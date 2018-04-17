Reader Inquiry: Why Is Krystal Biotech Not Participating In The Rally In Gene Therapy Stocks?

While too early stage for my tastes, this one is worth keeping an eye on and later will likely present a run up opportunity when initial data comes into focus.

Two factors in its favor are the past experience of its CEO and insider/institutional positioning. The low float is also worth taking into account.

We take a deeper look at it and determine why it hasn´t participated in the recent rebound in gene therapy stocks.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS) is a small biotech company with a market capitalization of around $100 million that made its arrival to the Nasdaq in September of last year.

The firm received a decent bit of attention in the beginning as they´ve developed their own gene therapy platform known as STAR-D (Skin TARgeted Delivery platform) which is comprised of a viral vector and skin optimized gene transfer technology, allowing for development of off-the shelf treatments for skin diseases where there are no effective treatments currently available. Management contends that their modified HSV-1 can penetrate a variety of skin cells with a high payload capacity and low immunogenicity allowing for repeat delivery.

Their intention is to evaluate lead gene therapy candidate (KB103) in treating patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a terrible rare disease which affects 1 out of every 20,000 births in the United States with no treatment or cure currently available. The current standard of care is limited to providing relief of symptoms and the company believes their off-the-shelf option would have a leg up over high cost autologous therapies currently in development (not to mention closing the time lag between diagnosis and initiation of treatment).

Figure 1: KRYS daily advanced chart (source: Finviz)

While it's true the stock hasn't done much of anything out of the gate, it's more or less bounced above and below the $10 level. I've stated many times that with new IPOs it´s often better to let them develop a couple months or quarters of trading history, especially if there is not much in the way of upcoming catalysts. It's also encouraging that their lock up expiration date was in mid March, and yet the stock hasn't seen significant selling pressure.

Reader Inquiry

In the marketplace service ROTY (Runners of the Year), we did well in taking advantage of the pessimism in the gene therapy space to scoop up certain stocks of companies I thought were poised to capitalize with near to medium term catalysts coming up. Stocks that were part of this theme were trading weakly due to the clinical hold for Solid BioSciences (SLDB) and the associated safety concerns, but it was a case of the baby (or several babies) being thrown out with the bathwater as the drugs for these other firms hadn´t flashed red flags in the clinic as of yet.

That all changed when AveXis (AVXS) was purchased by Novartis (NVS) for $8.7 billion and just as quickly Wall Street rushed to rebuy the same stocks it had been selling off (another example of the mood swings of Mr. Market). Interestingly enough, I suggested readers ¨buy the secondary¨ of Avexis back in late January due in part to reasonable dilution and impressive price action following the financing.

As a result of the M&A, a couple key ROTY holdings rebounded, as did positions in the publicly available Core Biotech Buys series such as Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) and Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO).

I've been messaged a number of times on Krystal Biotech in the past, especially as readers know I'm optimistic on the prospects of Abeona Therapeutics' EB-101 for RDEB. Most recently, readers wanted to know why several of our gene therapy holdings continue to make multiday moves higher while shares of this small gene therapy firm continue to hang around the $10 level.

Recent Developments

In late March the company announced submission of an Investigational New Drug Application to the FDA to get a phase 1/2 study underway, the first-in-human study for lead candidate KB103 in patients with Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB).

Founder and Chief Operating Officer Suma Krishnan had the following remarks to add:

KB103 has the potential to become a first-in-class “off-the-shelf” topical gene therapy treatment for DEB. It is the result of an extensive research and preclinical effort by our internal team that included engineering, screening and testing a library of in-house constructed vectors and complementing cell lines. This reflects our deep expertise in our proprietary Skin Targeted Delivery Platform (“STAR-D”). As we look ahead, we believe that the productive STAR-D platform and our intent to bring GMP manufacturing in-house by the end of 2018 will support rapid advancement of clinical programs to treat debilitating skin diseases.

Unlike other biotech firms such as oncology concerns where clinical trials have drawn out timelines, if initial data is promising management has stated approval by 2020 is possible and expedited pathways are possible due to the high unmet need of these patients.

In their business progress update and 2017 report the company also announced that they would file an IND in the fourth quarter for follow up product candidate KB105 for the treatment of Lamellar Icthyosis. It's also encouraging that their GMP facility in Pittsburgh should be finished within the next 12 months, allowing for them to take control of the manufacturing process just as several other strong performing gene therapy peers have done.

Other Information

Cash and equivalents of $49.4 million at December 31st represented almost half of the company´s current valuation. Research and development expenses for 2017 came in at $3.2 million, while net loss rose significantly to $7.9 million.

It should be noted that institutional holders include RA Capital Management, Knoll Capital Management, FMR and Baker Brothers. Chairman and CEO Krish Krishnan also filed a 13G disclosing ownership of over 2 million shares and Sun Pharma owns over 900,000 shares as well. I'd also like to point out that Krishnan was COO/CFO of New River Pharmaceuticals (sold to Shire for $2.6 billion).

As a word of caution, the stock experiences very low trading volume on a daily basis due to its low float. This can make initiating or adding to a position tricky so limit orders are a must if readers intent to buy shares. While excess volatility could result, it could also work in the favor of shareholders later on as the effect of any positive news will likely be magnified by the low float.

Final Thoughts

In the end, this one has likely seen little movement so far due to the low trading volume and early-stage nature of their pipeline. On the converse side, ownership by institutional firms of note and insiders indicates conviction and decent possibilities of success as the story progresses.

While I won't be adding this one to the ROTY Contenders List just yet (too early stage for me), it is worth keeping an eye on as after KB103 enters the clinic there could be a decent run up into data for traders who enjoy capitalizing on such opportunities.

Dilution in the near term is unlikely after their recent IPO, but I imagine late in 2018 or in early 2019 it's possible as the golden rule of biotech is to raise funds when you can, not when you need them. Other risks include disappointing data and setbacks in the clinic as well as competition.

