Williams-Sonoma: An Online Cooking Experience

The business shifted its model toward ecommerce at the beginning of the internet boom in the early 2000’s.

The company shows 8 years of dividend growth and an annualized growth rate of 4.73% over the past 5 years. After strong growth between 2009 and 2015, the company started to lower its guidance and its margins suffered from heavy competition. Williams-Sonoma (WSM) was once one of Wall Street’s favorites, but now the stock has dropped and is ignored by many.

Understanding the business

Founded in 1956, Williams-Sonoma was built upon a passion for cooking. Today, the company is the leader in high quality products for the home… online! WSM manages 8 strong brands with three billionaire icons; Pottery Barn, West Elm and Williams Sonoma (cooking and home combined). The company shows that 53% of its sales are online with a revenue CAGR of 25% over the past 18 years. Let’s talk about a company that made a successful shift into the internet era!

Source: WSM investors’ presentation

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

Online sales are definitely a pillar of WSM’s business model. I can clearly see how WSM will continue to thrive in the future. The company owns strong brands and remains in control of its market through ecommerce. Home & cooking products provide perfect pictures to be published on social media such as Instagram and Pinterest. In addition to their marketing teams, WSM can count on their fan base to promote their products naturally.

Speaking of which, the company has a strong focus on its clients’ experience & satisfaction. Through the data it gathers online and their loyalty program, WSM offers a better experience and targeted promotions to its members. It’s not a surprise to see members spending more and buying more often across all brands.

Finally, the fact that WSM is vertically integrated gives them a more hands-on approach to developing new products. It can quickly track trends and see how their clients behave online. Then it can turn to its production team and ask them for modifications on existing products or to create new items that fillnew clients’ needs.

Dividend Perspective

WSM currently shows 8 consecutive years with a dividend increase. This makes it only 2 years apart from making the Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

We are talking about a 26% growth rate over the past 5 years for a 4.73% CAGR. While the yield wasn’t great over its first dividend growth years (between 1.50% and 2%), WSM major stock drops since 2016 made it interesting for income seeking investors.

Source: Ycharts

Although the dividend growth isn’t astronomic management is making sure to keep plenty of room for future increases. With both payout and cash payout ratios around 50%, the company will easily sustain its dividend growth policy for years to come. Expect a mid-single digit dividend growth rate for the next decade.

Source: Ycharts

Potential Downsides

You probably wonder what happened in 2015-2016. In fact, WSM was one of the great growth stories on the U.S. market until it started to disappoint investors with weaker guidance. The stock had jumped by almost 200% between April 2008 and August 2015. Then, weaker quarters started to appear under pressured margins.

The problem is that while WSM business is booming, the other half of its business is struggling. Heavy competition and low shifting costs for customers (when you need a frying pan, you just need a pan, right?) affected the company’s comparable sales and margins. All of a sudden, the stock reverted to a classic retail valuation model. The stock seems stabilized but it is definitely not the time for the economy to slow down for WSM shareholders.

Valuation

As you can see, there was a major shift in how the market valued WSM. We went from a growth stock to a mature one in a blink:

Source: Ycharts

Considering that the company continues to succeed with its online strategy, I think there is more growth in the future . I’ve used a 5% dividend growth rate for the next 10 years but believe the company will successfully shift its business model and post a majority of online sales in the future. Therefore I’ve increased the dividend growth rate after the next decade.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.56 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $90.94 $60.84 $45.78 10% Premium $83.36 $55.77 $41.96 Intrinsic Value $75.79 $50.70 $38.15 10% Discount $68.21 $45.63 $34.33 20% Discount $60.63 $40.56 $30.52

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

As you can see, there is a small discount on Williams-Sonoma. It’s not the best deal in town, but what do you risk when you get a 3% yielder at a PE ratio under 16? You can also expect future dividend growth to go beyond inflation. This is definitely a good pick at this price.

Disclosure: I do not hold WSM.

