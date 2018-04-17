It Looks Like The Netflix Bubble May Continue For A While Longer

If Netflix's growth trajectory begins to turn around due to competition, the current financial problems whose impact has been isolated or outweighed by growth may suddenly begin to have a serious impact.

Netflix also continues to have problems with its negative cash flow and debt-load financing, which it indicates it will continue in the near future, as well as increasing content costs.

In the coming year however Netflix faces major headwinds, especially from competitor services such as Facebook Watch and Disney's streaming service that may eat into its U.S. subscriber base especially.

The company may continue to enjoy a relatively free expansionary period for the near-future, as reflected in its still 200+ P/E that indicates enormous expected continued growth.

Netflix's positive Q1 2018 report was especially bolstered by a major increase in U.S. paid memberships, and beats on both U.S. and international memberships otherwise, countering recent downward U.S. trends.

Netflix (NFLX) released a strong Q1 2018 earnings report that, while mostly in line with positive expectations for earnings and revenue, beat on what was previously a point of great immediate worry for the company - namely, subscriber growth, and particularly domestic subscriber growth.

I've long been a critic of Netflix and believe the company will eventually face significant revenue, users, and earnings challenges based on increasing serious and imminent competition, continual and deepening negative cash flow, high debt load, and increasing content costs.

Based on these medium-term factors, I still believe that Netflix's P/E multiple and premium cannot be justified and that eventually it will fall back to Earth, perhaps very harshly.

It appears for the moment however that, due to a mix of Netflix's euphoria inertia being strong, and the imminent competition for Netflix still several months to a year away, that the stock in the meantime may enjoy its multiple for a little while longer.

U.S. Subscribers A Surprise In An Otherwise Expected Quarter

Netflix's earnings report was largely in line with expectations, with overall revenue increasing $415 million (+12.6% quarter-on-quarter) and a strong increase in both operating income and net income.

(Source: Netflix Q1 2018 Earnings Report)

With the earnings report released after market close, after-hours Netflix stock naturally shot up to highs of roughly 8% ($329 a share) before closing after-hours trading up 5.2%.

What really drove that initial boost however was the much-larger than expected growth in domestic subscribers, which previously in recent quarters had been slowing down as it seemed Netflix had saturated its potential market.

In the U.S., Netflix added 1.96 million subscribers rather than the 1.48 million expected, for a surplus of 480,000 subscribers or 32%.

On the international front, Netflix also beat expectations with 5.46 million subscriber additions compared to 5.02 million expected, for a surplus of 440,000 or 8.76%.

As shown, while the international membership growth is roughly in line with previous recent quarters and even slightly higher than most of them, it is really the U.S. subscriber growth that has shocked the recent trend of Netflix's domestic subscriber growth.

The growth of 1.96 million domestic subscribers shows that last quarter's strong 1.98 million subscriber growth may not have been a complete fluke, but rather shows Netflix may still have some uncertain market potential.

Perhaps of even greater note is that paid subscriptions increased enormously this quarter, skyrocketing 2.28 million compared to last quarter's comparatively meager 1.46 million despite the seemingly equal overall subscriber increases. That means that Netflix users are also still finding paid subscriptions worthwhile, which is important obviously from a revenue trajectory standpoint.

Netflix's guidance shows growth of 1.2 million for this upcoming quarter, which is roughly in line with the previous downward trend. Nonetheless this quarter' surprise is impressive for the company and shows it will be a tough fighter indeed against the major headwinds coming up soon against it.

Netflix's Systematic Worries Remain Present And Worsening

Worth noting is that free cash flow stood at -$287 million, better than the previous quarter's -$524 million and Netflix's best quarter in recent history.



However Netflix explicitly states that they expect not only to have negative cash flow of $3 billion to $4 billion in 2018 (in 2017 they had negative cash flow of -$2.2 billion, meaning upcoming quarters may be much worse than this one in terms of cash flow), but to also continue their debt-financed cash-burn model for years to come, saying:

We continue to forecast free cash flow of -$3 to -$4 billion in 2018, and to be free cash flow negative for several more years as our original content spend rapidly grows. We have about $2.6 billion in cash and we will continue to raise debt as needed to fund our increase in original content.

In terms of debt, at the end of Q1 2018 Netflix had roughly $6,542,373,000 in long-term debt, an increase of $42.9 million from Q4 2017. If Netflix plans to finance its negative cash burn in 2018 with debt, that would amount to at least an additional $400 million to $1.4 billion in long-term debt, taking into account Netflix's current cash-on-hand.

Admittedly, Netflix's current debt-to-equity ratio of roughly 4.01, based on $16.132 billion in total liabilities and $4.020 in shareholder equity, let alone taking into account its current $133 billion market capitalization, isn't the end of the world, particularly given its current strong public capitalization.

However, compared to the technology industry as a whole which is generally low-debt, having debt-to-equity ratios of such as less than 1 often with an industry average of 0.86, it is quite bad. For example, Facebook (FB) has $0 in long-term debt and a total debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.1368.

While Netflix's debt load is not a major immediate problem, it may be when Netflix isn't facing essentially resistance-less and competition-free growth in domestic and international markets. If the terrain suddenly becomes more difficult for Netflix, we may see the company's continued debt-addiction become problematic.

Which brings me to Netflix's last major problem - that competition, while still far-off enough for the current ride to continue for a while more, is bit-by-bit coming. Disney's streaming service is set for launch in Fall 2019, just 1.5 years away, and is increasingly seeming like a serious threat due to its blockbuster content lineup and potentially lower costs.

In terms of competition as well, Facebook Watch is already here and apparently performing excellently. While based on Netflix's Q1 2018 it clearly has not eaten much into Netflix's base as of yet, as it grows and develops that remains to be seen as well.

Conclusion

Netflix continues to soar high and likely will for a little while longer after this relatively strong earnings report which hits all the right buttons for a boost in Netflix's price, based on current valuation methods.

However Netflix's core problems still show little sign of ever being solved, with the company itself stating that its signature negative cash flow and unusual technology debt loads will continue for the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, serious competitor services are slowly beginning to make their way to fruition. How Netflix's growth trajectory, and in particular its P/E premium multiple, will be impacted by those companies, and its current problems thereby exacerbated, remains to be seen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.