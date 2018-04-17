Zinc Is Preparing To Turn Higher

Chinese production and the success or failure of Ivanhoe's Kipushi mine will be important factors determining whether or not the zinc market can eventually reach a surplus in 2020-2021.

Zinc is shaking out the weak players before what is likely going to be a dramatic move higher.

Some chart examination leads me to conclude that zinc is bottoming right now.

Zinc Charts

I like to look at the MONTHLY price charts for stocks and commodities because it tends to reflect the long-term trend well. Let's start with the MONTHLY chart for zinc:

chart courtesy of barchart.com

You can see here that zinc has been in a raging bull market since January 2016. The price has corrected during the 1st quarter of 2018 and the price now rests right below the lower MONTHLY trendline. In a bull market, this commonly represents the bottom and the price will soon revert higher until there is a major structural change in the particular stock or commodity. The present trajectory of zinc becomes more clear when we keep the same MONTHLY trendline in place but switch to the WEEKLY price chart. Here is what it looks like:

click to enlarge

The WEEKLY chart tends to represent an intermediate trend, as opposed to the long-term trend. On this WEEKLY chart, zinc doesn't look like it has found a bottom yet. Let us drill down to the DAILY chart, keeping the same MONTHLY lower trendline in place:

click to enlarge

You can see here that the DAILY zinc price traded below this lower MONTHLY trendline for a couple of months last year before resuming its bull move higher.

My view is that this is what is now unfolding again. We should soon see zinc bottom on these DAILY and WEEKLY charts before recontinuing its major bull run.

My IMJI™ Zinc subsector index of junior zinc miners is already showing a good correlation with the zinc price. It appears to be bottoming which could be an early sign of a forthcoming turnaround. Here is a chart of it through last Friday:

© True Vine Investments

Reading and listening to various metals analysts and commentators has me believing that bullish zinc sentiment seems to have broken down. Thus, from a sentiment standpoint, zinc is poised for a move higher. You always need to flush out the weaklings before the next bullish phase of a market. You need plenty of doubting non-buyers today to become confident buyers in the future as they "see" the price move higher.

I am confident that zinc is going higher because the fundamentals remain exceptionally strong. For reference, here is an updated supply & demand outlook chart:

I have a mine supply deficit of about 750,000 tonnes in 2018 and 135,000 tonnes in 2019.

My mine production estimates include all the major new projects that zinc bears like to quote in the media. They will still not be enough to balance the market over the next 2 years. Also, my mine production estimates do not include any allowance for mining setbacks. If a major producer goes offline, this would exacerbate the supply deficit.

After a little bump in London Metal Exchange stocks in February, the trend of ongoing declines has continued:

These supply & demand fundamentals have the price of zinc poised to move significantly higher in 2018.

There are 2 key fundamental factors that stand out longer-term: Chinese mine production and whether or not Ivanhoe (OTCQX:IVPAF) gets Kipushi—located in the volatile Democratic Republic of Congo—into production.

The Chinese zinc sector is being hit with environmental crackdowns. I have China producing about 4.6 million tonnes in 2018 which would be an increase over 2017. However, if Chinese production flatlines or slows down further due to depletion or environmental crackdowns, then the market could remain undersupplied even in 2020.

I have Kipushi coming on in 2019 with 135,000 tonnes before ramping to 200,00 tonnes in 2020 and then 230,000 in 2021. For whatever reason, if Kipushi does not come online, then you can wave goodbye to your surplus.

How to Get Exposure

Investors looking for stocks with significant exposure to zinc may want to look into Arizona Mining (OTCPK:WLDVF), Heron Resources (OTC:HRLDF), Nexa Resources (NEXA), New Century Resources (OTCPK:NCRE), Titan Mining (TI in Toronto), Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF), Vedanta Limited (VEDL), or Volcan (OTC:VCANF). All these companies currently derive a significant amount of their revenue and/or operating profits from zinc or, as in the case of the junior developers, will within a few years. Many of these stocks have pulled back significantly in recent days and now present the opportunity for strong returns in a short amount of time, given the turn I see coming here in zinc.

I am positive on copper, but zinc is poised for significant outperformance in 2018. Investors positioning in diversified intermediates or majors may want to consider giving more weight to those who have zinc as a more sizeable revenue component. There are not too many of these, but Boliden (OTCPK:BDNNY; OTCPK:BDNNF) and Teck (TECK) are two that come to mind. Teck derives about 25% of its profits from zinc, and last time I looked, was trading for only about 7 times free cash flow.

Strategic Conclusion

Simply put, the pricing pressure on zinc points higher. It is going to take a continued bull market to encourage more production to come online. My expectation is for the prize of zinc to explode higher this year—to at least $4,000 per tonne ($1.81 per lb.)—which will likely trigger enough new mine supply to keep the market at least balanced in 2020.

