IMAX To Return To Profitability

Since last writing about IMAX (IMAX) back in September 2017, the stock has established a price floor around $19/share and has finally shown signs of life after a downright brutal sell-off. The stock fell out of investors’ favor after a weaker than expected box office in mid-2017 and several choppy earnings reports from the company. Since then, management has enacted an aggressive cost reduction initiative to help boost profits and perhaps more importantly, blockbuster movie releases have led to IMAX box office revenue outpacing the broader domestic market over the past several quarters. The company is back on a path of revenue growth and profits should really start showing marked improvement starting with their next earnings release on May 1, 2018.

IMAX data by YCharts

IMAX an underappreciated turnaround story

IMAX has reported 2 consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue growth and 1Q18 and 2Q18 are all but guaranteed to show strong revenue growth again. IMAX global box office produced $246.7 million in Q1 compared to $212.1 million in 1Q17. This 16% increase is well above the 2% decline in the domestic box office in Q1 and points to the fact that customers are willing to pay extra for premium blockbusters. Fortunately for the company, the upcoming movie release schedule is loaded with blockbusters through summer. This has resulted in the average analyst consensus for revenue growth of 15.5% and 17.9% in Q1 and Q2, respectively.

While analysts following the company are projecting solid revenue growth, I believe they are discounting EPS growth. The average analyst consensus for EPS is $0.10 for Q1, $0.29 for Q2 and $0.87 for FY2018. I believe these numbers are on the low side and several factors will lead to IMAX beating analysts’ expectations. Foremost, the cost reduction initiative started in 2017 has been essentially completed with the company paying just over $16 million in exit costs and restructuring charges over the past several quarters. These expenses have weighed on non-adjusted net income, while at the same time not realizing the full impact of the of the cost reduction. With this largely completed, the company expects to save roughly $20 million per year. With just over 65.5 million shares outstanding, the potential yearly gain should improve EPS by $0.30 or $0.075 per quarter.

Secondly, when the company forecasted to install 145 new IMAX theater systems in 2018, in the previous earnings release, the stock got crushed. After a strong quarterly report, the stock lost around 8% based on this weak forecast, which came in well below 2017 installs of 165. The CEO went on CNBC the next day to talk about how the company puts forward numbers they know they can hit. While the CEO acknowledged the company wasn’t sandbagging numbers, it was clear they were taken back by the strong market reaction, considering they had an otherwise strong quarter. Since then, the company has signed a new major theater agreement with one of the largest exhibitors in China for 30 new IMAX theaters. The deal calls for half of these to be installed by 2019. This piece of news should allow the company to increase 2018 theater install guidance as well as book some additional unanticipated revenue, which will trickle down to the bottom line.

Thirdly, IMAX China recently announced their board of directors approved an annual dividend of $0.04 per share or roughly $14 million per year. Since the parent company, IMAX Corp, owns around 70% of IMAX China, the company stands to receive an annual dividend of approximately $10 million. This alone will add $0.15 in EPS. This is due in Q2 with a payable date of 5/31/18. When you factor in an additional $0.15 to 2Q earnings, it become clear that the analyst consensus 2Q average EPS of $0.29 is a very beatable target.

New Narrative

IMAX has always, and perhaps correctly so, been labeled as an expensive stock. A quick look at the historical PE ratio reveals fairly outrageous multiples. Most of this was based on rapid growth and adoption in China, but also extremely lumping earnings where a bad quarter would result in a significant profit loss. This would skew results and immediately put off investors looking for attractive valuations.

IMAX PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

However, IMAX is now on a trajectory to change this narrative. The cost reduction initiative was enacted primarily to help smooth earnings by avoiding losses during down quarters while leveraging strong quarters. The stated forward PE ranges around 21-25. This is clearly not cheap, but far more in-line with the market than the stock has been in the past.

IMAX PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

For reasons I’ve laid out above and a strong remaining IMAX release schedule, I see 2018 EPS reaching 1.15 to 1.20. This is well above analysts’ consensus, but I believe a variety of factors have yet to be incorporated. Once the company proves the cost reduction is real and the IMAX global box office continues to significantly outpace the broader industry, analyst will be forced to raise EPS guidance. A return to profitability on a consistent bases is what the company needs to show analysts and investors.

Take Away

IMAX stock has begun to show signs of life again after a brutal 2017 sell-off. Analysts see the revenue growth as real, but are discounting profitability. A strong 2018 IMAX release schedule, cost reductions fully in effect, added and unexpected dividend income, and a likely increase in theater install guidance will give the stock added strength throughout 2018. With the stock trading around $21-22/share, I see an attractive risk/reward profile. The stock has shown support around $19/share and has upside potential around $25-$28/share. Compared to the broader market, IMAX is one of the few remaining stocks with unappreciated upside surprises.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.