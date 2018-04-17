Northern Technologies H1 Strengthens Bull Case And Boosts Price Target

Given recent EPS and revenues guidance update from management for full year 2018 and certain industry-wide changes in the Oil & Gas market, I increase my price target.

As they boost guidance and increase joint venture operations I believe they're poised for out-performance in the near future and reiterate my bullish thesis.

Northern Technologies (NTIC) reported their financial results for Q2 and H1 of 2018 yesterday, beating both EPS and revenue estimates alongside guiding for a stronger full-year 2018 than previously expected.

For a complete rundown of the company's business model, an industry overview, detailed product, growth avenue reviews, expectations for EPS and valuations visit my original article Norther Technologies Is A Hidden Growth Gem Yielding 1.7%.

Raw Data Beat

The company reported EPS of $0.44, which excludes a $0.15 per share one-time charge of $700,000 related to the new tax reform bill passed a few months earlier, representing an over 425% rise in net income for the quarter. They reported a 39.7% rise in revenues to $12.24 million as most products and services segments saw robust growth.

For the first half of 2018 the company reported a 28.8% rise in revenues, driven primarily by their core products and offset by some lower Oil & Gas contract revenues. A notable boost to net income was the lower operating expenses as a percentage of sales, which fell from 55% to 44% as the company controlled overhead costs and continues to hone in production costs.

As for guidance, the company increased their sales expectations for the year to $48.5 million from $46.5 million and EPS to a $1.40 to $1.45 range, higher than the previously expected range of $1.10 to $1.15. Given their H1 EPS of $0.52, which includes the $0.15 one-time charge, they currently expect H2 EPS to come in around $0.90.

Product Overview

The company's two core products, ZERUST and Natur-Tec, generated the majority of the company's revenue alongside servicing contracts and are applied to industrial and oil & gas facilities and pipelines to preserve materials and comply with safety standard of rust and decomposition.

ZERUST revenues increased 41% to $10.2 million in the quarter as NTIC China's revenues increased over 82% to $3.2 million. Even as the US market has shown a high growth rate as some older facilities require higher maintenance, the Shale boom has allowed for a much higher spending environment with companies opting to replace or set up new industrial and refining facilities over just the upkeep of current ones. In China, however, the new approach to renewable energy and the shift away from fossil fuels and other polluting hydrocarbons has cut spending in the region allowing for higher demand in the preservation market which boosted growth for NTIC China.

Natur-Tec revenues increased 33.5% in the quarter and 28.9% in H1 as they continue to attract contracts from major and smaller companies in search for an appropriate product. Both the company's products growth rate is highly indicative of the company's market share capture as I previously reported the overall coating and corrosion protection market is expected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR through 2025. Even as the company's sales growth might slow from here due to a multitude of factors and market share limits, it's clear there are multiple expansion opportunities and new product launches that might occur to service the industrial, manufacturing and oil & gas industries.

Oil & Gas Industry

As the Shale boom continues in the United States, the company saw revenues directly and indirectly related to the oil & gas business surge with direct industry revenues up 41% overall and 82% in China as the aforementioned factors kick in. Even as companies in the United States opt to replace or build new facilities and pipelines as profits surge, some complexes which are seeing the realities in the shift to alternative fuels and are heavily investing into those technologies, like Exxon Mobil (XOM), they opt to emphasize preservation over building new facilities which they know will be shut down and draw ineffective upkeep costs once the next downturn comes around the corner.

In China, however, the opportunities are vast as the government continues to push regulations and subsidizes a large amount of alternative energy production to limit air and water pollution. This in turn should push Chinese companies to shift resources to preservation over pure infrastructure spending and replacements which in turn will boost demand for companies like NTIC. Industrial and manufacturing companies now have to comply with stricter regulations, both environmental and safety, which should help boost demand in the Asia-Pacific region as well.

Notably, OPEC members are seeking to completely rid the glut in the Oil business, part because of hurting off the low price of oil and the notorious upcoming Aramco IPO process with valuation directly linked to the price of Oil. The key issue here is that these production cuts by major countries which rely heavily on the output to fund day-to-day operations including social and military programs will eventually come to an end and they'll begin raising output. This in turn will have an effect on two avenues including the US Shale production, which has been out of the whazoo in recent years, which will hone in the massive spending spree the industry has gone into but on the other hand will help demand for ZERUST and Natur-Tec as older facilities and companies move from infrastructure spending to preservation and upkeep.

Industrial, Manufacturing and Taxes

In the company's other core operating environment, the industrial and manufacturing businesses, there's plenty of growth to go around as automation and globalization help funding spread around the world calling for higher domestic spending on upkeep and not infrastructure. A lot of the manufacturing facilities around the US are relatively older and call for a higher degree of upkeep which drives demand for Northern Technologies's products.

A further incentive, and one that no doubt helped boost their upbeat 2018 projections, was the recently passed US tax cuts for corporations. The lowering of the statutory corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% will help the company drive net income as a majority of their revenues still come from within the United States. Alongside the potential increase in joint venture executions, it's interesting to look into the shareholder value aspect of the boosted net income prospects. As the company saves several millions of dollars through 2019 on lower income tax and a better operating environment they may take a look at increasing their shareholder payout, which currently stands at $0.40 annually, yielding roughly 1.5%. To keep up with rising share price, I believe the company can easily execute a nice bump to it's dividend without hurting operational efficiency and leverage their favorable operating environment.

Conclusion: Continued International Growth

Even as some domestic growth in the oil & gas business is set to decrease as other major OPEC countries eventually reverse course on production cuts and US Shale hits some competition, the upkeep aspect of major industry players should continue and increase in the US alongside major reforms pushing growth in the Asia-Pacific region, notably in China, where an environmental preservation shift helps boost upkeep vs new infrastructure investments.

In the industrial and manufacturing markets there has been little change since last publication where the overall market is expected to remain on firm footing with slightly higher cyclical spending on upkeep with the latest round of output and the slight effective tax rate change.

I believe an investment (or a continued one) in Northern Technologies can produce a higher return on investment than other market players given their market share position and that when combined with the company's cash flow and quarterly dividend payment can outperform the broader market benchmarks in 2018 and 2019.

Valuation Update

In my previous article, Norther Technologies Is A Hidden Growth Gem Yielding 1.7%, I discussed my expectations for $1.13 EPS in 2018 on a 30x ratio resulting in a $33.90 per share fair value based on industry wide growth rates and a comparison to peers like Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) and Ferro Corporation (FOE). Given some recent developments including a more volatile expectation for the oil & gas industry and market share growth rates, I believe a multiple of 25x earnings is more appropriate and with management's updated EPS range for 2018 of $1.40 to $1.45, results in a fair value range of $35.00 to $36.25 per share for a median target of $35.62 per share, a 32% increase potential from current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTIC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.