RSX: Update After Recent Events

I’ve been bullish on VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) following the new U.S. sanctions on Russia (see thesis here and here). Obviously, after such an important event like the coalition’s strike on Syria, the thesis needs an update. Besides Syria, we’ll talk about an economic update (link to the Russian-language version, no English-language version exists to my knowledge) from an influential Russian think tank Higher School of Economics (the update takes sanctions into account) and about the technical setup of the RSX trade.

Syria

Currently, the Syrian story ended in the best possible way for RSX (only very optimistic observers could have believed that no strike will be conducted after so many public promises to “make Assad pay”). It looks like no human was harmed, which is already very good, and each side was able to save its face. The coalition is claiming victory and praising their weapons while the Russian side praises the Soviet-era Syrian anti-missile defense (and of course statements from both sides are completely contradictory). In my opinion, in such situations investors and traders should keep their heads cool, treat any information on the topic coming from any countries involved as war propaganda and only look at actual results. The result in this case is that the major conflict between Russia and U.S. was avoided which is definitely good for RSX.

Update on the Russian economy forecasts

As I mentioned above, the Higher School of Economics (HSE) published an updated forecast on the Russian economy which takes sanctions into account. Here are the key highlights: 1) capital flight from Russia is expected to increase from the previous estimate of $29 billion to $49 billion, 2) average USD/RUB exchange rate for 2018 is expected to increase from the previous estimate of 57 to 60.5 – 61, 3) yearly inflation is expected to increase from 3.6% to 4.1 – 4.3%, 4) the Russian Central Bank key rate is expected to stay near the current level of 7.25% through the end of this year, 5) GDP growth is expected at 1.7% compared to the previous estimate of 1.9%. The forecast uses an average Urals oil price of $67. Also, Higher School of Economics noted that Russian counter-sanctions may create an additional threat to the Russian economy.

Personally, I expect a stronger ruble (all else equal) than the study does. I see no reason why ruble should stay in the 60.5 – 61 range if oil stays at $67 and the key rate remains unchanged at 7.25%. As I’m writing this, one dollar buys you approximately 61 rubles, which a significant improvement from a panic peak of about 65. I’d expect additional strength in the ruble if oil does not dip significantly from current levels. The ruble strength supports the dollar-denominated RSX, while it suffers when ruble takes a dive.

Talking about the broader Russian economy, I agree with HSE forecast. In its current stance, without additional pro-growth reforms and/or another significant upside move in oil, Russia will have trouble showing growth rates over 2%. At the same time, only one Russian company has actually been decimated by new U.S. sanctions – the aluminum producer Rusal. One should expect that given enough time Rusal will be able to mitigate the negative impact of U.S. sanctions (with the help of the Russian government, of course). I’ll remind you that Rusal is not in the list of RSX holdings. The key RSX holdings depend on energy prices (and generally Russia is a bullish bet on commodities) and one major holding, Sberbank, depends on the general health of the Russian economy. In my opinion, the damage done by new U.S. sanctions does not justify the steep sell-off in RSX.

Technical picture

Unless you have a crystal ball, it’s always good to have an exit plan. In my opinion, if RSX goes to $20 once again, something will be wrong with the thesis – perhaps, the market would be discounting additional sanctions etc. In such situations, when many geopolitical factors may influence the result of the trade or investment, I don’t see a reason to sit through thick and thin if RSX turns south. At the same time, I continue to believe that fundamentals support a rebound and I see the first near-term target at $22.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.