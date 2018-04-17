Destiny Media Technologies' (DSNY) Fred Vandenberg on Fiscal Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:DSNY) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 16, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Sandra Boenisch

Thank you. The second quarter for Destiny is seasonally the slowest in terms of revenue. However, expenditures are typically spread evenly over the year.

Despite this fact, we were able to report a net operating income for the quarter, which is the first positive earnings reported for the second quarter since 2013. We were able to attain this through positive revenue growth, combined with a reduction in certain expenditures.

Revenue for the second quarter was $815,000, which is an increase of 4.2% when compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2017. Year-over-year, our reported revenues were impacted favorably by foreign-exchange fluctuations.

Revenue denominated in euros represents approximately 53% of total revenue for the quarter and this currency strengthened against the US dollar, which translated into higher reported earnings when expressed in US dollars.

Moving the effective foreign exchange, we realized minor increase in US revenue from our independent customers and a very slight decrease in Australian revenue from Australian independent customers.

Revenue from Europe expressed in euros was down approximately 8% year-over-year. This is the result of a decline in revenue from certain of our Scandinavian customers. We believe these declines were attributable to issues with our current Play MPE encoder tool and that we can recover this revenue through the launch of the new Play MPE version 8 encoder and some investing in increased client engagement.

Ultimately, we believe there's an opportunity to realize growth in this region through independent labels as we've seen in the US.

Operating expenditures fell by 12.2% overall over the comparative quarter in fiscal 2017. This was mostly as a result of a 15.7% reduction in salaries and wages. This is a continuation of decreases from staffing reductions made in recent prior quarters.

The reduction in salaries and wages was partially offset by an increase in cloud hosting services related to product development activities and also by non-recurring occupancy costs.

Overall, we reported positive net income of $67,000, which is an almost 200% increase over the comparative quarter. As a result, our cash position has increased 20.9% over the first half of fiscal year to over $1.6 million.

Thank you. And now, I'll turn it over to Fred.

Fred Vandenberg

Thanks, Sandra. First, I'd like to make an overall comment on our financial results. Generally, I'm pleased at how we're progressing from a purely financial perspective.

Sandra has gone through our results in more detail, but I think it's worth highlighting a few items. We have generated positive income in each of the last four quarters and that, of course, includes having positive income in our weakest seasonal quarter. That's only happened twice before.

Our cash balance continues to grow and we're roughly sitting today at $2 million in cash, which roughly equates to about 20% of our current market cap.

Also, quarter-over-quarter revenue has grown for nine consecutive quarters. So, we're far removed from a dilutive financing we completed in early fiscal 2016.

But I think I need to emphasize, while we spend a little bit of time talking about our financial results and highlight that they are positive, we only do so to show that we've taken the first step in our reorganization.

Eliminated unproductive spending and reduced our risk. But I also want to make it clear that this is not what we're ultimately striving for.

We are focusing on Play MPE because we believe that we can grow high-margin revenue more rapidly. Single-digit growth is not going to excite anyone. We're trying to grow a market which we have not really focused on for years. The challenges are now different and we do not know if we will be successful, but we believe we have a proven recipe for growth and we are following that recipe.

I believe we still have many significant advantages over our competition, but we need to invest in the product and the business development to attack territories one by one, ensuring that territory is well serviced and then move on to the next.

Over the course of the last nine months, we've undergone a fairly substantial change. We have now moved all of our development resources over to Play MPE. And during the quarter, we released the beta version of Play MPE Version 8.

The feedback we've been getting is very positive. Indeed, we have one customer who was initially doing some testing for us, or trials, to provide feedback. And that customer simply refuses to go back to our PC-based software. And he's using that v8 commercially in spite of the lack of polish and a lack for certain components.

So, reiterating our comments on v8, this version of the software will be accessible to Mac users. It will be faster and more efficient and will be more user-friendly and provide a better user experience and will be more easily translated into languages other than English.

To date, other than the beta version of v8, we have a PC-based, English-only version of the Play MPE encoder that has not been updated for several years.

Simply put, v8 will make it easier for our customers to buy and will make their whole experience better.

This software is necessary to both retain our current business, but also to have a reasonable chance at having substantial growth.

We expect to roll out v8 in the summer. Initially, this push will be to existing customers who have been anxious to get this updated software. This initial approach to existing customers should have a positive impact on our usage and our revenue, but that initial push is expected to have a more gradual and perpetual impact on revenue rather than a very large jump. I think it's important to be clear on that.

With adjustments to internal charges at Universal Music, we expect to distribute a number of in-quarter accounts for UMG around the world to establish a base use or increased use as the case may be.

After that initial introduction, we will attempt to convert other territories, likely leveraging the same tactics we used when we initially launched Play MPE. That is, where applicable, we will likely ensure that we have sufficient use at both record labels and radio to ensure we are providing sufficient value before revenue or substantial revenues is generated. So, there may be a time when usage grows and then revenue follows.

We do expect our revenue to grow – to continue to grow and our net income to improve and grow in the near-term. But expanding usage will be our first initial priority.

At this stage, it appears likely we will be taking some of our resources to invest in greater capacity in our business development group. That is a decision we will be making in the near future.

From a investor relations perspective, we are planning for a time in the not-too-distant future where we will be able to demonstrate measurable progress, whether that's through longer-term agreements, improved financials, customer retention and recovery, improved usage, expanded territories, product launches, et cetera. Potentially all of the above.

But with this progress, I think our credibility will be improved. We will combine this with a clarity of our message and an improvement of our communications to our shareholders. We will show that we are a company providing critical services to the music industry. And with those things, I think we will open ourselves up to a new base of investors.

So, in summary, we've eliminated unproductive – largely eliminated unproductive spending. We're close to launching v8 of Play MPE. We're improving and possibly adding to our business development team. And when the time is right, we will be making changes to our IR approach.

With that, I'll turn it over to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We do have our first question. Our first question is from John [ph], a private investor. John, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Oh, hello. Thanks a lot. My question is basically – I assume you can hear me.

Fred Vandenberg

Yeah, go ahead, John.

Unidentified Analyst

Have you guys looked at expanding the capability from this audio to video files? So, basically, your service is basically a file service or would there be some way to expand Play MPE, so instead of just music, you could – the video files?

Fred Vandenberg

Yeah. I think over the last nine months, we've really narrowed our focus and I think we're going to focus solely on music delivery for the time being.

We have had, in the past, request from record labels to distribute video and we can do that and we do do that. It's just not a business that really generates a lot of use, a lot of traffic and it's not a – certainly not our first port of call in terms of markets that we want to attack.

Unidentified Analyst

Oh, I see. Okay. Yeah. So, basically, you have music videos that may be a song. And I was just wondering you would also have the demand in the videos as well as the song.

Fred Vandenberg

We do get requests for that and we actually do make deliveries for it within our pricing schedule and we do have a little bit of money – little bit of revenue for that. But music video distribution is not a huge – we don't think it's a huge market relative to what we can do with audio deliveries.

There are – in the future, we expect to add to the promotional value of Play MPE through potentially artist webpages. And it's conceivable that will also involve video. But that's a really undeveloped idea. It's something that we're considering, but we really want to focus in on our core business at the current time.

I want to do one thing really well and then move on to the next.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that was all. Thanks for your help.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. There are no questions at this time. Please proceed.

Fred Vandenberg

Okay. Thanks for everyone joining the call. And I look forward to speaking with you in a few more months.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call today. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines.

