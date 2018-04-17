Rounds Report: Regenxbio Surged Higher While Celldex Tumbled Due To A Negative Clinical Binary

I think it’s roughly right that the market is efficient, which makes it very hard to beat merely by being an intelligent investor. But I don’t think it’s totally efficient at all. And the difference between being totally efficient and somewhat efficient leaves an enormous opportunity for people like us to get these unusual records. It’s efficient enough, so it’s hard to have a great investment record. But it’s by no means impossible. Nor is it something that only a very few people can do. The top three or four percent of the investment management world will do fine. - Charlie Munger

Welcome to another edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for April 16, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s dive into the first notable trade with Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX), a gene therapy bioscience to service many genetic diseases and difficult-to-treat conditions. Following robust momentum in the gene-based therapeutics, the shares of Regenxbio traded $3.40 higher at $38 for over 9.8% profits.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar).

As alluded, there is a renewed market optimism in this space due to the recent data update that, in and of itself, proved the efficacy and safety of gene transfer via CRISPR/Cas9. The scientists who were negative are now strongly positive, thus injecting further confidence into the market. Of note, we recently featured the three parts research on Regenxbio that support the investing thesis of the aforementioned company. In part I, we went over the overall underlying corporate developments. Part II featured the substantial unlocked value in the next generation gene-delivery platform coined NAV (powering by the adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector). And, the finale evaluated the stellar prospects of the Mucopolysaccharidosis (“MPS”) Type 1 and 2.

Next up is Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX), an immunotherapy innovator to service various resistant cancers. In response to the negative data of the METRIC trial, the shares tumbled over 60% to close the trading session at $0.76. In the midst of this difficulty, there are strong underlying fundamentals that warrant a purchase at this low valuation. As alluded, the pipeline has promising combinations treatment that can enable the company to secure a partner or even get acquired in the foreseeable future.

Pertaining to the broader bioscience market, it is seeming that investors were trading with skittish behavior for the day. As follows, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down $0.72 at $105.24 (for -0.68% losses). Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $0.78 (-0.76%) lower at $88.90. Regardless of the market’s daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Bioscience Catalysts

On April 09, 2018, the FDA issued an order to restrict the sales and distribution of the Essure device. Commercialized by Bayer, Essure is the sole long-term contraceptive device that does not need to be surgically placed. Instead, it is inserted through the vaginal canal, the uterus, and subsequently the fallopian. The device works by causing scar tissue formation in the tube thus, blocking the egg release to prevent implantation. Approved in 2002, Essure caused various unacceptable adverse effects that can trump its benefits. Accordingly, there are increased concerns of tube perforation, device displacement into the stomach and pelvic cavity as well as significant mood changes. Commenting on the recent development, the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Gottlieb) noted,

We’ve been closely evaluating new information on the use of Essure, and based on our review of a growing body of evidence, we believe this product requires additional, meaningful safeguards to ensure women are able to make informed decisions about risk when considering this option. We take the concerns of all women affected by Essure very seriously. I’ve personally had the opportunity to meet with several women and hear their important concerns about this product. Despite previous efforts to alert women to the potential complications of Essure, we know that some patients still aren’t receiving this important information. That is simply unacceptable. Every single woman receiving this device should fully understand the associated risks.

In addition, the agency now required Essure to have a new label when the product is offered to a patient. And, it restricts the sales and distribution unless the healthcare providers explicate pertinent risks versus benefits. Since the implementation, Essure sales in the US declined more than 70%. We applaud the agency’s focus to ensure the public health. As much as more treatment options are needed, the adverse effects have to be acceptable and insignificant compared to the benefits (of which it is arguably not assured in this case).

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market did not perform well today. Be that as it may, the most notable company that traded significantly higher is Regenxbio. Even with the recent run-ups, the company has a robust pipeline of developing therapeutics to warrant further upsides. Moreover, the 20 out-licensed molecules can post positive results to give the share price more boost going forward. A prime example is the recent Novartis (NYSE:NVS) acquisition of Avexis (NASDAQ:AVXS), a company utilizing Regenxbio’s NAV rAAV9 vectors for the therapeutic innovation to treat spinal motor dystrophy (“SMA”). Last but not least, we expect more great things to come for this stellar grower.

