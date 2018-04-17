CF Industries Will Benefit From The Reduced Corporate Tax Rate

The company will be able to harvest the benefits from these expansions soon.

Introduction

During the past few years, I have always remained a believer in CF Industries (CF) and thought the market was unfairly punishing the company for its heavy investments in expansion. I wasn’t convinced by the company’s dividend policy though, as I would have preferred CF Industries to reduce its debt load rather than stubbornly continuing to pay a 50 cent quarterly dividend. The company’s share price increased by in excess of 55% since my previous article, but has come down to approximately $38.5 per share.

CF data by YCharts

As expected, the expansions were completed in 2017, and now it’s time for CF Industries to benefit from its investments, especially as the fertilizer market seems to be gaining momentum again.

Free cash flow in 2017!

CF Industries Q4 was pretty good, which allowed the company to end the year on a strong note. The gross margin came in at approximately 13%, which resulted in a reported EBITDA of $224M on a total revenue of $1.1B. The interest payments remain one of the company’s main expenses, and approximately 70% of its operating earnings were subsequently spent on paying the interest bill. This resulted in a pre-tax loss of $17M which was subsequently converted into an after-tax gain of $465M due to a $520M income tax benefit.

Source: SEC filings

This tax benefit also is the main reason why CF Industries reported a full-year income of $1.53/share (based on a net income of $358M attributable to CF Industries’ shareholders), as CF’s pre-tax income was a negative $125M.

When people look at income statements, net income and P/E ratios, CF Industries would be thrown on the garbage pile right away. But as I explained over the past several years, you ought to look at the cash flow statements rather than the income statement. The reason for doing so is pretty simple: CF Industries is operating in a very capital intensive sector, however, it’s really just the upfront investments that make it so capital intensive. Once a new plant has been built, the sustaining capex drops substantially below the depreciation rate.

That’s clearly visible in the company’s annual report. In Q4, the company spent $183M on capex whilst the total depreciation and amortization rate was just $235M. On a full-year basis, CF invested $473M whilst the income statement was hit by a $883M depreciation charge. And as you can imagine, this really skews the income statement whilst the underlying cash flows actually remain pretty strong. How strong? Let’s have a look.

Source: SEC filings

CF Industries reported a full-year operating cash flow of $1.63B, but this included some changes in its working capital position as well. After adjusting the OpCF for these changes, the adjusted operating cash flow for FY 2017 was approximately $792M. Then you’d still have to deduct the payments to non-controlling interests ($131M) for a representative $661M in fully-adjusted operating cash flow. The total capex –as mentioned before – was $473M, which results in a total free cash flow result of $188M, or 80 cents per share.

That being said, the full-year cash flow results were still skewed by the company’s creative way of dealing with taxes as it reduced its total amount of deferred taxes by making a $601M payment, but it also saw a cash inflow of $809M as part of its pre-paid tax program. The $552M income tax benefit in Q4 was related to the new US tax law, and this will have a substantial impact on CF Industries’ net income from this year on.

Source: company presentation

The consolidation of Terra Nitrogen should further streamline CF Industries’ model

In February, CF Industries also announced it exercised its right to acquire the shares of Terra Nitrogen LP (TNH) it didn’t already own. CF Industries paid $84.033 per unit of Terra Nitrogen which represented a total amount of$390M based on the 4.6M units that had to be purchased.

This deal was completed on April 2 nd, and all unitholders of Terra Nitrogen were paid the cash value of their shares (which was determined by the average closing price of the Terra units in a period of 20 trading days before the offer was made). Acquiring all outstanding shares of Terra Nitrogen will streamline CF Industries’ corporate structure and I’m sure there will be a few million dollar in synergy advantages along the way (listing fees, audit fees,…).

The $390M in cash will be paid from CF Industries’ existing cash reserves, and this shouldn’t be a concern at all considering the company had $835M in cash on its balance sheet as of at the end of December. The net debt will increase (from the current $3.8B), but this will be just a temporary issue as the free cash flow that will be generated this year will keep the net debt under control.

Source: SEC Filings

The cash payment also shouldn’t derail CF Industries’ options to repay its upcoming senior notes (without having to refinance them). The 2018 senior note has already been repaid, and the next maturity date CF Industries will have to highlight in its calendar is May 2020, when $500M worth of 7.125% bonds will mature. Should CF Industries repay these notes without refinancing them, it would save in excess of $35M on interest expenses, and this will have a positive impact of $27-28M on the total free cash flow per year. That’s right, by simply repaying one note, the FCF/share will increase by approximately 12 cents.

Investment thesis

The dust is slowly settling, and CF Industries is humming along nicely. I expect the company to perform pretty well this year as there are no heavy capex commitments, and the fertilizer prices seem to be cooperating.

The lower corporate tax rate should definitely boost CF’s financial results, and it will also put a long-standing issue of merging with another company and re-domicile to a country with a lower average tax rate to rest.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! Most of the companies discussed there don’t have US ticker symbols, so the service will only be useful if your broker grants you access to European markets (Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or pretty much any Europe-based broker).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.