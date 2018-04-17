Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Merck's Keytruda Breakthrough, Bristol Myers And JNJ Team Up, Alkermes Gets A Second Shot

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Merck Clears Major Hurdle For Late-State Study In Lung Cancer

News: Merck (MRK) announced that it had obtained positive results treating patients with front-line lung cancer. It noted that its late-stage study, dubbed KEYNOTE-189 treating patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) had improved overall survival compared to chemotherapy. More specifically the combo of Keytruda and chemo was statistically significant over chemo alone. There were two positive observations. First, the Keytruda arm was statistically significant over chemo in terms of overall survival. Secondly, the Keytruda arm was able show a reduction of the risk of disease progression or death (progression-free survival) by as much as 51% compared to placebo.

Analysis: These results are nothing short of amazing. This now gives newly diagnosed patients with non-squamous NSCLC the ability to potentially obtain a more favorable treatment option for their cancer. The best part of all is that while Merck noted that the Keytruda arm beat placebo in overall survival, no numbers were given. However, the reason why no number has yet been reported for overall-survival is because the data point has not yet been reached for the study. Another item to mention is that all groups in the study treated with Keytruda performed better than placebo, regardless of PD-1 expression.

Bristol-Myers Squibb And Johnson & Johnson Team Up For Cardiovascular Drug

News: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) had recently announced that it entered into a partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). JNJ paid out an unspecified amount to Bristol-Myers Squibb so that both could collaborate on a drug known as BMS-986177. This drug is a Factor XIa inhibitor being developed as an anticoagulant to treat thrombosis. Thrombosis is the formation of blood clots inside blood vessels.

Analysis: I think this is a good deal for both involved, and why this collaboration makes a lot of sense. First of all, they will each provide the necessary cash to fund each indication involved. More important, this collaboration provides the basis for pooling together expertise in the cardiovascular space. Both companies have extensive experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular treatments. It's too early to tell how this program will play out, but this program is actually a great idea. Especially, since it may end up helping out patients that need newer treatment options.

Alkermes Gets Another Shot With Depression Drug

News: Alkermes (ALKS) announced recently that the FDA will allow it to file its NDA application for its depression drug ALKS-5461. The company is seeking FDA approval for ALKS-5461 to treat patients as an adjunct treatment for major depressive disorder. Earlier in the month I noted that Alkermes had received a refusal to file letter from the FDA. That is when the FDA requested an additional study in order to allow for the company to be able to file an NDA for regulatory approval.

Analysis: To be honest I didn't believe that the FDA would change its mind after only a few weeks of handing out the refusal to file letter. The only logical reason that I can come up with is because the company was set to file an appeal, and maybe the FDA didn't want to deal with an appeal. Whatever the reason, there has to be an understanding that just because the FDA has allowed Alkermes to file its NDA does not automatically mean that it will obtain approval. It is still going to be heavily scrutinized because it only has succeeded in one of the three phase 3 trials necessary for regulatory approval. That means for the FDA to approve the drug, it will have to overlook the two phase 3 trials that failed to meet the primary endpoint of the study. Will the FDA approve ALKS-5461? Based on the clinical data to date, and the leniency the FDA showed in allowing Alkermes to file the NDA, I still believe its 50/50 on whether it receives approval or not.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.