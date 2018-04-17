Ocean Rig: Discussing The $150 Million Buyback Authorization

Is it a PR move to market the company to a potential bidder or a return to the company's previous ways which led it into bankruptcy?

Ocean Rig (ORIG) has just announced that its Board has authorized a stock repurchase plan, under which the company may repurchase up to $150 million of its outstanding common shares for a period of 12 months from a date that will be determined by the Board. Ocean Rig expects to finance the stock repurchase program with existing cash balances. The company also stated that due to applicable securities laws, the repurchase of shares could not begin until after the release of Ocean Rig’s financial statements for the first quarter of 2018, which is expected to be within May 2018.

The news surely “resonated” with former Ocean Rig shareholders as the company’s recent bankruptcy has left them with virtually nothing. The announcement is also interesting in light of the fact that a big part of Ocean Rig’s fleet is cold stacked – isn’t it the time to preserve cash?

Ocean Rig finished the year 2017 with $736 million of cash on the balance sheet and $450 million of long-term debt. The low debt level is the result of the company’s restructuring. Technically, Ocean Rig has the resources to fund the buyback program. Should the company buy $150 million of shares at current prices, it will eliminate 5.78 million shares (assuming the shares are cancelled, which is not always the case with George Economou companies). With such a move, Ocean Rig will be able to get rid of more than 6% of its shares.

Does the move make any fundamental sense? In my opinion, the answer is a definite ‘no’. Despite the recent upside in Brent oil (BNO) prices, the floater market recovery is not active. Perhaps, the contracting activity will increase in the second half of the year, but for now the segment is still in trouble. Ocean Rig has plenty of cold stacked rigs. Given the competition (as I showed in my “supply fundamentals” series), these rigs will have to wait until the next decade before they get any job. In the short term, the company’s task appears to keep working rigs active.

Perspectives for the semi-sub Leiv Eiriksson are strong because the North Sea segment of the offshore drilling market is experiencing a robust recovery, but the three drillships (Ocean Rig Corcovado, Ocean Rig Mykonos and Ocean Rig Poseidon) will have to fight for future jobs. Ocean Rig Skyros’ fate may also be under question as Ocean Rig has previously warned that Total (TOT) was conducting negotiations with the company and that such negotiations may result in a change of contract or early termination.

In this light, spending $150 million on a stock repurchase is very risky. The more cold stacked rigs spend without jobs, the more money Ocean Rig will need to bring them back to life. If the company is not able to reactivate the majority of its cold stacked rigs sometime in the future, the current valuation of Ocean Rig does not make sense. Therefore, the key objectives are to find work for active rigs (near-term) and reactivate some cold stacked rigs (medium term) rather than spend precious cash on stock buybacks.

Those who followed Ocean Rig for some years surely have a feeling of déjà vu when reading about the new stock buyback program. The industry remains under severe pressure, and the company seems to be gambling once again. However, there might be a good explanation of this move. It has previously been rumored that former Ocean Rig creditors, which have now become shareholders, will be trying to sell the company. In such a scenario, the announcement of a buyback authorization is a move to encourage interest in the company.

It’s important to note that the authorization of the buyback program does not result in an obligation to buy back shares. In fact, it is possible that Ocean Rig won’t buy any shares this year. In my opinion, this will be one of the better outcomes for current shareholders (the best outcome in 2018 is a sale of a company with premium to current valuation, but, in my opinion, it will be hard to find a buyer). Should Ocean Rig really start to buy shares back from the open market, I’d consider it a return to George Economou playbook and a red flag for investors. The current fundamentals of the company and of the industry do not warrant any buybacks.

