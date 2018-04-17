Baby DivHut Dividend Income Portfolio Update Q1 2018

Every quarter, I like to review baby DivHut's portfolio and dividend income. Generally speaking, there is not much change in his portfolio on a month-to-month basis, as fresh capital is not always available to make trades for him. Still, with dividend reinvestments, stock spin-offs and a couple small buys I made, his portfolio continued to diversify from last quarter. Of course, the aim of his portfolio is not necessarily to achieve capital appreciation, but rather dividend growth with the ability to generate an ever-increasing passive income stream.

With the stock market gyrating wildly the last few months, it was nice to see baby DivHut's dividend income continue coming in like clockwork and grow on a year-over-year basis. As you already know, I never try and time the market nor my buys. I simply buy when cash is available and let time work its compounding magic. See, when baby DivHut was born, it could have been said - in fact it was - that 2015 wasn't the best possible time to invest. The energy markets were in a tailspin and, if you recall, going into 2016 we were welcomed with one of the worst starts for the year for the stock market as a whole. Of course, the upcoming U.S. election at the time was throwing a lot of doubt on stocks too. What I'm trying to say is that there will always be negative headlines and always a reason to not invest. Looking back, I'm happy to have started investing for baby DivHut soon after he was born and not waited for the "best" time to put his money to work. With that being said, let's take a look at baby DivHut's current holdings, sector allocation and dividend income for Q1 2018.

Portfolio

Symbol Description Quantity Cost Basis Market Value Cost/Share Gain or Loss ABBV ABBVIE INC. 2.0859 $130.69 $193.80 $62.65 +$63.11

48.29% ABT ABBOTT LABORATORIES 9.2321 $348.81 $548.57 $37.78 +$199.76

57.27% CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 15.7292 $1,074.11 $2,392.10 $68.29 +$1,317.99

122.71% D DOMINION RESOURCES INC. 8.0777 $584.30 $517.86 $72.33 (-$66.44)

(-11.37%) EMR EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 38.8336 $2,035.38 $2,674.47 $52.41 +$639.09

31.40% GIS GENERAL MLS INC. 16.3734 $921.59 $743.76 $56.29 (-$177.83)

(-19.30%) ITW ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. 6.3999 $546.43 $999.54 $85.38 +$453.11

82.92% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 8.6292 $873.20 $1,143.71 $101.19 +$270.51

30.98% KMB KIMBERLY CLARK CORP. 5.0642 $584.50 $543.39 $115.42 (-$41.11)

(-7.03%) MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 5.5046 $907.64 $890.75 $164.89 (-$16.89)

(-1.86%) MMM 3M CO. 1.0220 $196.00 $223.03 $191.78 +$27.03

13.79% PEP PEPSICO INC. 5.2435 $606.19 $577.99 $115.61 (-$28.20)

(-4.65%) PFE PFIZER INC. 13.3623 $445.57 $489.86 $33.35 +$44.29

9.94% PG PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. 15.0082 $1,292.08 $1,181.88 $86.09 (-$110.20)

(-8.53%) SO SOUTHERN COMPANY 6.7988 $303.89 $305.27 $44.70 +$1.38

0.45% UL UNILEVER PLC - ADR 13.7056 $550.80 $769.16 $40.19 +$218.36

39.64% VFC V.F. CORP. 30.4586 $1,917.97 $2,365.41 $62.97 +$447.44

23.33% YUM YUM! BRANDS INC. 14.7505 $782.38 $1,277.25 $53.04 +$494.87

63.25% YUMC YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC. 14.3945 $327.53 $576.50 $22.75 +$248.97

76.01%

Total Investment Balance: $18,405.29

Gain or Loss: $3,976.23

Q1 dividend income: $99.82, which is on track to surpass his 2017 total

Sector Allocation

Sector Sector % Market Value Industrials 34.17% $6,291.79 Consumer Cyclical 27.77% $5,113.04 Consumer Defensive 20.70% $3,811.64 Healthcare 12.88% $2,372.47 Utilities 4.48% $824.18

What do you think about baby DivHut's portfolio and sector allocations? I would appreciate any suggestions for potential stock picks as well. Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.