Netflix: Open Your World

What's more remarkable is that you could have owned Netflix while risking a decline of no more than 10% and still far outpaced the market. I show how here.

Netflix was one of the top names I presented to Bulletproof Investing subscribers on October 19th, and it appeared in hedged portfolios I presented then too.

One of our top 10 names on October 19th, Netflix is the best performer since (credit: Portfolio Armor)

Netflix Powers Our October 19th Performance

Netflix (NFLX) was one of Portfolio Armor's top 10 names that I presented to Bulletproof Investing subscribers on October 19th along with 4 hedged portfolios. I plan to post the full performance for everything I presented then after 6 months elapses, as I always do, but with Netflix crushing subscriber estimates on Monday, I wanted to give a preliminary look at how Netflix drove the performance of one of those portfolios. This is instructive, because it shows how risk averse investors could have profited from owning the kind of stock they often eschew. First, a quick look at why Netflix was a top name for us in October.

Our Top Names As Of October 19th

These were the top names I presented to my subscribers on October 19th. In addition to Netflix, the other top names were Align Technology (ALGN), Alibaba (BABA), Nvidia (NVDA), IAC/Interactive (IAC), PayPal (PYPL), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Novanta (NOVT), Netflix (NFLX), Baidu (BIDU), and IPG Photonics (IPGP).





Netflix was picked here for the same reason the other names were: it had one of the highest potential returns, as estimated by Portfolio Armor, net of its hedging cost at the time. Its potential return over the next 6 months was estimated at about 32%, based on an analysis of price history and option market sentiment at the time.

Is This Just Chasing Beta?

That's a question that comes up sometimes with this security selection method, and I'm guessing it might come up again this time, since Netflix, as of Monday, had a 36 month beta of 1.52 (via Seeking Alpha). The short answer is no. Portfolio Armor doesn't look at beta at all when selecting stocks, and its top names cohorts often aren't high beta. I didn't check the beta of the October 19th names at the time, but I did check the beta of the most recent top ten names cohort from last Thursday, and the average 36 month beta for them was 1.03. That included a few names with betas higher than the market, and a few with betas lower than the market, such as Chemed (CHE) (which, as Seeking Alpha contributor Timothy Gornall noted recently, has an odd mix of businesses: drain cleaning and hospice care). Chemed's 36 month beta was 0.81.

Two Ways Investors Could Have Profited From Netflix

The simplest way, for investors with high risk tolerances, would have been to own the shares. From October 19th to Monday's close, you would have been up almost 58%, and if you had bought equal dollar amounts of each of our top ten names from October 19th, you would have been up 17.78% over the same time frame, versus 5.46% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

A lot of you reading this don't have high risk tolerances though, and would never have taken on the risk associated with basket of 10 names like those. If a severe correction had happened over the last 6 months, a basket like that might have been down more than the market. So let's look at a way risk averse investors could have owned Netflix.

A Risk Averse Approach To Owning Netflix In October

This is one of the hedged portfolios I presented to my subscribers on October 19th. It included Netflix along with Align Technology, Alibaba, and Nvidia as primary securities, and with Weight Watchers (WTW) absorbing cash leftover from the process of rounding down dollar amounts to round lots of each of the primary securities.

Each of the names in this portfolio was hedged against a >10% decline over the next several months. Here's a closer look at the Netflix hedge:

This wasn't a cheap hedge: it cost 8.74% of position value (calculated conservatively, assuming you bought the puts at the ask price and sold the calls at the bid). The hedging cost of portfolio was a whole was a bit lower: 4.98%, but still what many of you may consider as too high.

Maybe you shouldn't. In return for a hedging cost of 4.98% of your $100,000 portfolio, you were guaranteed that, no matter what Netflix and the other stocks did over the next 6 months, you wouldn't be down more than 9.06% (the "Max Drawdown" in the portfolio level summary of the hedged portfolio above).

How That Approach Has Done So Far

Here's how that approach has done so far, net of hedging cost.

The idea here is to hold each position for 6 months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first. NVDA's hedge expired in mid-March, so it was exited then. Since Portfolio Armor underestimated Netflix's return so far, it capped its upside a little too low, which eats into the performance in the "Call Option Value" column, as you can see above. But despite that -- and despite the hedging cost up front -- Netflix had the largest net position value in the portfolio as of Monday, and the portfolio as a whole was up 14.55% net of hedging cost, nearly tripling the performance of SPY over the time frame, despite taking on much less risk than the unhedged index ETF.

Wrapping Up: Open Your World

The language learning software company Rosetta Stone had a commercial a few years ago (video below) encouraging Spanish speakers in the U.S. to use its product to learn English.

The tagline was "open your world" -- the idea being that world opens up to you if you speak the same language as your neighbors. Something similar can happen if you open yourself to considering stocks such as Netflix and limiting your risk via hedging. The combination of the two can generate competitive returns while strictly limiting your risk. For readers who own Netflix now and are interested in hedging it, I'll post a couple of current hedges in a subsequent article.

