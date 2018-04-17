Another Round Of Unfounded Fears Makes This Aristocrat Even Cheaper

We have been following the Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) story with great interest. We first took a position in October 2017 at $66/share. With a high percentage of our sold puts being in the money we decided to exit WBA at $79.85 in January which we wrote about over here. At the time that was more of a rebalancing as we saw better opportunities elsewhere. Much to our surprise we found this stock down back at the exact same point as our initial buy. Are we ready for round 2?

Q2-2018 results

WBA operates on a August year-end. It reported results for the quarter ended February 2018 a few days back and we were generally pleased with what we saw.

Sales, operating income and EPS all came in above our expectations. WBA also increased the expected impact from tax cuts from $200 million to $350 million. The stock started off higher in the pre-market but fell by 3% at day's end in spite what was a strong day for the stock market as a whole. What is spooking investors?

Worry 1

WBA breaks down percentage changes in its sales quite nicely in its 10-Qs. Click in image for larger view.

While most categories were strongly positive retail sales were down 0.7% overall and 2.7% on a same store basis.

Retail sales decreased 0.7% for the three months ended February 28, 2018 and were 29.7% of the division’s sales. In the year-ago quarter, retail sales decreased 2.7% and represented 33.5% of the division’s sales. The decrease in the current quarter reflects the impact from changes to our promotional plans mainly offset by sales from the acquired Rite Aid stores. Comparable retail sales decreased 2.7% in the three months ended February 28, 2018 compared to a decrease of 0.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Pure US retail sales were 29.7% of "retail pharmacy" division sales.

Running some quick math we can come up with the fact that pure retail sales were about 22% of the total sales ($7,270/$33,021). A year ago they were 24.8% of the total pie. Rapid growth in overall non retail sales has decreased impact of this segment quite significantly in just one year. For comparison, in Q2-2014 US retail sales were 36.6% of total sales for WBA. This segment continues to whither down (granted that it was helped by the Boots Alliance acquisition) while overall top and bottom line have grown strongly over this time frame. In fact, assuming it meets its 2018 targets, EPS will have increased by 100% over the past 4 years while front-end retail sales have been remarkably sluggish. The S&P 500 in the same time frame will have increased its EPS by a mere 38%. In fact no sector has will have matched WBA's earnings growth. While Telecommunications appears to be keeping up, that is due to an abnormally depressed GAAP EPS reported in 2014 (2013 EPS for this sector was $12.13).

Source: SPINDICES.COM

Worry 2

WBA's overture towards AmerisourceBergen (ABC) has apparently failed. The market is now speculating that WBA might make another expensive overture to gain CVS Health Corporation (CVS) like economies of scale with Aetna (AET). With Walmart (WMT) apparently chasing Humana (HUM), it seems probable that WBA may feel the need to find a mate.

Additionally, in the same vein, analysts felt that the current set of mergers would likely create efficiencies which would allow the merged parties to compete better and offer lower prices than WBA. That is certainly feasible but currently it is hard to speculate on the absolute impact.

Worry 3

Gross margins were under pressure once more this quarter.

Some of it might be due to growth in Medicare Part D.

Prescriptions filled in comparable stores increased 4.0 percent compared with the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to volume growth from previously announced strategic pharmacy partnerships and Medicare Part D growth. The division's retail prescription market share on a 30-day adjusted basis in the second quarter increased approximately 100 basis points over the year-ago quarter to 21.4 percent, as reported by IQVIA (formerly IMS Health). This was the division's highest reported quarterly retail prescription market share in the U.S.

WBA also gained market share in the same time frame and SGA expenses actually declined by almost 1% as a percentage of total sales, again offsetting gross margin pressures.

Conclusion

Overall a $6.00 EPS and close to $7.50+ cash flow per share means that things are priced for some serious issues down the line. WBA is a growth stock getting a sub 11X forward multiple. The risk remains that WBA may bite off more than it can chew with an expensive, irrational acquisition. That may prove even more problematic as it has to work hard to integrate the recently purchased Rite-Aid (RAD) stores. We can never rule out management doing that, but so far they have executed extremely well and returned cash to shareholders regularly. Just in the first half of this fiscal they returned $3.3 billion to shareholders through stock purchases and dividends which slightly exceeded their net cash from operating activities. At this price if the market has got everything right and WBA is indeed going to have its hands full, the stock should still return 4-6% annually over the next decade. If we are right and the worries are overblown, the stock should return 14-16% annually over the next 5 years.

We issued a Buy alert on this on April 2 in our service, Wheel of Fortune, as we felt the selloff was overdone.

The current price is still attractive and we think the stock is worth north of $90.

