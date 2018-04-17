Potential For HVAC Upgrade Super-Cycle Could Make Ingersoll-Rand Attractive

Many residential and commercial units installed during the housing boom will need to be replaced.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) is an industrial conglomerate whose main business is commercial and residential HVAC. While the company does have other business units ranging from golf carts to air tools, its climate businesses make up the majority of its revenue and profits. The chart below from a recent investor presentation shows IR’s revenue breakdown by business segment.

(Source: Company presentation)

Additionally, about 68% of the company's climate business is North America-based. Thus, the HVAC market in the US is the primary driver of IR’s growth. We think there may be the potential for a coming “super-cycle” in HVAC upgrades, as many units installed during the housing boom will start to reach the end of their life.

Residential HVAC Market

Residential HVAC units tend to last 10-30 years, with the average being somewhere around 20 years. Heat pumps and standalone A/C units tend to last around 15-20 years, while gas furnaces last about 20-30. The exact lifecycle of a heating or cooling unit depends on the type of unit, maintenance, and the environment where it is installed.

For example, outdoor A/C or heat pump units installed in the north east are subject to brutal winters that can shorten their lifespan compared to an A/C unit in a warmer, dryer climate. The worst environments for HVAC units are coastal or tropical-type ones with wet, salty air. Florida is generally accepted as being the worst state for outdoor units, as a combination of salty, wet, coastal air and the presence of a substantial amount of chemicals used in the agricultural industry wears out units in only 8-14 years.

With this information in mind, we can look at residential construction going back 8 years (Florida units) to 30 years (gas furnaces and other well-maintained units), which will show us the window of HVAC units that are going to start to need replacement in the coming years.

In the graph above, we’ve highlighted the 8-30 year window. In the coming decade, we will start to enter the prime period of time when the original units installed during the housing boom will need to be replaced. From around 1991 through 2006, we saw a steady increase in new home construction, which should translate into an almost decade and a half period of time when the number of units needing replacement grows each year.

Commercial HVAC Market

The story in the commercial HVAC market (IR’s largest HVAC market) is similar to that in the residential market. Commercial HVAC equipment tends to last about as long as residential equipment, with the average unit lasting around 15-18 years. Boilers are the exception, regularly lasting 30 years.

As we did with the residential construction, we can plot the replacement window for commercial HVAC equipment against commercial construction.

For this graph, we used total private construction spending and a 13-year window, which represents units 23-10 years old (5 years on either side of the 15-18 year expected life span for equipment). Again, we can see that we are looking at a decade-plus of possible growth in the number of units needing to be replaced.

Where Are We in the Cycle?

We are likely in the beginning stages of this potential upgrade “super-cycle”. During IR’s last investor conference call, management repeatedly called out both residential and commercial HVAC market as being strong.

In 2017, orders and revenues have been consistently strong. Our end markets on balance have been solid. The outlook for the market continues to be healthy looking into 2018. Our HVAC businesses are performing well with strong order and margin expansion in 2017.

The company is also projecting business to remain strong.

In the last topic, there is an update on our climate businesses broadly. Commercial HVAC equipment businesses remain strong with high single-digit order growth in Q3. Our commercial pipeline and outlook continues to have healthy markets going forward. Our Residential and Transport outlooks are also on track with our expectations.

It also notes that order growth is growing even against previous strong order growth.

North America commercial HVAC continued to see good order growth against difficult comparisons with 2016. Residential HVAC order also improved compared with record activity last year and the business continues its steady market share improvement.

The HVAC business is currently doing well, according to management, and looking at previous construction trends and the average lifespan for HVAC units, it looks like that strength is poised to continue for perhaps even more than a decade. For investors looking for an industrial company that is likely to show strong growth for the coming decade, IR is worth a closer look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.