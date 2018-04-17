Is VLO An Acronym For Volatility?

Oil refiners are riskier than the market, but...

With the equity market wobbling, investors have been finding refuge, er, returns in an unlikely quarter - the oil sector. No, not integrated behemoths like Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM), but independent refiners such as Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO). Over the past 12 months, refiners have outdone the S&P 500 Composite by either a smidgen or a mile. Here's a picture of the bigger refiners' recent performance:

Valero's on the top of the heap with a 365-day gain exceeding 57 percent. Compare that to the S&P's contemporaneous price appreciation of 14 percent. The reason Valero isn't a refuge? Volatility. There's plainly more price variance in the oil stocks. Among the refiners, volatility's poster child this past year is Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO), with a standard deviation of nearly 37 percent. Valero weighs in at less than 20 percent, while the S&P 500 churn rate is just 12 percent.

Valero, like Marathon and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), is an S&P 500 component. Over the past year, most of Valero's price movements - represented by its r-squared (r2) coefficient - could be explained by the S&P index trajectory. That correlation seems to be loosening now.

Among the major independent oil refiners, only Valero has actually staged an upside breakout as the S&P 500 stumbled. The company's stock price just poked above the $100 level and is now aiming for a long-term technical objective of $124. What do I mean by long term? Well, the last $24 hike in Valero's price took just six months, but that was during the broad market's recent euphoric run-up. It's likely the oil refiner's stock will need more time than that to reach its target - if it reaches its target - without the broad market at its back.

Still, the stock's got some powerful juju now. With its forceful move out of a three-month congestion area, investors could look forward to an intermediate summertime target at the $112 level. That is, if they don't mind a bit of a bumpy ride along the way.