaining and the company's ultimate production growth potential.

The new credit facility does have a total debt-to-EBITDAX covenant, but that likely wouldn't be violated unless oil averages in the low $40s for a full year.

Whiting has entered into a new credit facility agreement that slightly lowers its interest costs and results in a maturity that is several years later than the old credit facility.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) entered into a new credit facility agreement recently. This slightly reduces the company's interest costs (compared to its old credit facility), while also resulting in a credit facility maturity that is several years later than before.

Liquidity And Borrowing Base

Whiting's new credit facility comes with a $2.4 billion borrowing base (and a current elected commitment of $1.75 billion). This should provide plenty of liquidity for the company, as it only had $150 million borrowed under the credit facility as of February 2018 and is expected to produce several hundred million in positive cash flow during 2018.

Credit facility lenders appear to have ample coverage from Whiting's reserves currently. The $2.4 billion borrowing base is approximately 60% of the PV-10 of the company's proved reserves and 76% of the PV-10 of its proved developed producing reserves at flat $51.34 WTI oil.

Debt Maturities

The new credit facility has a maturity date of April 2023, compared to December 2019 for the old credit facility. This takes care of the next debt maturity that Whiting has, leaving the 1.25% convertible notes due April 2020 and the 5.75% notes due March 2021 as the following debt maturities the company has to deal with.

Whiting's 2020 notes can probably be dealt with via the positive cash flow it generates at current strip prices (with its current capital expenditure budget). The 2020 notes do not have an optional redemption feature, and are thus exempt from triggering the springing maturity provision on the credit facility. The 2021 notes do have an optional redemption feature and probably will be refinanced in 2020.

Credit Facility Interest Rates

The new credit facility appears to have slightly lower applicable margins and commitment fee rates than the old credit facility. The new credit facility borrowing base utilization grid is shown below. At each level of utilization, the applicable margin is 0.5% lower than before, while the commitment fee rate is 0.125% less than before for under 50% utilization.

The old credit facility borrowing base utilization grid is shown below. The decrease in applicable margins and commitment fee rates will have a modest impact on Whiting's expenses. If the company had $750 million in credit facility borrowings, it would save $5 million per year with its new credit facility.

Its overall credit facility interest rate is probably going up despite the more favorable borrowing base utilization grid, though. One-month LIBOR is steadily rising and is around 1% higher than a year ago, with further increases expected.

Leverage

Whiting's new credit facility does have a covenant limiting its debt-to-EBITDAX ratio to 4.0 or less. This covenant is more restrictive than the old credit facility covenant limiting the credit facility borrowing to 3.0x EBITDAX or less.

This credit facility covenant shouldn't be an issue, though, after the company's substantial debt reduction over the past couple of years. At just under $3 billion in debt currently, Whiting would likely remain in compliance with the 4.0x debt-to-EBITDAX covenant as long as WTI oil averaged $43 or more, even if it didn't have any hedges. This calculation assumes 2018 production levels.

Valuation

Using a long-term oil price of $52 (roughly 2021/2022 futures prices) and 2018 exit rate production of around 136,500 BOEPD, Whiting could generate a bit over $1.1 billion EBITDA. At an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.0x, this would translate into a value of approximately $45 per share for the company, assuming that it ends 2018 with around $2.6 billion in debt.

Whiting's estimated value has improved as it focuses on debt reduction and stops wasting money on the Redtail. The stronger oil prices have helped its debt reduction efforts significantly, and it doesn't encounter as much service cost inflation as Permian producers (although those Permian producers also typically have a lower breakeven point).

Conclusion

Whiting has made significant strides in terms of debt reduction and appears to be in a healthy financial state now. I've previously believed that its bankruptcy risk was low, even with lower oil prices. The higher oil prices in 2018 have further improved the company's ability to deal with its upcoming debt maturities.

I am comfortable with Whiting's financial situation, but am less certain about its ultimate production growth potential. A company like Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) may eventually reach 1 million BOEPD, but the Bakken is relatively mature compared to the Permian, and oil prices need to remain fairly high to result in solid economics for some of Whiting's acreage.

Whiting can probably at least maintain or grow production modestly for a while, but at current oil strip prices, it may not have the inventory to sustain more rapid growth for a prolonged period of time. Thus, the company may end up looking at acquisitions again now that its financial situation has stabilized.

